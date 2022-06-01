ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Teachers armed with guns: Protection act passed in 2013 was designed to prevent mass shooting

KENS 5
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Texas Legislature passed the Protection...

www.kens5.com

KENS 5

Florida vs. Texas | A tale of two different responses to mass shootings

HOUSTON — It’s becoming an all too familiar tragedy for Texans. After Sutherland Springs, Santa Fe, El Paso and Uvalde, what will change?. Sen. Roland Gutierrez spoke Thursday outside the growing memorial for the 21 lives lost at Robb Elementary. “The political answer is change ... a two-digit...
HOUSTON, TX
KENS 5

Questions remain for parents after school board meeting in Uvalde

UVALDE, Texas — UCISD board meets, does not fire or suspend school police officers In their first meeting since the mass shooting, UCISD trustees did not take action against school police chief Pete Arredondo. In their first meeting since the May 24 mass shooting at Robb Elementary, Uvalde school...
UVALDE, TX
KENS 5

Lei of Aloha from Hawaii presented to grieving Uvalde families, community

UVALDE, Texas — Support from near and far continues in Uvalde. Saturday, the Benedictine Monastery of Hawaii traveled to Uvalde to gift a one mile long "Lei of Aloha", made of ti-leaves woven together. As the community gathered at Town Square in Uvalde, families of victims were gifted leis,...
UVALDE, TX
KENS 5

Father of Uvalde victim seeking temporary release from prison to attend his daughter's funeral

UVALDE, Texas — Kim Kardashian advocated on behalf of the father of a Uvalde shooting victim who sought a temporary release from prison to attend his daughter's funeral. 10-year-old Eliahana Cruz Torres was one of 19 students killed at Robb Elementary in Uvalde on May 24. Kim Kardashian said her father, Eli Torres, is currently incarcerated for a non-violent drug offense.
UVALDE, TX
KENS 5

Mariachis fill Uvalde plaza with love

UVALDE, Texas — When San Antonio mariachi Anthony Medrano put out a call on social media asking other musicians to join him for a free concert in Uvalde, he had no idea what the response would be like. Medrano said "It's a long tradition to play for funerals and...
UVALDE, TX

