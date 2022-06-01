ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anaheim, CA

Yankees look to stay hot vs. skidding Angels

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gdwY3_0fwnSLLW00

Many things are clicking for the New York Yankees, who have the best record in the majors, and perhaps no area is succeeding as consistently as their starting pitching.

And the starter highlighting New York’s impressive performances is left-hander Nestor Cortes, who will get the ball Wednesday night when the Yankees host the Los Angeles Angels and seek another series victory.

The Yankees have won at least 34 of their first 49 games for the 11th time in team history and for the first time since the 114-win team opened 37-12 in 1998.

New York’s pitchers own a 2.91 ERA, which is third in the majors behind the Los Angeles Dodgers and Houston Astros, after Jordan Montgomery allowed four hits and pitched seven innings of one-run ball in Tuesday’s 9-1 win over the Angels.

Montgomery’s outing marked the 23rd time a Yankees starter allowed two runs or less and the 30th time a New York starter allowed three runs or less.

“It’s been huge,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said of his standout rotation. “For them to be as consistent as they have and go deep in the games has been big, especially as we’ve had a couple of guys banged up in the bullpen. So for the starters to really kind of carry that load –especially as that first month they were getting built up — has been enormous for us.”

Cortes (4-1, 1.70 ERA) has helped the cause by ascending to the top of the AL pitching leaderboards. He is second in the league in ERA behind Texas’ Martin Perez, and his 0.85 WHIP is second in the league behind Houston’s Justin Verlander.

Cortes has allowed three runs or less in 18 straight starts. His latest stellar outing was Thursday in Tampa Bay when he allowed one run on four hits in a career-high eight-plus innings in a 7-2 win. Cortes threw a career-high 109 pitches and retired 14 in a row at one point.

Cortes is making his first career start against the Angels after posting a 5.40 ERA in four relief appearances, including a pair of scoreless outings last June in New York.

The Angels head into Wednesday’s game on a season-high six-game losing streak and are 3-10 in their past 13 games. Luis Rengifo homered for their only run Tuesday while Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout were a combined 1-for-8.

One of those outs by Ohtani was a leaping catch by Aaron Judge at the center-field wall two batters in, and that seemed to set the tone for another frustrating showing by the Angels, will likely will make a bullpen move after Kenny Rosenberg pitched five innings after starter Noah Syndergaard lasted 2 1/3 innings.

“You have to have one thought, I think,” Angels manager Joe Maddon said. “Either you trust your people or you don’t. Either you like your guys or you don’t. I trust my guys a lot. Fortunately, we got off to a wonderful start so that you could kind of absorb a moment like this.”

Left-hander Reid Detmers (2-2, 4.65 ERA) will make his third start since throwing a no-hitter May 10 against Tampa Bay. Since his no-hitter, Detmers has a 7.45 ERA in two starts against the Texas Rangers, who tagged him for five runs in six innings last Wednesday.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

The Yankees have found their Aaron Hicks replacement

New York Yankees management has been patiently watching the outfield to see if Aaron Hicks and Joey Gallo can turn their seasons around. However, neither have been able to break free of their lengthy cold streaks up to this point. Hicks is currently hitting .214 with one homer and seven...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FanSided

Yankees release prospect who allegedly stole and sold teammates’ equipment

Yankees release prospect who allegedly stole and sold teammates’ equipment. The New York Yankees have released outfield prospect, Jake Sanford, after news broke of him stealing and selling teammates’ equipment. The 24-year-old outfielder has been released from the Yankees after it was reported that he was stealing his...
MLB
thecomeback.com

Yankees cut 2019 third-round draft choice around allegations he stole equipment from teammates

The New York Yankees have cut 2019 third-round draft choice Jake Sanford, reportedly for stealing equipment from teammates and scamming baseball fans. As per NJ.com’s Brendan Kuty, Sanford (seen above during a March interview with WNKY’s Maxwell Trink) allegedly was caught stealing baseball equipment from teammates and trying to sell that equipment online. Sanford repeatedly hounded teammates for their equipment to sell online, while occasionally swiping it from their lockers, a person with knowledge of the situation told Kuty. He spent last season with the low-A Tampa Tarpons and high-A Hudson Valley Renegades, then was assigned to the team’s Florida Complex League FCL Yankees affiliate this year. But he was cut last Thursday.
MLB
FanSided

Joe Maddon, Verlander’s brother raise eyebrows on Yankees’ Shohei Ohtani dominance

In his most recent two appearances on the mound at Yankee Stadium, Shohei Ohtani hasn’t kept the Yankees as off-balance as he typically prides himself on doing. What could be the root cause? An unspoken fear of the mound in the Bronx after Ohtani ruled out the Yankees, the reported “favorites” in his free agency chase, in about two seconds? Could the Yankees lineup be … talented?
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Anaheim, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Anaheim, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
ClutchPoints

3 best manager replacements for Phillies after Joe Girardi firing

The Philadelphia Phillies fired manager Joe Girardi after their disappointing start to the 2022 MLB season. The 22-29 Phillies have often looked lifeless and have found ways to beat themselves, with management placing blame for the rough start on the manager. Some family members of Phillies players seemed to question the team’s culture and “lack of fun” they were having- something that was definitely heard by the front office.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Popculture

MLB Team Fires Manager After Worst Start in Five Years

An MLB team made a big move to save their season. On Friday, the Philadelphia Phillies announced they have fired manager Joe Girardi. Currently, the team is 22-29 and off to their worst start since 2017. Coaching assistant Bobby Meacham has been let go as well, and bench coach Rob Thomson will serve as interim manager.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Boone
Person
Luis Rengifo
Person
Joe Maddon
Person
Jordan Montgomery
Person
Justin Verlander
Person
Noah Syndergaard
Person
Shohei Ohtani
Person
Mike Trout
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The New York Yankees#The Los Angeles Angels#The Los Angeles Dodgers#Era
numberfire.com

Albert Pujols absent from Cardinals' lineup Friday afternoon

St. Louis Cardinals designated hitter Albert Pujols is not in the starting lineup for Friday afternoon's game against right-hander Marcus Stroman and the Chicago Cubs. Pujols started Thursday's series opener and went 0-for-3 with a walk and a whiff. Nolan Gorman, who missed the last three games with a back injury, is replacing Pujols at DH and hitting second.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Sportsnaut

MLB Standings 2022

Before diving into the MLB games today here are the latest MLB standings in 2022. Sportsnaut’s MLB power rankings and
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Texas Rangers
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Angels
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Houston Astros
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

59K+
Followers
47K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy