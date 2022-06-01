ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oblong, IL

Oblong Village Board Meets Tonight

 3 days ago

(Oblong) – The Oblong Village Board has a handful of items on the agenda for their meeting...

wtyefm.com

Unit 4 Board Took Care of Personnel Matters Last Night

(Oblong) – The Oblong Unit 4 Board held a special meeting last night to take care of some personnel issues. They accepted the resignations of Pam Garrison, Natasha Russell, Lori Tracy, Rashawna May, Nicholas Straka, and Tawnya Bailey. The board hired Tara Gallion as high school special education teacher, Cheyanne Knollenberg as SLP, Carrie Carr as grade school teacher, Philip Blank as OPH Golf Coach, and Margo Riker as grade school scholastic bowl coach. The next board meeting will be on June 20, 2022, in the Oblong Room.
OBLONG, IL
nowdecatur.com

Macon County Fair Queen Pageant 2022

The 2022 Macon County Fair Queen Pageant took place on Thursday, June 2, 2022 on the first day of the Fair. Y103’s Shyler was the emcee for this year’s pageant. Congratulations to all of the girls and Congratulations to our 2022 Macon County Fair Queen: Allison Stewart!. Click...
MACON COUNTY, IL
WTHI

City of Casey is proposing to change elected alderpersons

CASEY, Ill. (WTHI) - The city of Casey Illinois has a new proposition for its voters. City leaders hope it will give residents better representation in local government. The city of Casey Illinois will have something new on the ballot. This concerns the number of alderpersons. The city of Casey...
wamwamfm.com

INDOT Announces Road Closure in Knox County

The Indiana Department of Transportation has announced lane restrictions for US 41 near Decker for a structure replacement over Deshee River. Beginning on or around June 6, restrictions will be put into place on North and South bound lanes of US 41, 2.2 miles north of SR 241. During restrictions,...
KNOX COUNTY, IN
City
County
Government
Local
Illinois Government
WCIA

Remembrance event to be held for long-time congressman

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Friends and family will have a chance to say goodbye to long-time congressman Tim Johnson. That will be Saturday at the Lincoln Square Mall in Urbana, a favorite place for the Urbana native. It will be at 1 p.m.. A 12-year member of the U.S. Congress, Johnson served almost 25 as […]
URBANA, IL
WTHI

Here's when crews plan to break ground on new Terre Haute casino

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We now know when crews plan to break ground on Vigo County's upcoming casino. Churchill Downs plans to start construction on its Queen of Terre Haute casino on June 21. That is according to Vigo County Commissioner Chris Switzer. Originally planned for the southside, the...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WCIA

Water main installation closing Urbana road

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A one-block stretch of Lincoln Avenue in Urbana will be closing next week as crews install a new water main. Weather permitting, Lincoln between Springfield Avenue and Green Street will close at 7 a.m. on Monday. Access to properties in this block of Green will be maintained, but no through traffic […]
URBANA, IL
#Village Hall#County Fairs#The Oblong Village Board#The Village Board
WTHI

The Vigo County School Corporation responds after social media post shows trashed books at Meadows Elementary

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - News 10 tracked down answers after hearing from many of you about books found in a dumpster at the newly-closed Meadows Elementary in Terre Haute. We received links to a Facebook post with photos showing books piled up inside a dumpster. The person who created the post, Angie Tanner, says she found the books in a dumpster on Wednesday morning.
WTHI

Year-long construction project starts on I-70 - here's what you need to know

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - We have a traffic alert for Interstate 70 drivers in Vigo County. INDOT says a $12 million project on I-70 is starting Friday. I-70 will be restricted to one lane between the Illinois state line and State Road 641. INDOT will resurface the road and...
WCIA

Bradley Avenue closing for two-month project

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A section of Bradley Avenue in Champaign will be closing for two months next week as part of the City of Champaign’s Bradley Avenue Improvements Project. Bradley will close between Staley Road and Bluegrass Lane in order to allow construction crews to begin reconstruction of the road surface. Through traffic will […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
wtyefm.com

Kiwanis Fish Fry Set for Tomorrow

(Undated) – Another sure sign of summer is the Kiwanis Fish Fry and it is coming up tomorrow. The fish fry serves as a major fundraiser for the organization. According to Kiwanis member, Joe Davis, the main focus of the Kiwanis is helping children. Serving will begin at 4:30...
ROBINSON, IL
wtyefm.com

Robinson Chamber Begins “Market Season” this Week

(Robinson) – The public will have the chance to shop for fresh produce and unique gift items this weekend. The Robinson Chamber of Commerce will be kicking off the “market season” tomorrow at Cross Street Station. According to Robinson Chamber Executive Director, Lisa Schaefer, several local makers, creators and growers will be taking part throughout the season with a wide range of products including local produce, seafood, fresh flowers, baked goods, soaps, candles, handcrafted home décor, jewelry, dog treats and much more. The Cross Street Market will run from 8 am-Noon every Saturday through September 24th at Cross Street Station, just south of the Robinson Post Office.
ROBINSON, IL
WTWO/WAWV

BREAKING: Queen of Terre Haute Casino groundbreaking set for June 21

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Churchill Downs has announced the groundbreaking date for the Queen of Terre Haute Casino Resort. The “Breaking Ground in the ‘Crossroads of America’ event is scheduled for Tuesday, June 21 at 11 a.m., according to Churchill Downs representatives. The groundbreaking will take place at 4442 East Margaret Drive in Terre […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

Knox Co. Covid-19 Update

Knox County health officials see improvement in Covid numbers, warn of future. Knox County is currently green on Indiana's Covid-19 map. But, officials are warning of future outbreaks and subvariants.
KNOX COUNTY, IN
WCIA

Friday Night Live returns to Champaign

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Eclectic music and street performances will fill the quiet streets of downtown Champaign on Friday night. Friday Night Live is a free street-side performance series presented by 40 North, Champaign County Arts Council. This event will take place at downtown intersections every Friday at 6 p.m. from June 3 to August […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WTHI

Local business honors its long-time general manager

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One local business is honoring its general manager after more than 15 years of service. Stephen Huddleston has worked at Grand Traverse Pie Company for several years. During his time as general manager, he helped to donate thousands of dollars to CASA of Vigo County.
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WCIA

Fishing, food drive event planned at Kickapoo State Park

OAKWOOD, Ill. (WCIA) — Kickapoo State Park in Oakwood will be the site of a kids fishing event on Saturday that will double as a food drive for the food pantry of St. Paul’s Catholic Parish in Danville. Sign-in will begin at 7:30 a.m. and fishing will begin half an hour later. Kids between the […]
OAKWOOD, IL
WTWO/WAWV

Traffic Alert: Lane restrictions to US 41 in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Drivers in Terre Haute will soon see lane restrictions for another section of US 41. INDOT says that crews are expected to start work on the portion of US 41 southbound between Voorhees and Mckeen streets on Monday, June 6. The lane restrictions will allow crews to complete work on […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Summer concert season to kick off at The Mill

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The summer concert season will kick off Saturday with the Flo Rida concert at The Mill in Terre Haute. As residents prepare for upcoming shows it’s good to know what is allowed to be brought into the venue and what is prohibited. The Mill says that while service animals are […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN

