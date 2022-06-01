ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

A private equity company wants to cut ties with Russian oligarch backers, with help from US investment firms Apollo and Jefferies, a report says

By Kate Duffy
Business Insider
Business Insider
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GIOSC_0fwnVD6f00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c59UP_0fwnVD6f00
Russian President Vladimir Putin during the CSTO summit in Moscow on May 16, 2022.

Getty Images

  • Private equity firm Pamplona is looking to cut ties with Russian oligarch backers, per Bloomberg.
  • Pamplona wants to replace its biggest backer; an investment firm that froze out two Russian cofounders.
  • Pamplona has also had initial talks with Apollo Global, sources told Bloomberg.

Private equity firm Pamplona is turning to US investment companies to help cut ties with Russian oligarch backers, Bloomberg reported.

Pamplona Capital Management has sought help from American financial services and investment firm Jefferies to help distance itself from Russian oligarch connections, people with knowledge of the matter told Bloomberg.

In addition, the private equity company has held initial discussions with investment giant Apollo Global Management, some of the sources told Bloomberg. The two companies didn't speak about a structure for a deal in the talks, which were deemed provisional, one person familiar with the matter, who requested anonymity, told Bloomberg.

Some of the sources told Bloomberg that it's part of Pamplona's effort to replace its largest backer, LetterOne, a London-based $22 billion investment firm.

LetterOne froze out two of its cofounders, Mikhail Fridman and Petr Aven, in early March after they were sanctioned by the UK and EU over their close ties to the Kremlin in the midst of the Ukraine war. Three of the firm's board members also stepped down , despite not being sanctioned, LetterOne told Insider at the time.

Pamplona oversees nearly $3 billion of LetterOne's money, a LetterOne spokesman previously told Bloomberg .

Pamplona, Jefferies, Apollo, and LetterOne didn't immediately respond to Insider's request for comment made outside of normal working hours.

Hundreds of companies all over the world, including financial firms and banks, have cut ties with Russia, following its invasion of Ukraine in late February. Many private equity firms have since steered clear from deals that involve Russian firms and individuals because of the war, Bloomberg reported.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Mail

Coinbase warns its 98million customers they may lose ALL their crypto if company goes bankrupt after shares plunged 27% this week

Following an epic share price decline of more than 27% this week, Coinbase issued a stark warning to customers: Your crypto is at risk if the exchange goes bankrupt. According to Coinbase's official website, the company has more than 98 million verified users. It is the largest cryptocurrency exchange platform in the United States.
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Investment Companies#Russian#Getty Images Private#Bloomberg#American#Apollo Global Management#Eu#Kremlin
Mashed

Why General Mills Is Discontinuing Two Of Its Iconic Brands

Many people think of General Mills as the king of cereal, and while that may be true, the company probably wouldn't be where it is today without its contribution to the world of packaged dry dinners. Fifty years ago, the invention of Hamburger Helper changed the game for families in the US who needed a quick, economical way to get a semi-homemade meal on the table. With the assurance of the Helping Hand mascot, Lefty displayed the box, people who were either busy from work or novice cooks could take whatever pound of meat they had on hand, mix it with the dried pasta and seasoning contents, and transform it into dinner for the whole family. Per General Mills, 27% of households reportedly bought the product the first year it was released.
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Private Equity
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Russia
Business Insider

Business Insider

516K+
Followers
32K+
Post
257M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy