Pet of the Week, June 1st

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Salvation Army partnered with Echelon of Peoria to provide and highlight services while offering fun for the community. Rachel Hammer, President of Echelon, said the organization is volunteer-based that is associated with the Salvation Army nationwide. The community picnic featured games, bouncy houses,...
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Black ties and blue jeans is the concept at the Easterseals Black & Blue Ball at the Peoria Civic Center Friday night. “It’s all about dressing up and being casual and having a good time,” said the co-chair of the Black & Blue Ball, Andrew Heebink.
As Father’s Day approaches, I find myself contemplating the veterinarians in my life. You see, I’ve been blessed with two veterinarians – my father and my wife. Growing up, I was always “Doc Reeder’s boy.”. Together we would ride from farm to farm across Knox...
The address 7723 N. University is a unique Peoria address because it houses a building that’s been home to local Mexican restaurants since the ’70’s. It was originally one of Peoria’s first and foremost beloved Mexican eateries, Pepe Taco. It thrived there for decades before closing in 2005.
QuadCities.com is happy to partner with Quad City Animal Welfare Center, 724 2nd W. Ave., Milan! Interested in adopting a pet? Check out our Pet of the Week every Monday!. You could be just what this girl needs to be the key to her heart!. Keys is a 9-month-old Pointer...
ELMWOOD (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Hundreds will descend on Elmwood for the 34th annual Strawberry Festival Saturday, kicking of the Summer festival season. “An amazing day of strawberry treats, car shows,” Elmwood Economic Development Director Amy Davis said. “We have a record number of vendors this year.”
PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria firefighters were called early Saturday morning to the Pere Marquette Hotel on W. Main Street on reports of a fire. Crews arrived just before 2:30 a.m., finding smoke in the hotel’s laundry room area. The fire had been extinguished by an employee with an extinguisher and the automatic sprinkler system.
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The family of Decatur crash victim Amber Johnson shared a promising update Friday, telling the public she is no longer in a coma. Johnson was on a ventilator in hospital care following the April 29 crash. In an early May update, they said her reliance on the ventilator was decreasing.
WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The sun is shining, the rides are spinning and Washington ready is for the first Good Neighbor Days Festival in four years. Chevie Kriete, Director of the Washington Chamber of Commerce, said the carnival was rained out in 2019 and then canceled for two years because of the pandemic.
UPDATE: The injured baby cross fox brought to a Kewanee rescue has been euthanized. According to the Hog Capitol Wildlife Rescue and Rehab Facebook page: “It’s with an extremely heavy heart that we have to tell everyone, the world is minus one beautiful baby cross fox tonight,” says the Wednesday post. ” Even in the […]
BLOOMINGTON (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Several musicians took the stage in Downtown Bloomington Thursday night to raise money for families grieving the loss of loved ones shot to death last week in Texas. Organizer Marcos Mendez of Bloomington was one of the performers at nightshop on North Main Street.
MOLINE, Ill. — A fire Friday morning at a golf store in Moline caused approximately $45,000 in damages, according to the city's fire department. Crews responded to the fire at 10:40 a.m. at U.S. Golf Manufacturing along the 1600 block of 7th Street in Moline. They arrived five minutes later to discover light smoke and flames on an exterior wall at the back of the building.
PEKIN (Heart of Illinois ABC) - An annual tradition is returning for the Pekin Police Department, and officers see it as more than just a chance to give local kids something to do this summer. ‘Cops for Kids’ is back after a two-year hiatus from the pandemic, with an upcoming...
Time capsules preserve history...and one was found Friday while demolishing part of the old Wenona High School. According to Fieldcrest Community Unit School District's Facebook page, the capsule contained three newspapers from 1926 and three coins. Midwest Construction Professionals was complimented for preserving the brick and original entrance that will...
Built in 1951 in Deer Creek, the basement home went on sale May 17 for $35,000 and was purchased May 26 for $32,000. A basement house in central Illinois, which is almost entirely underground, sold last week after being on the market for just nine days. Built in 1951 in...
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — People in Bloomington can now utilize The Junction, it’s a place to hang out, enjoy snacks and connect with other people in the community. After six months of remodeling and planning, the new hang-out area at Home Sweet Home Ministries is finally completed. A formal ribbon cutting was hosted Thursday evening.
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – If you’re a fan of the show “Jeopardy,” you might recognize a contestant next week. Champaign native Eric Ahasic is crossing it off of his bucket list. His parents, Tom and Mary Ahasic, say the 2012 U of I grad has always been bright and a fan of trivia. So when […]
