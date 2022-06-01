ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach County, FL

Do-over? Renatha Francis back in running for a seat on the Florida Supreme Court

By Michael Moline
Florida Phoenix
Florida Phoenix
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25AnvQ_0fwnVGkq00

Attorney and judge Renatha Francis was named in 2020 by Gov. Ron DeSantis to sit on the Florida Supreme Court but lawsuits ensued and she was unable to join the court. Credit: Screenshot, Florida Channel.

Quality Journalism for Critical Times

Second time could prove the charm for Renatha Francis, the Palm Beach County trial judge whom Gov. Ron DeSantis attempted to place on the Florida Supreme Court two years ago only to be knocked back by the high court itself.

That rebuff — because Francis hadn’t belonged to the Florida Bar for the 10 years stipulated in the state Constitution — proved an embarrassing setback for a governor whose appointments had rendered the state’s highest court dependably conservative.

Even justices DeSantis had placed on the court concluded he’d overreached in sending up Francis’ name.

Gov. Ron DeSantis, flanked by Renatha Francis and Black office holders, called upon Rep. Geraldine Thompson to drop her opposition to Francis as a Florida Supreme Court justice on Sept. 9, 2020. The court later ordered him to select a different justice. Source: Screenshot

Now, Francis’ name appears on a list of 17 candidates for the Supreme Court seat being vacated as of Aug. 30 by Justice Alan Lawson. The list contains 10 men and seven women. As of now, the court comprises six men and one woman and no Black people.

And now, Francis passed the 10-year threshold as a Bar member.

The Judicial Nominating Commission for the Florida Supreme Court is still going over the lengthy applications filed by the aspirants. Those documents haven’t been made public yet — they need to be redacted first of private information including street addresses of the candidates.

But when the names dropped late last week, the 60-day clock started for the governor to make his appointment. The commission will send between three and six names to the governor. He can pick one or reject the entire list and ask the commission to try again.

That said, Francis is confident enough of an appointment, according to reporting by The Florida Bulldog, an investigative news site, that she has already been seen in the high court’s parking facility picking out a spot. The Bulldog, citing an unnamed “court insider,” said DeSantis has already informed the court that he plans to appoint Francis.

Quick rise

Francis, in her mid-40s, became a trial judge in 2017, when former Gov. Rick Scott placed her on the Miami-Dade County Court and one year later on the Circuit Court. After taking office in 2019, DeSantis moved her to the circuit bench in Palm Beach County, where she works on family and probate cases, according to the website of the state’s Fifteenth Judicial Circuit.

She’d earned a law degree from Florida Coastal School of Law in Jacksonville, an institution whose future has been in doubt . Last year, for example, federal education officials denied Florida Coastal School of Law’s application for reinstatement to participate in federal student aid programs.

She won staff attorney and clerkship jobs with the First District Court of Appeals, the influential intermediate appellate court in Tallahassee, then moved on to the politically connected Shutts & Bowen law firm, according to a profile written for the Palm Beach County Bar Association.

At the time that DeSantis tapped her for the high court two years ago, Francis was pregnant with her and her husband’s second child.

She would have been the only Black justice on the court and the only woman, which has been exclusively white and Latino since Justice Peggy Quince reached mandatory retirement age about the time DeSantis took office. The only woman serving now is Jamie Grosshans, whom the governor appointed instead of Francis.

The Florida Legislative Black Caucus endorsed her for the seat two years ago, nearly unanimously.

State Rep. Geraldine Thompson, Democrat from Orlando. Credit: Colin Hackley

But state House member Geraldine Thompson, an Orange County Democrat who is Black, challenged the appointment, complaining of Francis’ lack of longevity with the Bar. Despite her meteoric rise in the legal profession, she was a few months shy of the 10-year Bar membership requirement.

Thompson also criticized Francis’ ties to the Federalist Society for Law and Public Policy Studies. That’s a conservative-to-libertarian organization that promotes so-called “textualist” or “originalist” judicial philosophies and develops young attorneys for careers in the conservative legal movement, including judgeships.

DeSantis, himself, has been affiliated with the group and has peppered the state’s judicial nominating commissions with members, including the one that vets candidates for the high court.

In practice, Federalist judges tend to oppose economic regulation, affirmative action, and marriage equality and support for states’ rights.

Looking ahead, the Black Caucus will review the short-listed candidates and decide whether members want to back any, state Senate Democratic Leader Pro Tempore Bobby Powell said in a telephone interview. His district includes the northeast corner of Palm Beach County.

“At this point, it’s a waiting game to see who the candidate will be who will be selected,” he said, and whether to endorse anyone as a caucus.

“Now, we are aware that for the first time in a long time there’s currently no African American person on the Supreme Court. However, I don’t believe that’s the be-all and end-all in terms of whether the Florida Legislative Black Caucus will support someone,” Powell said.

Double embarrassment

As noted above, the sitting justices at the time eventually agreed with Thompson.

The outcome was doubly embarrassing for DeSantis. It left the governor — who’d disavowed support from open white supremacists during his 2018 campaign — without a single Black justice to his name. Democratic opponent Andrew Gillum famously said during a debate, “Now, I’m not calling Mr. DeSantis a racist, I’m simply saying the racists believe he’s a racist.”

The sitting justices of the Florida Supreme Court as of May 2022. Credit: Supreme Court

The botched appointment also undermined what DeSantis has proclaimed as a strength: His commitment to appointing judges who’ll follow the letter of the law. That didn’t stop him from attempting to parse the constitutional requirement to justify Francis’ appointment.

In arguments filed with the Florida Supreme Court, DeSantis’ attorneys minced words in asserting potentially sweeping authority for Florida’s governors:

  • That judicial appointees need not be qualified when a governor selects them to serve on the court, as long as they will be by the time they take their oaths of office — even if that happens months or years later.
  • Within that framework, the governor is not bound by the deadline, established in the Florida Constitution, for filling vacancies on appellate benches, including the Supreme Court.

To no avail. The justices, in an unsigned order, even threw the words of Antonin Scalia, one of the original originalists, in the governor’s face.

“To some, enforcing rules like these might seem needlessly formalistic when the result is to preclude the appointment of an otherwise qualified candidate. But ‘formalism,’ as Justice Scalia observed, ‘is what makes a government a government of laws and not of men,’” the Florida Supreme Court justices wrote.

The Phoenix reached out to Rep. Thompson for comment about recent developments but she has not yet responded. She did tell the Bulldog that she remains skeptical of Francis.

“The governor has yet another opportunity to appoint a highly qualified African-American to the Florida Supreme Court from among those who applied in 2020,” she told the publication, “and I hope he will seek quality in this appointment.”

The post Do-over? Renatha Francis back in running for a seat on the Florida Supreme Court appeared first on Florida Phoenix .

Comments / 2

Related
10NEWS

Congressional candidate disrupts DeSantis event with message about gun violence

ORLANDO, Fla. — U.S. House candidate Maxwell Alejandro Frost, who is running as a Democrat in the primary for Florida's 10th Congressional District, disrupted an event featuring a conversation between conservative political commentator Dave Rubin and Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis. The confrontation, which Frost posted to his Twitter account,...
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jacksonville, FL
State
Florida State
City
Orlando, FL
County
Palm Beach County, FL
Palm Beach County, FL
Government
City
Tallahassee, FL
Local
Florida Government
Florida Phoenix

DeSantis signs 2022-23 state budget, slicing $3 billion in vetoes, while dissing President Biden

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the 2022-23 state budget of $109.9 billion on Thursday, slashing $3.1 billion in line-item vetoes from the original document approved by the Legislature in the spring. The governor acknowledged some “pork” in the hefty budget, often labeled pork barrel projects, turkeys, or local budget items that bring home the bacon for […] The post DeSantis signs 2022-23 state budget, slicing $3 billion in vetoes, while dissing President Biden appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

New absentee ballot requirements could cut usage of vote by mail

This upcoming election is the first major one the new requirements will be in force. New voter identification requirements are going to be in force for the first time for a major election this year and, as a result, it’s likely some voters will be unable to vote by their preferred method.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
wlrn.org

Advocates for gun laws gather outside Marco Rubio's Miami office

Advocates for stricter gun laws gathered outside of Senator Marco Rubio’s office in Miami on Friday. David Hogg was among the dozens who stood in the rain calling for the senator to act on the recent mass shootings. "We're asking for a meeting with Marco Rubio right now. We...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Change in the wake of tragedy: The new safety measures planned for Florida’s schools

New measures to increase students’ safety are advancing in Florida, coming at a time of heightened public outcry in response to recent school tragedies. School safety is a sensitive topic in the Sunshine State. When a mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, resulted in 19 deaths and made national news headlines on May 24, conversations across the country shifted to solutions. ...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peggy Quince
Person
Geraldine Thompson
Person
Antonin Scalia
floridapolitics.com

Veto list: Gov. DeSantis axes $600M for Moffitt expansion

The Governor said he didn't support the long-term commitment because it limits budget flexibility. Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday vetoed a proposal to spend $600 million to construct and develop a new Moffitt campus in Pasco County. “I do not support the provision of funding that would tie the state...
PASCO COUNTY, FL
FloridaDaily

Nikki Fried Wants Florida Legislature to Hold a Special Session on Gun Violence

Continuing her bid for the Democratic nomination to challenge Gov. Ron DeSantis in November, this week, Florida Commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services Nikki Fried urged Florida Senate President Wilton Simpson, R-Tribly, and Speaker of the Florida House of Representatives Chris Sprowls, R-Palm Harbor, to call a Special Session of the Florida Legislature to address gun violence.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Health care providers sue FL over 15-week abortion law that starts July 1

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Less than two months after Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a law banning abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, Florida health care providers have filed a lawsuit against the measure. The plaintiffs in the lawsuit, filed Wednesday in Leon County Circuit Court in Tallahassee, want to block the ban that goes into effect July 1. The […] The post Health care providers sue FL over 15-week abortion law that starts July 1 appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Supreme Court#U S Supreme Court#Politics Federal#Politics Judicial#The Florida Supreme Court#Florida Channel#The Florida Bar
Palm Beach Daily News

Letters: Repeal the Second Amendment

Despite all the sound and fury, meaningful legislation to adequately control gun violence will never be passed until the Second Amendment is repealed. There is no need for it today because the Armed Forces and the National Guard no longer depend on members to bring their own weapons. Its final 14 words, on which the gun lobby’s arguments are based, cannot stand alone despite a misguided Supreme Court saying that they could back in 2008. The Second Amendment in its entirety reads: 'A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free state, the right of the people to keep and bear arms, shall not be infringed.' We all make mistakes, even Supreme Court Justices.
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

‘A totally different culture’: Broward schools are finally getting security right, state safety leader says

For years, the Broward School District faced stinging criticism that it failed to quickly address school safety needs, despite being ground zero for a school massacre. But with new leadership, that reputation appears to be changing. That could be good news for parents who, in the wake of a school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, question whether Broward schools are any safer than they were four ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Florida Phoenix

McCormick concedes to celebrity heart surgeon Mehmet Oz in Pa. GOP U.S. Senate primary race

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Former hedge fund CEO Dave McCormick has conceded in the Republican U.S. Senate race in Pennsylvania, clearing the way for celebrity heart surgeon Mehmet Oz to face Lt. Gov. John Fetterman in the November general election. McCormick announced Friday night that he had called Oz earlier in the day to concede in the race, which […] The post McCormick concedes to celebrity heart surgeon Mehmet Oz in Pa. GOP U.S. Senate primary race appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Miami

Contractors challenge new Florida insurance law

TALLAHASSEE - Less than a week after Florida lawmakers rushed to make property-insurance changes, a contractors group Tuesday filed a constitutional challenge that targets a new restriction on attorney fees in lawsuits against insurance companies. The Restoration Association of Florida and Air Quality Assessors, LLC, an Orlando firm that does work such as mold testing and leak detection, filed the lawsuit in Leon County circuit court. It came after lawmakers last week passed a measure (SB 2-D) to try to bolster a troubled property-insurance market that has led to homeowners losing coverage and seeing spiraling premiums. Lawmakers gave final approval...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
floridapolitics.com

Gov. DeSantis orders flags at half-staff to honor Betty Reed

Reed became known as a fierce advocate for education, children and mothers during her life. Gov. Ron DeSantis has ordered flags at half-staff Wednesday to honor longtime Tampa legislator and community advocate Betty Reed, who died May 20 at 81 years old. In a memorandum sent to Tampa Mayor Jane...
mycbs4.com

Former State Attorney and Gainesville Attorney lose their law licenses

The Florida Bar announced today, May 31st, that the Florida Supreme Court has disciplined 19 attorneys. A Florida Bar contact, Leslie Smith, said nine were suspended, six had their licenses revoked, three were disbarred, and one was reprimanded. A Gainesville Attorney, Michael Meadors, was on the list Smith said, and...
Florida Phoenix

National, international officials urge gun control policies after Uvalde, but FL still quiet

Quality Journalism for Critical Times A week after the mass school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, national and international officials are reflecting on what to do about gun policies, but Florida is still quiet on adding more restrictions. At the state-level, Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried has once again called for a special legislative session to pass additional gun ownership regulation […] The post National, international officials urge gun control policies after Uvalde, but FL still quiet appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Florida Phoenix

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
408K+
Views
ABOUT

The Phoenix is a nonprofit news site that covers state government and politics with a staff of five journalists located at the Florida Press Center in downtown Tallahassee. We have a mix of in-depth stories, briefs, and social media updates on the latest events, editorial cartoons, and progressive commentary. Reporters in many now-shrunken capital bureaus have to spend most of their time these days chasing around after more and more outrageous political behavior, and too many don’t have time to lift up emerging innovative ideas or report on the people who are trying to help solve problems and shift policy for a more compassionate world. The Florida Phoenix does those stories. The Phoenix is part of States Newsroom a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers.

 https://www.floridaphoenix.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy