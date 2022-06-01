Teachers armed with guns: Protection act passed in 2013 was designed to prevent mass shooting

SAN ANTONIO — The parents of Lexi Rubio will testify before Congress next week on gun violence. The 10-year-old Uvalde girl was one of the 21 victims in the mass shooting last month. The hearing comes as cries for legislative change grow louder on gun reform. It's a plea...
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The survivors and family members of the victims in the Buffalo and Texas mass shootings will testify before the House Oversight Committee in Washington, DC. That's according to a report by NBC News. The hearing is scheduled for Wednesday, June 8. Among those expected to speak,...
UVALDE, Texas — The state senator who represents Uvalde held an emotional news conference Thursday where he angrily called on Texas Governor Greg Abbott to take action to prevent more mass shootings. Democrat Roland Gutierrez said Abbott's call for a special committee isn't nearly enough and said there is...
HOUSTON — It’s becoming an all too familiar tragedy for Texans. After Sutherland Springs, Santa Fe, El Paso and Uvalde, what will change?. Sen. Roland Gutierrez spoke Thursday outside the growing memorial for the 21 lives lost at Robb Elementary. “The political answer is change ... a two-digit...
UVALDE, Texas — Grief will linger in Uvalde after 21 lives were taken away during a mass shooting at Robb Elementary School. The tight knit community is now on a road towards healing. Sandy and Lonnie Phillips have been on that same road for the last ten years. They...
UVALDE, Texas — UCISD board meets, does not fire or suspend school police officers In their first meeting since the mass shooting, UCISD trustees did not take action against school police chief Pete Arredondo. In their first meeting since the May 24 mass shooting at Robb Elementary, Uvalde school...
WASHINGTON D.C., DC — A surgeon from University Hospital was part of a press conference in Washington, D.C., to talk about treating shooting victims from the Uvalde school shooting as well as how surgeons are dealing with firearm violence in general. University Hospital’s Dr. Ronald Stewart was among the...
UVALDE, Texas — Law enforcement investigating the mass shooting at Robb Elementary have recovered ammunition, firearms, projectile fragments, receipts, cell phones, clumps of hair and swabs from apparent blood stains found in the alleged shooter’s vehicle and home, according to new search warrants obtained by KHOU 11 Investigates.
UVALDE, Texas — Support from near and far continues in Uvalde. Saturday, the Benedictine Monastery of Hawaii traveled to Uvalde to gift a one mile long "Lei of Aloha", made of ti-leaves woven together. As the community gathered at Town Square in Uvalde, families of victims were gifted leis,...
SAN ANTONIO — Ten days after a contentious Democratic primary runoff race ended in a slight lead in votes for incumbent Henry Cuellar over challenger Jessica Cisneros, Cuellar has doubled down on his election-night claim to victory. On Friday, one day after counties were due to submit final ballot...
LEON COUNTY, Texas — Authorities announced Thursday night that escaped convicted murderer Gonzalo Lopez was killed in a shootout with law enforcement officers south of San Antonio, ending a three-week search that started when Lopez escaped from a prison transport bus in East Texas. News of Lopez's death came...
UVALDE, Texas — Kim Kardashian advocated on behalf of the father of a Uvalde shooting victim who sought a temporary release from prison to attend his daughter's funeral. 10-year-old Eliahana Cruz Torres was one of 19 students killed at Robb Elementary in Uvalde on May 24. Kim Kardashian said her father, Eli Torres, is currently incarcerated for a non-violent drug offense.
UVALDE, Texas — When San Antonio mariachi Anthony Medrano put out a call on social media asking other musicians to join him for a free concert in Uvalde, he had no idea what the response would be like. Medrano said "It's a long tradition to play for funerals and...
