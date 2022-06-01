Oblong Village Board Meets Tonight

(Robinson) – The public will have the chance to shop for fresh produce and unique gift items this weekend. The Robinson Chamber of Commerce will be kicking off the “market season” tomorrow at Cross Street Station. According to Robinson Chamber Executive Director, Lisa Schaefer, several local makers, creators and growers will be taking part throughout the season with a wide range of products including local produce, seafood, fresh flowers, baked goods, soaps, candles, handcrafted home décor, jewelry, dog treats and much more. The Cross Street Market will run from 8 am-Noon every Saturday through September 24th at Cross Street Station, just south of the Robinson Post Office.

ROBINSON, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO