ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Driving tests ‘bulk booked and sold for profit’ amid huge backlog

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JWyQ8_0fwnTga200

Driving tests are being booked in bulk and sold on for profit amid a huge backlog, an investigation has found.

The BBC reported that learners are paying sellers in excess of £200 to secure a test, which is more than triple the standard fee.

One operator is reportedly using automated software to book tests as soon as they become available online following a cancellation.

Driving instructors are reportedly being encouraged to resell the tests for profit.

Always go through the official DVSA website

The Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) urged learners to only book tests through its website.

Driving tests were prohibited during coronavirus lockdowns, leading to a backlog of candidates.

At the end of last year more than half a million people were waiting to take a test.

Many are still struggling to book a test without waiting several months, leading some to turn to the secondary market.

A DVSA spokesman said: “We urge applicants not to use any third-party cancellation checking services and to always go through the official DVSA website.

“We’ve already put in place measures to monitor and prevent bots from accessing our systems while also strengthening our firewall to tackle the issue.”

The standard fee for a test is £62 for daytime weekday slots, and £72 for evenings, weekends or bank holidays.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Harry ‘the invisible man’ as nerves appear during royal return, expert suggests

The Duke of Sussex’s body language at St Paul’s Cathedral suggested he had agreed to be the “invisible man” at the Jubilee service, an expert has said. Harry kept a low profile at Friday’s thanksgiving service in central London, arriving holding hands with his wife, the Duchess of Sussex, ahead of his father and brother, the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Cambridge.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dvsa
newschain

Royals out in force for star-studded Jubilee concert but no Harry and Meghan

More than 30 members of the royal family are set to gather at the BBC’s Platinum Party at the Palace – but the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be missing. Among the royal attendees at Saturday’s star-studded live Jubilee concert, staged in front of Buckingham Palace, will be the Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
newschain

Prince Louis steals the show on Buckingham Palace balcony

Prince Louis stole the show on the Buckingham Palace balcony as he held his hands over his ears during the Platinum Jubilee flypast. The four-year-old royal chatted to his great-grandmother the Queen, known affectionately as “Gan Gan” to the Cambridge children, ahead of the aircraft spectacular. Louis displayed...
CELEBRITIES
newschain

Harry and Meghan join royals for Jubilee service in honour of missing Queen

The royal family has come together with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in honour of the missing Queen at a special Jubilee service of thanksgiving. Harry and Meghan joined the Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge as nearly 40 royals gathered for the celebration in St Paul’s Cathedral in London.
U.K.
newschain

In Pictures: Royal reunion on day two of Jubilee celebration

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex joined the Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge as nearly 40 royals gathered for a celebration of the Queen in St Paul’s Cathedral in London. Although the Queen had opted to watch the service from...
U.K.
newschain

Queen’s joy at Jubilee celebrations as she joins royal family on balcony

A delighted Queen has taken centre stage at her historic Platinum Jubilee celebrations as she greeted crowds from the Buckingham Palace balcony, surrounded by her family. Huge cheers erupted from the thousands of well-wishers packed onto The Mall in central London as the monarch emerged for the special flypast after Trooping the Colour.
U.K.
newschain

Queen launches Platinum Party with tea with Paddington

The Queen brought the house down at her own Platinum Jubilee party when she was joined for a cream tea by a national treasure – Paddington Bear. For the 2012 Olympic opening ceremony, James Bond famously made an appearance with the Queen – and now it was the turn of everyone’s favourite Peruvian bear – who was filmed alongside the monarch.
CELEBRITIES
newschain

Russia may be in Ukraine to stay after 100 days of war

When Vladimir Putin sent troops into Ukraine in late February, the Russian president vowed his forces would not occupy the neighbouring country. But as the invasion reached its 100th day on Friday, Russia seemed increasingly unlikely to relinquish the territory it has taken in the war. The rouble, now an...
POLITICS
newschain

Excited Prince Louis left in awe by Trooping the Colour flypast

Prince Louis stole the show during his appearance on the Buckingham Palace balcony as the Trooping the Colour flypast left the young royal in awe. As the opening chapter of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations drew to a close, the prince pointed at planes, waved at the pilots, stuck his fingers in his mouth and pulled a funny face.
WORLD
newschain

newschain

47K+
Followers
138K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy