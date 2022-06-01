Pet of the Week, June 1st

MOLINE, Ill. — A fire Friday morning at a golf store in Moline caused approximately $45,000 in damages, according to the city's fire department. Crews responded to the fire at 10:40 a.m. at U.S. Golf Manufacturing along the 1600 block of 7th Street in Moline. They arrived five minutes later to discover light smoke and flames on an exterior wall at the back of the building.

MOLINE, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO