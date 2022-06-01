Unit 4 Board to Meet in Closed Session

(Undated) – Crawford Memorial Hospital is halting its weekend drive-thru COVID testing. According to CMH Director of Marketing, Becky Ruppel, the testing is being suspended because of low volume. However, she says it can be reinstated if the need arises. Those coming into the hospital or its clinics are being reminded that masks are still required. Last week, Governor, JB Pritzker, extended the mask mandate in healthcare facilities in Illinois to June 25th, at which time he will review the mandate. Ruppel says that visitor restrictions and patient screenings are still in place at CMH to protect the patients. Learn more below.

2 DAYS AGO