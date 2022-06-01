ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Wheat steadies after slide, corn stays weak

Agriculture Online
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePARIS/BEIJING, June 1 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat inched up on Wednesday, pausing after a 6% drop a day earlier as the market monitored diplomatic talks to unblock Ukrainian ports and awaited the outcome of a tender being held by top importer Egypt. Corn eased to hold near an eight-week low after...

www.agriculture.com

Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat and corn higher after slide, soybeans stay firm

(Updates with European trading, adds PARIS to dateline) PARIS/BEIJING, June 2 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat and corn futures rose on Thursday to recover from two-month lows as liquidation by investment funds abated and traders saw supply tensions persisting despite talks to reopen Ukrainian ports blocked since Russia's invasion. A large wheat purchase by Egypt and a report the U.S. government may retroactively raise an ethanol blending mandate lent support to cereal markets. Soybeans ticked higher for a second day, underpinned by export demand. The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was up 1.2% at $10.53-3/4 bushel. On Wednesday, it touched its lowest since early April after a two-day slide. Traders said the pullback in wheat was fuelled by diplomatic efforts to create a Black Sea shipping channel for Ukrainian grain, along with improved weather for North American and European crops. However, there was caution about the likelihood of a deal over Ukrainian ports while fighting continues in Ukraine and as Moscow seeks sanctions concessions rejected by Kyiv and its Western allies. "Hopes are high, but reality is harsh," a China-based trader said of the situation in Ukraine. Egypt's state grains buyer, the General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC), said on Wednesday it bought 465,000 tonnes of wheat in an international tender. The tender underscored the impact of the war, with no offers of Ukrainian wheat and few offers of Russian wheat despite expectations of a bumper crop in Russia. Export restrictions in India were adding to global supply tensions. India has allowed 469,202 tonnes of wheat shipments since banning most exports last month, but at least 1.7 million tonnes is lying at ports and could be damaged by looming monsoon rains, government and industry officials told Reuters. Traders said there was chatter about interest in European Union wheat from millers in Asia that may now struggle to source supplies from India. CBOT corn added 0.8% to $7.37-1/4 a bushel, after falling on Wednesday to its weakest since late March. Soybeans were up 0.7% at $17.02 a bushel. U.S. President Joe Biden's administration is likely to raise ethanol blending mandates for 2021 to above the figure it proposed in December, Reuters reported, citing sources, in what could boost corn demand in the fuel. The dollar eased, crude oil edged down and share prices rose as talk of potential further Saudi oil output tempered inflation and growth concerns. Prices at 1233 GMT Last Change Pct End Ytd Pct Move 2021 Move CBOT wheat 1053.75 12.50 1.20 770.75 36.72 CBOT corn 737.25 6.00 0.82 593.25 24.27 CBOT soy 1702.00 11.75 0.70 1339.25 27.09 Paris wheat 384.75 4.25 1.12 276.75 39.02 Paris maize 335.00 5.50 1.67 226.00 48.23 Paris rape 791.00 -5.75 -0.72 754.00 4.91 WTI crude oil 114.69 -0.57 -0.49 75.21 52.49 Euro/dlr 1.07 0.00 0.35 1.1368 -6.03 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne (Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris, Hallie Gu and Dominique Patton Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Mark Potter)
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-French wheat crop rating slips further in week to May 30

PARIS, June 3 (Reuters) - The condition of France's soft wheat crop has declined for a fifth consecutive week, data from farm office FranceAgriMer showed on Friday, as dryness persisted in the European Union's biggest grain producer. An estimated 67% of the soft wheat crop was in good or excellent...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

TABLE-Russia sets grain export taxes for June 8-15

June 3 (Reuters) - Russia has set out its grain export taxes for June 8-15, the agriculture ministry said. $ per tonne Wheat Barley Maize (Corn) June 8-15 - tax 129.2 76.5 78.7 - indicative price 383.4 294.3 297.5 June 1-7 - tax 121.2 76.5 73.9 - indicative price 373.2 294.3 290.7 May 25-31 - tax 110.5 76.5 76.5 - indicative price 357.9 294.3 294.3 May 18-24 - tax 111.9 76.5 77.3 - indicative price 359.9 294.3 295.5 May 13-17 - tax 114.3 74.1 77.0 - indicative price 363.4 290.9 295.0 May 6-12 - tax 120.1 73.5 58.3 - indicative price 371.6 290.0 268.4 April 27-May 5 - tax 119.1 73.3 54.9 - indicative price 370.2 289.8 263.5 April 20-26 - tax 110.7 76.0 66.1 - indicative price 358.2 293.6 279.5 April 13-19 - tax 101.4 75.4 70.6 - indicative price 344.9 292.8 285.9 April 6-12 - tax 96.1 75.4 65.8 - indicative price 337.3 292.8 279.0 March 30-April 5 - tax 87.0 75.6 58.3 - indicative price 324.3 293.1 268.3 March 23-29 - tax 86.4 79.6 53.2 - indicative price 323.5 298.8 261.1 March 16-22 - tax 86.3 77.4 54.1 - indicative price 323.3 295.7 262.3 Russia, one of the world's largest wheat exporters, launched its formula-based duty for grain exports in June 2021 as part of measures the government hopes will help to stabilise domestic food inflation. The Agriculture Ministry determines the size of the duty on a weekly basis, using price indicators reported by traders. (Reporting by Reuters)
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Wheat consolidates as Ukraine export negotiations in focus

PARIS/SINGAPORE, June 3 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures were little changed on Friday, consolidating after losses this week as traders monitored diplomatic talks to reopen Ukrainian ports blocked since Russia's invasion. Corn also consolidated following a two-month low as the market assessed ethanol demand, U.S. planting progress and prospects for a resumption of Ukrainian sea exports.
AGRICULTURE
State
Washington State
Agriculture Online

How many acres of corn, soybeans, and wheat did U.S. farmers plant in 2022?

Would you like to gain some insight and trade recommendations ahead of the Acreage Report being released by the USDA on June 30?. Prior to this report, Kluis Commodity Advisors and Successful Farming are teaming up to conduct their own planted acreage survey. Your information will be kept confidential and only the farmers who participate in our survey will get the results as well as any trade recommendations Kluis Commodity Advisors has before the USDA releases its Acreage Report on June 30.
AGRICULTURE
americanmilitarynews.com

Russia threatens to strike the West: ‘Horsemen of the apocalypse are coming’

One of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s top advisors warned that the Kremlin will target western “decision-making centers” if Ukraine uses U.S.-supplied rockets to strike Russia, adding a chilling warning that the “horsemen of the apocalypse” are already on their way. “If, God forbid, these weapons...
POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

China asks for urgent meeting with US in Singapore with SECDEF Austin: Reports

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates as more information becomes available. The Chinese government has requested a meeting in Singapore next week with U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin according to multiple media reports. On Friday, Foreign Policy reporter Jake Detsch tweeted, “NEW: China’s military...
FOREIGN POLICY
Person
Vladimir Putin
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat futures sag as traders eye Ukraine export negotiations

CHICAGO, June 3 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures weakened on Friday as traders monitored diplomatic talks aimed at resuming shipments of Ukrainian grain and reopening Black Sea ports blocked since Russia's invasion. Soybean futures also declined as market participants booked profits before the weekend, while corn was little changed, brokers...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat firms after earlier slide; corn struggles to regain

(Updates with closing prices) By Christopher Walljasper CHICAGO, June 2 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures gained on Thursday after reaching two-month lows as liquidation by investment funds abated and supply tensions remained despite talks to reopen Ukrainian ports that have been blocked since Russia's invasion. A large wheat purchase by Egypt and a report that the U.S. government may retroactively raise an ethanol blending mandate lent support to cereal markets. Soybeans firmed, underpinned by export demand and tight U.S. supplies. The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) firmed 17 cents to $10.58-1/4 a bushel, after falling to the lowest since early April on Wednesday. CBOT old-crop July corn eased 22-1/4 cents at $7.31-1/4 a bushel. New crop December corn futures added 2-3/4 cents to $6.94-1/4 a bushel. Soybeans added 39 cents to $17.29-1/4 a bushel. Wheat futures found technical resistance after a two-day pullback earlier in the week, fuelled by diplomatic efforts to create a Black Sea shipping channel for Ukrainian grain. "It's just a corrective action," said Tom Fritz, commodity broker at EFG Group. "We still have the unknown around Ukraine shipments, but look at the price action. We still have some pretty big-time volatility here." Analysts are cautious about the likelihood of a deal over Ukrainian ports while fighting continues in Ukraine and as Moscow seeks sanctions concessions rejected by Kyiv and its Western allies. India has allowed 469,202 tonnes of wheat shipments since banning most exports last month, but at least 1.7 million tonnes is lying at ports and could be damaged by looming monsoon rains, government and industry officials told Reuters. Soybeans climbed, supported by export demand amid tight supplies, with U.S. exporters selling 352,000 tonnes of the oilseed for delivery to Pakistan. "They're not a usual big buyer for us," said Ted Seifried, vice president of Zaner Group. "The tightness in that old crop soybean balance sheet is what's keeping the July soybeans in particular propped up." (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper; Additional reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris, Hallie Gu and Dominique Patton; Editing by Sandra Maler)
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat up for 2nd session on supply concerns; corn, soybeans ease

SINGAPORE, June 3 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures gained more ground on Friday with the market underpinned by concerns over tightening world supplies and rising prices in key consuming countries. Corn and soybeans markets slid. The Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) most-active wheat contract added 0.4% to $10.62-1/2 a bushel,...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Ukraine seeks UN-backed mission to export grain shipments through Black Sea

KYIV, June 2 (Reuters) - Ukraine is working with international partners to create a United Nations-backed mission to restore Black Sea shipping routes and export Ukrainian farm produce, foreign ministry spokesman Oleg Nikolenko said on Thursday. Russia has captured some of Ukraine's biggest seaports and its navy controls major transport...
INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

CBOT Trends-Soybeans, wheat down 12-15 cents; corn steady-down 3 cents

CHICAGO, June 3 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Friday. WHEAT - Down 12 to 15 cents * Wheat called lower on expectations that shipments of grain from the Black Sea region will increase. * Sovecon raised its forecast for Russia's wheat exports in the new marketing season by 1.3 million tonnes to a record high of 42.3 million tonnes. * Turkey expects progress on a plan to unlock grains exports from Ukraine's Black Sea ports when Russia's foreign minister visits next week. * The U.S. Agriculture Department said on Friday morning that weekly export sales of wheat totaled 364,200 tonnes. Analysts' forecasts for the weekly total had ranged from 150,000 to 450,000 tonnes. * CBOT July soft red winter wheat contract has fallen 9.4% so far this week, which would be the biggest weekly loss for the most-active wheat contract since the week ended March 31. * CBOT July soft red winter wheat ended the overnight trading session 13-1/4 cents lower at $10.45 per bushel. K.C. July hard red winter wheat was last down 11 cents at $11.32-1/2 a bushel, while MGEX July spring wheat was last up 1/2 cent at $12.00. CORN - Steady to down 3 cents per bushel * Consolidation trade expected in corn as investors monitor early development of U.S. crop. * Corn on track to post its fifth straight weekly loss, which would be the longest for the most-active contract since a five-week stretch that ended in early August 2020. * Corn export sales were reported at 234,600 tonnes, near the low end of trade forecasts for 225,000 to 700,000 tonnes. * CBOT July corn last traded down 1-1/2 cents at $7.28-3/4 per bushel. SOYBEANS - Down 12 to 15 cents per bushel * Soybeans easing on profit-taking setback after rallying on Thursday. Signs of easing export demand for U.S. supplies adding pressure. * USDA said that soybean export sales were 395,600 tonnes in the week ended May 26. Trade estimates had ranged from 200,000 to 800,000 tonnes. * CBOT July soybeans last traded down 13-3/4 cents at $17.15-1/2 per bushel. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

Record Chinese wheat prices raise risk of pricier noodles

BEIJING, June 2 (Reuters) - Chinese consumers are likely to have to pay more for food staples like noodles and bread this year, as record wheat prices in the world's top consumer of the grain get passed on to food makers, traders and analysts said. Wheat harvested in China in...
AGRICULTURE
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Egypt
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-Argentina's grain exchange expects decline in wheat planting area

BUENOS AIRES, June 2 (Reuters) - Argentina's wheat planting area for the 2022/23 season is expected to be around 6.5 million hectares, down from 6.6 million hectares previously forecast, the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange (BdeC) said on Thursday. The exchange blamed the 100,000 hectare (247,000 acre) reduction on dry conditions...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-More talks needed to allow Russian exports - UN official

GENEVA, June 3 (Reuters) - More talks are needed to strike a deal on allowing exports from Russia as part of an envisaged accord to resume Ukrainian food exports, the United Nations crisis coordinator for Ukraine said on Friday. "There was in principle agreement from Russia that they will agree...
ECONOMY
Agriculture Online

Egypt procures 3.5 mln tonnes of local wheat in harvest so far -official

CAIRO, June 4 (Reuters) - Egypt has procured 3.5 million tonnes of local wheat during the harvest season so far, a senior official in the ministry of agriculture told Reuters on Saturday. The wheat procurement season ends in August, he added. (Reporting by Momen Saeed Attallah Writing by Yasmin Hussein...
AGRICULTURE

