Oblong, IL

Unit 4 Board to Meet in Closed Session

 3 days ago

(Oblong) – The Oblong Unit 4 School Board will hold...

Unit 4 Board Took Care of Personnel Matters Last Night

(Oblong) – The Oblong Unit 4 Board held a special meeting last night to take care of some personnel issues. They accepted the resignations of Pam Garrison, Natasha Russell, Lori Tracy, Rashawna May, Nicholas Straka, and Tawnya Bailey. The board hired Tara Gallion as high school special education teacher, Cheyanne Knollenberg as SLP, Carrie Carr as grade school teacher, Philip Blank as OPH Golf Coach, and Margo Riker as grade school scholastic bowl coach. The next board meeting will be on June 20, 2022, in the Oblong Room.
OBLONG, IL
WTHI

Local business honors its long-time general manager

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One local business is honoring its general manager after more than 15 years of service. Stephen Huddleston has worked at Grand Traverse Pie Company for several years. During his time as general manager, he helped to donate thousands of dollars to CASA of Vigo County.
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WTHI

Year-long construction project starts on I-70 - here's what you need to know

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - We have a traffic alert for Interstate 70 drivers in Vigo County. INDOT says a $12 million project on I-70 is starting Friday. I-70 will be restricted to one lane between the Illinois state line and State Road 641. INDOT will resurface the road and...
WTHI

Here's when crews plan to break ground on new Terre Haute casino

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We now know when crews plan to break ground on Vigo County's upcoming casino. Churchill Downs plans to start construction on its Queen of Terre Haute casino on June 21. That is according to Vigo County Commissioner Chris Switzer. Originally planned for the southside, the...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WCIA

Bradley Avenue closing for two-month project

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A section of Bradley Avenue in Champaign will be closing for two months next week as part of the City of Champaign’s Bradley Avenue Improvements Project. Bradley will close between Staley Road and Bluegrass Lane in order to allow construction crews to begin reconstruction of the road surface. Through traffic will […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
wtyefm.com

CMH Suspending Weekend Drive-Thru COVID Testing

(Undated) – Crawford Memorial Hospital is halting its weekend drive-thru COVID testing. According to CMH Director of Marketing, Becky Ruppel, the testing is being suspended because of low volume. However, she says it can be reinstated if the need arises. Those coming into the hospital or its clinics are being reminded that masks are still required. Last week, Governor, JB Pritzker, extended the mask mandate in healthcare facilities in Illinois to June 25th, at which time he will review the mandate. Ruppel says that visitor restrictions and patient screenings are still in place at CMH to protect the patients. Learn more below.
wtyefm.com

CMH Once Again Offering Sunscreen at Pelican Cove

(Undated) – Pelican Cove is open and if you forget your sunscreen Crawford Memorial Hospital has you covered. According to CMH Director of Marketing, Becky Ruppel, for the last several years CMH has been thrilled to provide free sunscreen to those swimming at Pelican Cove. Ruppel reminds those that are swimming it is important to not only apply sunscreen at the beginning of your day but also every couple of hours.
Effingham Radio

Illinois State Police Announce Roadside Safety Check Results

Illinois State Police (ISP) District 12 Interim Commander, Lieutenant Kerry Sutton, announces the results of a Roadside Safety Check (RSC) held in Fayette County from late-night May 28 to early morning May 29. The RSC was conducted at US 51 and Orchard St in Vandalia, by District 12 officers. Violations...
VANDALIA, IL
WTWO/WAWV

Paw Spa holds ribbon cutting

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A dog grooming business held its ribbon cutting Thursday in Terre Haute. The Paw Spa is located at 826 W. Johnson Drive, that’s behind the Haute City Center mall. The location is owned by Brianna Snowden who also grooms the pets. For more information about their company click here.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
newschannel20.com

Threat against Georgetown-Ridge Farm Schools

Georgetown-Ridge Farm Schools Superintendent says police informed the district that the threat "has been mitigated and addressed." It was a late start to the day at Georgetown-Ridge Farm Schools on Wednesday. School district officials say they were informed Wednesday morning of a social media threat against the district. Law enforcement...
WTHI

Fire damages former business

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Fire damaged a former local business. It happened at 3:30 Thursday morning at the Hair with Flair Barber and Beauty Salon. That's located at 2201 8th Avenue on Terre Haute's north side. According to the salon's Facebook page the business is no longer open. No...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WCIA

Gordyville USA in Gifford is now for sale

GIFFORD, Ill. (WCIA) — Gordyville USA in Gifford is now up for sale with an offering price of $4 million. The complex is located on Route 136, just seven miles from I-57, and eleven miles from I-74. Gordyville USA was built in 1988. It was founded by auctioneer Gordon Hannagan and his wife, Jan. The […]
wtyefm.com

Robinson Chamber Begins “Market Season” this Week

(Robinson) – The public will have the chance to shop for fresh produce and unique gift items this weekend. The Robinson Chamber of Commerce will be kicking off the “market season” tomorrow at Cross Street Station. According to Robinson Chamber Executive Director, Lisa Schaefer, several local makers, creators and growers will be taking part throughout the season with a wide range of products including local produce, seafood, fresh flowers, baked goods, soaps, candles, handcrafted home décor, jewelry, dog treats and much more. The Cross Street Market will run from 8 am-Noon every Saturday through September 24th at Cross Street Station, just south of the Robinson Post Office.
ROBINSON, IL
wtyefm.com

Kiwanis Fish Fry Set for Tomorrow

(Undated) – Another sure sign of summer is the Kiwanis Fish Fry and it is coming up tomorrow. The fish fry serves as a major fundraiser for the organization. According to Kiwanis member, Joe Davis, the main focus of the Kiwanis is helping children. Serving will begin at 4:30...
ROBINSON, IL
wamwamfm.com

Daviess Co. Crews Dispatched to Accident with Injuries

Daviess County crews were dispatched to an accident with injuries yesterday. The accident was reported around 4:30 pm at North SR 57 & North 25 East. According to a police report, two vehicles were involved in the crash and were later towed from the scene. One of the vehicles had...
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
WCIA

Statue stolen from Lake Sara Beach Playground

EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — The Captain Statue at Lake Sara Beach Playground was stolen on Monday night. The heavy bench that the Captain was chained to and a stack of cannon balls were also stolen. According to the committee leader of Lake Sara Forever Tom Ryan, Lake Sara Beach used to be a popular recreational […]
EFFINGHAM, IL
WCIA

Ameren raises prices but it may not affect you, here’s why

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Energy supply prices are rising. That will soon mean higher power bills for a lot of people. A previous report says Ameren raised its prices. They blame global market issues, the war in Ukraine, post-pandemic demand and higher gas prices for the increase. You can expect your next Ameren bill to be […]
ILLINOIS STATE

Community Policy