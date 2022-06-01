ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

3 Big Things Today, June 1, 2022

By Tony Dreibus
Agriculture Online
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWheat futures turned higher in overnight trading amid ongoing concerns about global supplies, while corn and soybeans were mixed as U.S. farmers have caught up with the normal pace of planting after being behind for most of the year. Dry weather is expected for the remainder of the week...

www.agriculture.com

Comments / 0

Related
Agriculture Online

How many acres of corn, soybeans, and wheat did U.S. farmers plant in 2022?

Would you like to gain some insight and trade recommendations ahead of the Acreage Report being released by the USDA on June 30?. Prior to this report, Kluis Commodity Advisors and Successful Farming are teaming up to conduct their own planted acreage survey. Your information will be kept confidential and only the farmers who participate in our survey will get the results as well as any trade recommendations Kluis Commodity Advisors has before the USDA releases its Acreage Report on June 30.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat up for 2nd session on supply concerns; corn, soybeans ease

SINGAPORE, June 3 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures gained more ground on Friday with the market underpinned by concerns over tightening world supplies and rising prices in key consuming countries. Corn and soybeans markets slid. The Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) most-active wheat contract added 0.4% to $10.62-1/2 a bushel,...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

CBOT Trends-Wheat up 15-20 cents, soybeans up 10-12 cents, corn up 5-7 cents

CHICAGO, June 2 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Thursday. WHEAT - Up 15 to 20 cents * Bargain buying expected in the wheat market but gains limited as traders wait for signs of progress in talks to provide safe shipping channel for wheat out of Ukraine. * CBOT wheat has fallen in five of the past six sessions, losing 12.5% of its value during that stretch. * CBOT July soft red winter wheat last traded up 16-1/2 cents at $10.57-3/4 per bushel. K.C. July hard red winter wheat was last up 23 cents at $11.51-1/4 a bushel, while MGEX July spring wheat was last up 21-3/4 cents at $12.18-3/4. CORN - Up 5 to 7 cents per bushel * Technical rebound expected in corn, with traders saying the market is viewed as oversold after falling 3% in each of the previous two sessions. * Prospects for a boost in U.S. ethanol blending mandates also supported corn. * CBOT July corn last traded up 6-1/2 cents at $7.37-3/4 per bushel. SOYBEANS - Up 10 to 12 cents per bushel * Soybeans firming on concerns about crops in Minnesota and North Dakota. * Private exporters reported the sale of 55,000 tonnes of soybeans to Pakistan for delivery in the 2021/22 marketing year and 297,000 tonnes of soybeans to Pakistan for delivery in the 2022/23 marketing year, the U.S. Agriculture Department said. * Benchmark CBOT July soybean futures contract rose above its 10-day moving average during the overnight trading session. * CBOT July soybeans last traded up 11-1/2 cents at $17.01-3/4 per bushel. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Illinois State
State
Indiana State
State
Oklahoma State
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat and corn higher after slide, soybeans stay firm

(New throughout; updates byline, dateline previously PARIS/BEIJING) By Christopher Walljasper CHICAGO, June 2 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures gained on Thursday after reaching two-month lows as liquidation by investment funds abated and supply tensions remained despite talks to reopen Ukrainian ports that have been blocked since Russia's invasion. A large wheat purchase by Egypt and a report the U.S. government may retroactively raise an ethanol blending mandate lent support to cereal markets. Soybeans firmed, underpinned by export demand and tight U.S. supplies. The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) added 14-3/4 cents to $10.55-3/4 a bushel by 11:07 a.m. (1607 GMT), after falling to the lowest since early April on Wednesday. CBOT old-crop July corn eased 1-1/2 cents 7.29-3/4 a bushel, while new-crop December corn added 2-1/4 cents to $6.93-3/4 a bushel. Soybeans firmed 34-1/4 cents to $17.24-3/4 a bushel. Wheat futures found technical resistance after a two-day pullback earlier in the week, fuelled by diplomatic efforts to create a Black Sea shipping channel for Ukrainian grain. "It’s just a corrective action," said Tom Fritz, commodity broker at EFG Group. "We still have the unknown around Ukraine shipments, but look at the price action. We still have some pretty big-time volatility here." Analysts are cautious about the likelihood of a deal over Ukrainian ports while fighting continues in Ukraine and as Moscow seeks sanctions concessions rejected by Kyiv and its Western allies. Egypt's state grains buyer, the General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC), said on Wednesday it bought 465,000 tonnes of wheat in an international tender. No offers were made of Ukrainian wheat and only a few offers of Russian wheat, despite expectations of a bumper crop in Russia. India has allowed 469,202 tonnes of wheat shipments since banning most exports last month, but at least 1.7 million tonnes is lying at ports and could be damaged by looming monsoon rains, government and industry officials told Reuters. Soybeans climbed, supported by export demand amid tight supplies, with U.S. exporters selling 352,000 tonnes of the oilseed for delivery to Pakistan. "They’re not a usual big buyer for us," said Ted Seifried, vice president of Zaner Group. "The tightness in that old crop soybean balance sheet is what’s keeping the July soybeans in particular propped up." (Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris, Hallie Gu and Dominique Patton Editing by Mark Potter and Chris Reese)
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat firms after earlier slide; corn struggles to regain

(Updates with closing prices) By Christopher Walljasper CHICAGO, June 2 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures gained on Thursday after reaching two-month lows as liquidation by investment funds abated and supply tensions remained despite talks to reopen Ukrainian ports that have been blocked since Russia's invasion. A large wheat purchase by Egypt and a report that the U.S. government may retroactively raise an ethanol blending mandate lent support to cereal markets. Soybeans firmed, underpinned by export demand and tight U.S. supplies. The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) firmed 17 cents to $10.58-1/4 a bushel, after falling to the lowest since early April on Wednesday. CBOT old-crop July corn eased 22-1/4 cents at $7.31-1/4 a bushel. New crop December corn futures added 2-3/4 cents to $6.94-1/4 a bushel. Soybeans added 39 cents to $17.29-1/4 a bushel. Wheat futures found technical resistance after a two-day pullback earlier in the week, fuelled by diplomatic efforts to create a Black Sea shipping channel for Ukrainian grain. "It's just a corrective action," said Tom Fritz, commodity broker at EFG Group. "We still have the unknown around Ukraine shipments, but look at the price action. We still have some pretty big-time volatility here." Analysts are cautious about the likelihood of a deal over Ukrainian ports while fighting continues in Ukraine and as Moscow seeks sanctions concessions rejected by Kyiv and its Western allies. India has allowed 469,202 tonnes of wheat shipments since banning most exports last month, but at least 1.7 million tonnes is lying at ports and could be damaged by looming monsoon rains, government and industry officials told Reuters. Soybeans climbed, supported by export demand amid tight supplies, with U.S. exporters selling 352,000 tonnes of the oilseed for delivery to Pakistan. "They're not a usual big buyer for us," said Ted Seifried, vice president of Zaner Group. "The tightness in that old crop soybean balance sheet is what's keeping the July soybeans in particular propped up." (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper; Additional reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris, Hallie Gu and Dominique Patton; Editing by Sandra Maler)
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

‘Large supply gaps’ coming, says No. 2 U.S. turkey processor

Bird flu will have a “meaningful impact” on turkey supplies in coming months, said the head of Hormel Foods, the second-largest turkey processor in the country, on Thursday. Chief executive Jim Snee said Hormel anticipated “large supply gaps” for its Jennie-O Turkey Store operations in the months ahead because of flock losses.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Dmytro Kuleba
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat futures sag as traders eye Ukraine export negotiations

CHICAGO, June 3 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat and corn futures weakened on Friday as traders monitored diplomatic talks aimed at resuming shipments of Ukrainian grain stalled since Russia's invasion, analysts said. Soybean futures also declined as market participants booked profits before the weekend, brokers said. Ukraine was in focus as...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Vilsack: Transform food system with more processors and local marketing

The pandemic exposed the weaknesses of a food system built around large-volume production and national supply chains, said Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack on Wednesday. As a remedy, he said, the USDA would help independent processors start up or expand their operations and encourage local marketing. During a speech at Georgetown...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-Argentina's grain exchange expects decline in wheat planting area

BUENOS AIRES, June 2 (Reuters) - Argentina's wheat planting area for the 2022/23 season is expected to be around 6.5 million hectares, down from 6.6 million hectares previously forecast, the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange (BdeC) said on Thursday. The exchange blamed the 100,000 hectare (247,000 acre) reduction on dry conditions...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

U.S. sheep herders sue employers for cartel-like wage suppression

June 2 (Reuters) - Sheep herders in the U.S. West have banded together to sue their employers, accusing them of operating an illegal cartel that artificially suppresses their wages, according to court documents filed Wednesday in Nevada. The case could have implications for how antitrust laws are applied to labor...
NEVADA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flash Flood#Winter Wheat#Wheat Futures Higher#Russian#The United Nations#Ukrainian
Agriculture Online

Ukraine seeks UN-backed mission to export grain shipments through Black Sea

KYIV, June 2 (Reuters) - Ukraine is working with international partners to create a United Nations-backed mission to restore Black Sea shipping routes and export Ukrainian farm produce, foreign ministry spokesman Oleg Nikolenko said on Thursday. Russia has captured some of Ukraine's biggest seaports and its navy controls major transport...
INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

WRAPUP 4-Ukrainians hold out as Russia storms eastern city on war's 100th day

KYIV, June 3 (Reuters) - Russian forces advanced deep into the ruined eastern factory city of Sievierodonetsk, but Ukrainian troops were still holding out on Friday as Russia's assault on its neighbour entered its 100th day. Ukraine's defence minister said his troops were already training in Europe to operate new,...
POLITICS
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-More talks needed to allow Russian exports - UN official

GENEVA, June 3 (Reuters) - More talks are needed to strike a deal on allowing exports from Russia as part of an envisaged accord to resume Ukrainian food exports, the United Nations crisis coordinator for Ukraine said on Friday. "There was in principle agreement from Russia that they will agree...
ECONOMY
Agriculture Online

CBOT soybeans climb on fresh exports

CHICAGO, June 2 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures gained on Thursday, supported recent export sales amid constricting U.S. stocks, traders said. * CBOT July soybeans added 39 cents to $17.29-1/4 a bushel. * CBOT July soymeal firmed $2.20 to $414.90 a ton, while CBOT July soyoil firmed 3.33 cents to 81.44 cents per lb. * Exporters sold 352,000 tonnes of soybeans for delivery to Pakistan - 55,000 tonnes for delivery during the 2021/22 marketing year and 297,000 tonnes during the 2022/23 marketing year, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. * China will sell 500,000 tonnes of imported soybeans from its state reserves on June 10, the National Grain Trade Center said. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper; Editing by Sandra Maler)
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
USDA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
NWS
Agriculture Online

TABLE-Russia sets grain export taxes for June 8-15

June 3 (Reuters) - Russia has set out its grain export taxes for June 8-15, the agriculture ministry said. $ per tonne Wheat Barley Maize (Corn) June 8-15 - tax 129.2 76.5 78.7 - indicative price 383.4 294.3 297.5 June 1-7 - tax 121.2 76.5 73.9 - indicative price 373.2 294.3 290.7 May 25-31 - tax 110.5 76.5 76.5 - indicative price 357.9 294.3 294.3 May 18-24 - tax 111.9 76.5 77.3 - indicative price 359.9 294.3 295.5 May 13-17 - tax 114.3 74.1 77.0 - indicative price 363.4 290.9 295.0 May 6-12 - tax 120.1 73.5 58.3 - indicative price 371.6 290.0 268.4 April 27-May 5 - tax 119.1 73.3 54.9 - indicative price 370.2 289.8 263.5 April 20-26 - tax 110.7 76.0 66.1 - indicative price 358.2 293.6 279.5 April 13-19 - tax 101.4 75.4 70.6 - indicative price 344.9 292.8 285.9 April 6-12 - tax 96.1 75.4 65.8 - indicative price 337.3 292.8 279.0 March 30-April 5 - tax 87.0 75.6 58.3 - indicative price 324.3 293.1 268.3 March 23-29 - tax 86.4 79.6 53.2 - indicative price 323.5 298.8 261.1 March 16-22 - tax 86.3 77.4 54.1 - indicative price 323.3 295.7 262.3 Russia, one of the world's largest wheat exporters, launched its formula-based duty for grain exports in June 2021 as part of measures the government hopes will help to stabilise domestic food inflation. The Agriculture Ministry determines the size of the duty on a weekly basis, using price indicators reported by traders. (Reporting by Reuters)
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Vilsack offers integrated plan for domestic food production

The Biden administration has set aside billions of dollars to help the nation’s food supply chain recover from the coronavirus pandemic — and, more recently, the looming global effects of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine — and on Wednesday, it announced new funding and a comprehensive overview of how those initiatives mesh.
Agriculture Online

LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle, feeder cattle top three-week highs

CHICAGO, June 3 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle futures topped a three-week high in the most-active contract on Friday before ending lower amid pre-weekend profit-taking, analysts said. Feeder cattle futures also exceeded a three-week high, while lean hog futures came under pressure at the CME. Strong demand for...
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

Putin says Ukrainian grain can be exported through Belarus

June 3 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday denied Moscow was preventing Ukrainian ports from exporting grain and said the best solution would be to ship it through Belarus, as long as sanctions on that country were lifted. Putin, saying reports of a Russian export ban were "a...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy