Jerry King Obituary

Jerry Douglas King, the son of JP and Sally Florence (Baker) King, was born August 19, 1942, in Cairo, GA. Jerry died May 31, 2022, at the Cass County Memorial Hospital in Atlantic, IA, at the age of 79 years, 9 months, and 12 days.

Jerry attended Thomasville High School in Thomasville, GA. He enlisted in the Airforce, where he served from 1959 until 1963. While stationed at Offutt Air Force Base, he met and married Linda Putnam. Jerry returned to Thomasville, where he drove a bread truck for Flowers Bakery. Jerry then moved to Florida. He married Sarah Reams, and they owned and operated Reams Convenience Store in Lamont, FL. Jerry moved to Iowa in 2014.

Jerry was an avid Georgia Bulldogs and Atlanta Braves fan. He had served as the volunteer fire chief in Lamont, FL

Jerry is preceded in death by his son Brett; his parents; his sister Frances; and his brothers: Rudolph, Bud, and Billy.

He is survived by his daughters, Mitzi Wallace and husband Brian of Griswold, IA, and Stacy Smith and husband Shane of Carson, IA; his grandchildren: Holly Peszulik and husband Jeff, Terra Reiber, Drake Roller and wife Kayla, Brock Wallace, Cale Roller and Gracie, and AC Roller; his great grandchildren: Kinley, Savannah, and Waylyn; and his brother Jack King of Broomfield, CO. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, other relative and friends.

A private family service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to The Jerry King Memorial Fund, c/o Rolling Hills Bank, P.O. Box 700, Griswold, IA, 51535.