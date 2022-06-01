ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, AZ

Senate GOP thwarts Glendale lawmaker's push for weapons bill vote

By Howard Fischer Mail
Glendale Independent
Glendale Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dhFdJ_0fwnTmsO00

PHOENIX — Senate Republicans quashed a bid Tuesday to force a vote on legislation to forbid people from buying weapons unless they first have a background check.

The party-line vote came on a bid by Sen. Martin Quezada, D-Glendale, to get a roll-call vote on his SB 1546. It was assigned to the Senate Judiciary Committee but Sen. Warren Petersen, R-Gilbert, who chairs that panel, never agreed to even give it a hearing.

So Quezada used a procedural motion to waive the requirement for a committee hearing and demand the measure be brought immediately to the full Senate for a vote.

Only thing is, first it had to survive a vote to waive the rules. And none of the Republicans who control the Senate agreed to support that move, shutting down any chance of debate.

Federal law requires licensed firearms dealers to run a background check on would-be buyers before completing a purchase. But none of that covers person-to-person sales.

More to the point, that exception applies to sales made at gun shows, where individuals can bring their collection of weapons to sell to those in attendance. Quezada called that an unacceptable “loophole” given the number of mass shootings.

A series of surveys have shown strong support for universal background checks. Most recently that included a poll from Morning Consult and Politico, conducted one day after the killing of 19 students and two teachers in Uvalde, Texas which found 81% said they want to make private gun sales and sales at gun shows subject to background checks.

Petersen, in explaining his opposition to bringing the bill to the floor, said the restriction would stop law-abiding citizens from protecting themselves.

“Criminals do not follow laws,” he said. “It takes a good guy with a gun to stop a bad guy with a gun.”

Sen. Rebecca Rios, D-Phoenix, called that “utter nonsense.”

“There was an entire parking lot of police officers that didn’t even approach the building because of the type of firearm this guy had,” he said. She said there were dozens of “good guys” with guns standing outside the Texas school and that didn’t stop the killing.

“Bring something that will work,” said Sen. Vince Leach, R-Tucson, in opposition to what Quezada wanted. He cited the number of shootings in Chicago which have some of the strictest gun laws in the country.

But Quezada said Republicans appear ready to blame anything — and everything — other than access to guns, calling them “regurgitated gun lobby talking points.”

“I was especially troubled by one specific diversion tactic that we saw members cling to for dear life last week,” he said. “That was this latest mass shooting, and mass shootings in general, are happening because God has been taken out of our schools or because we don’t pray enough in schools, and because our nation has drifted too far from its Christian founding.”

That refers to comments by Senate Majority Leader Rick Gray, R-Sun City, who said that mass shootings occur because children can’t pray in school.

Rios said foes of additional gun regulations always seem to have a litany of reasons there are mass shootings, like video games and mental illness.

“Fact of the matter is, every other country in the world suffers with people that have mental illness,” Rios said.

“Every other country in the world has video games. Every other country in the world has religion or lack thereof,” she continued. “Those are all red herrings.”

But Sen. Sonny Borrelli, R-Lake Havasu City, said what is lost in all this is that the Texas shooter purchased his firearms from licensed gun dealers.

He called the argument that requiring universal background checks “a myth and a smokescreen.”

Borrelli also pointed out that SB 1546 would apply not only to sales at gun shows. It also would prohibit him from giving a weapon to a former stepson as the exception for relatives would not apply unless the sale were first run through a licensed gun dealer to conduct a background check on the recipient.

“It’s just more government interaction,” he said.

Sen. Lela Alston, D-Phoenix, pointed out that the Quezada bill was not the only one denied a hearing.

She said the Republican-controlled Senate also refused to consider SB 1538 which would have made it a crime to fail to do things a reasonable person would do to prevent a minor from accessing a firearm.

While GOP lawmakers have refused to consider new gun restrictions, they have voted for measures to protect gun rights, like allowing people to drive onto school campuses without having to first unload a firearm.

Comments / 7

Shirley Robinson
3d ago

it is past time for American citizens to make a an informed "vote"about who we are sending to Washington.. I appreciate Social media today

Reply
3
Related
arizonasuntimes.com

Maricopa County Officials Declare ‘Election Is Over’ as Newly Revealed Records Show 19,000 Ballots Were Counted After 2020 Election Day Deadline

Maricopa County election officials ignored questions Friday about an 11-page report by an election integrity group that say they discovered 20,500 ballots were received by the Maricopa County Recorder’s office — and subsequently counted — after the legal deadline of 7 p.m. on Election Day, November 3, 2020. Only 934 of those ballots, the groups says, were rejected for lateness. Joe Biden was certified the winner of Arizona by 10,457 votes.
miamistandard.news

True The Vote Presents Ballot Drop Box Findings to Arizona Lawmakers

The election integrity group True the Vote told Arizona lawmakers that their investigation uncovered cell phone tracking data showing that alleged ballot “mules” visited drop boxes in two of the state’s largest counties no less than 5,700 times leading up to the 2020 election. “When we started...
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Glendale, AZ
Glendale, AZ
Government
State
Texas State
Local
Arizona Elections
City
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Government
Phoenix, AZ
Elections
Local
Arizona Government
ABC 15 News

Secrecy rules all when it comes to investigating Arizona judges

PHOENIX — The Arizona Commission on Judicial Conduct dismisses almost every complaint it receives: 97.2% of them. Are all of those dismissals justified? There’s no way for the public to know. The commission, which investigates and disciplines judges, operates under special rules that were created for Arizona’s court...
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rebecca Rios
KOLD-TV

Records show coordinated Arizona ballot collection scheme

PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona woman accused of illegally collecting early ballots in the 2020 primary election pleaded guilty Thursday in an agreement with state prosecutors that saw the more serious forgery and conspiracy charges dismissed and limited any potential for a lengthy prison sentence. Guillermina Fuentes, 66, could...
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

New Arizona law targets frivolous libel suits

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A new Arizona law may make it easier for the targets of frivolous libel lawsuits to have those lawsuits thrown out of court. Gov. Doug Ducey signed HB 2722 into law on Friday. It is a version of what’s called an “anti-SLAPP” law. SLAPP stands for strategic lawsuit against public participation. “The purpose of this bill is to make sure that nobody who exercises their First Amendment rights should be sued simply because they’re doing that,” said the bill’s sponsor, Rep. Ben Toma, a Republican from northwest Phoenix.
PHOENIX, AZ
Turnto10.com

State audit reveals school superintendent received $1.7 million bonus

WASHINGTON (TND) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, cell phones and a big bonus for one educator — all of these topics were discussed during The National Desk's "Waste of the Week" segment with Open the Books' Adam Andrzejewski. Andrzejewski said his organization discovered in Maricopa...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate Gop#Guns#Senate Republicans#Politics Legislative#Politics Federal#Politics State#Election State#Election Federal#Gop#D Glendale
azbigmedia.com

Ranking Arizona: Top 10 credit unions for 2021

Here are the Top 10 credit unions in Arizona, based on public voting for the 2022 edition of Ranking Arizona, the state’s biggest and most comprehensive business opinion poll. Ranking Arizona is based purely on opinion and ranks companies based on how voters answer this simple question: with whom would you recommend doing business?
ARIZONA STATE
KOLD-TV

Federal funds going towards hiring, retention efforts for Arizona teachers

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pima County is on the hunt for teachers for this summer and next school year as the pandemic plays a big part in the nationwide shortage. The Arizona Department of Economic Security is working to support the effort across the state, providing federal money to boost recruitment and retention of childhood educators.
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

'City of a Thousand': Arizona lawmaker pushes for sanctioned camps as 'temporary' solution to homeless crisis

'City of a Thousand': Arizona, Texas proposing different solutions to the homeless crisis. As Phoenix, along with other cities in the U.S., deal with a growing homeless crisis, there are differing approaches on how to fix the problem. In the final part of a four-part series, FOX 10's Justin Lum takes a look at what leaders are doing in one Texas city to address the crisis, and what one politician in Arizona is proposing.
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
kjzz.org

Republican Rep. Debbie Lesko heckled, exits stage during graduation speech in Glendale

Arizona Republican Congresswoman Debbie Lesko, who represents the state's 8th Congressional District, was heckled and exited the stage during a commencement speech at a high school graduation ceremony on Friday. The Arizona Virtual Academy’s ceremony was held in Glendale, close to Lesko’s district. Graduate Juliana Butler was upset...
Ahwatukee Foothills News

Phoenix has issued Phase 1 Water Alert

Ahwatukee and the rest of Phoenix are now under a Phase 1 Water Alert, setting the stage for an intensive citizen education campaign by the city to broaden awareness of the Valley’s shrinking water supply and step up every-day voluntary conservation practices. In issuing the alert last week, the...
PHOENIX, AZ
Glendale Independent

Glendale Independent

Glendale, AZ
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
101K+
Views
ABOUT

A local news source for Glendale, Arizona, covering the people in happenings of one of Phoenix's biggest suburbs.

 https://www.yourvalley.net/glendale-independent/

Comments / 0

Community Policy