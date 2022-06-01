ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman Shot After Fight In North Minneapolis

By WCCO-TV Staff
 3 days ago

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police say a woman was shot after a fight in north Minneapolis Tuesday evening.

According to the Minneapolis Police Department, the shooting was reported around 7:40 p.m. on the 3800 block of Sheridan Avenue North.

Police were told two people were fighting, then gunfire rang out and a woman screamed she had been shot.

The woman later showed up at North Memorial Health Hospital with a gunshot wound that was not life-threatening.

Police are investigating.

