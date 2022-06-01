Oklahoma's best high school baseball players: Meet the state's top third basemen

By Buck Ringgold

Even with the baseball season having ended, SBLive continues to look at the best players in Oklahoma.

In this segment, we feature the top third basemen across all classifications.

This is not meant to be a comprehensive list, as there are numerous great third basemen statewide. Let us know about any third basemen you think should be added.

Jarrett Flaggert | Choctaw | SR

Flaggert recently committed to Wichita State after posting stellar numbers for the Yellowjackets. He led all of Class 6A with 18 home runs and RBIs with 54 while achieving a .967 slugging percentage. Flaggert recorded 54 hits and scored 48 runs while batting .446.

Colyn McNair | Blanchard | SR

McNair blasted seven homers and drove in 44 runs for the Class 4A state champion Lions. He had a slugging percentage of .808 along with hitting 15 doubles.

Branden Floyd | Owasso | JR

Floyd had a tremendous 6A state tournament in leading the Rams to the championship. He went 6-for-12 with five RBIs. In the quarterfinal win against Edmond Memorial, Floyd blasted two home runs, and in the title-game win against Edmond Santa Fe, he was 3-for-4. Floyd hit six home runs and drove in 36 runs this season.

Nick Noble | Edmond Santa Fe | SR

Noble helped the Wolves reach the 6A championship game. Noble, who signed with Pratt Community College in Kansas, had two hits and two RBIs in Santa Fe’s 16-6 win against city rival Edmond North for the regional championship.

Brennan Morgan | Marlow | SR

An Oklahoma signee, Morgan hit .532 with an on-base percentage of .633 and a slugging percentage of exactly 1.000. He registered 58 hits, with nine of those home runs. One of those homers came in the Outlaws’ Class 4A quarterfinal win against Lincoln Christian.

Evan Mustari | Edmond North | SR

Mustari committed to Rose State in Midwest City. In a 4-3 win against Mustang in early April, he went 2-for-2 with a double and a pair of RBIs. He also went 2-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored in a 17-12 win against Norman later in the month.

Kaden Slater | Alva | SR

A West Texas A&M commit, Slater was named the Great Plains Conference MVP and was also selected as a Class 3A All-Star by the Oklahoma Baseball Coaches Association. In an April win against Hennessey, Slater had a home run, a double and six RBIs.

Luke Stout | Midwest City Carl Albert | SR

Stout batted .415 with an on-base percentage of .547 and a slugging percentage of .660 for the Titans this season. He also hit four home runs and scored 34 runs while driving in 31 more. Stout stole 31 bases as well. He has committed to Hillsborough Community College in Florida.

Easton Phillips | Claremore | SR

Phillips can play a variety of other positions, including catcher. This past season, he had a .415 average, a .521 on-base percentage and a .574 slugging percentage. Of his 39 hits, a third of those were doubles.

Connor Kuykendall | Dale | SR

Kuykendall has committed to play at Southwestern Christian University. He helped the Pirates reach the Class 2A semifinals. In the quarterfinals, he had an RBI hit and scored a run in Dale’s 4-2 win against Morrison. Kuykendall also went 3-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs scored in the Pirates’ regional championship win against Colbert.

Alejandro Diaz | Sapulpa | SR

Diaz was a big reason for the Chieftains’ deep postseason run, reaching the Class 5A semifinals. A Redlands Community College signee, Diaz was selected as the District 5A-3 Player of the Year. Going into the postseason, Diaz was batting nearly .450 with 18 extra-base hits and 39 RBIs.

Dax Joyce | Bishop McGuinness | JR

Joyce was a run-producing force for the Fighting Irish this season, driving in 33 runs while scoring 29 more. He hit .461 with a .586 on-base average. Joyce also recorded four three-hit games, including a 3-for-4 performance against Meeker in early March, as he also drove in six runs and hit one of his two home runs on the season.

Taj Smith | Newcastle | FR

Smith turned in a tremendous first season playing for the Racers. He batted .417 and had 35 RBIs while scoring 33 runs. Smith had four games where he registered three or more hits, including a 5-for-6 performance with five RBIs in a 14-4 win against Bethany on March 25.

Si Collins | Pryor | JR

On a team that reached the 4A state tournament, Collins hit .344 and tallied the same amount of RBIs and runs scored - 38. He also had three three-hit games, all Tiger wins. In one of those, a win against Miami in late March, Collins went 3-for-4 with a home run, three RBIs and three runs scored.

Jaxon McAuliff | Jenks | SR

McAuliff was part of the Trojans’ 6A state championship squad as a junior, and as a senior, he was on a Jenks team that won a 6A-high 34 games and reached the state tournament. In a late-April win against Jones, McAuliff went 2-for-3 with a home run and a double. A few days earlier, he had two hits and two RBIs as the Trojans defeated Ponca City.

Grant Holmes | Kingston | SR

Holmes, who was also an ace pitcher, was part of the Redskins’ run to the 3A championship game. In an April win against Henrietta, Holmes went 3-for-4 with three RBIs and two runs scored. Then in a win against Spiro in the regional tournament, he had two doubles, two RBIs and a run scored. In the 3A quarterfinals, Holmes went 2-for-3 and pitched a two-hit shutout in a 2-0 win against Oklahoma Christian School.

John Masingale | Collinsville | SR

Masingale was a big left-handed bat during the Cardinals’ run to the 5A semifinals. He registered 40 hits, 11 of those doubles, while scoring 47 runs and driving in 35 more. Masingale hit three sacrifice flies as well.

Seth Carlson | Enid | SO

On May 6, Carlson hit a bases-clearing double to give the Plainsmen an early 3-0 lead in an eventual win against Ponca City in their regional tournament opener. That helped set the tone for Enid’s eventual regional championship and trip to the 6A state tournament. He also had an RBI single in the Plainsmen’s eventual 6A quarterfinal loss to Edmond Santa Fe.

Easton Ford | Silo | JR

Ford ended his junior season batting .506 with a .901 slugging percentage. He had six home runs and 14 doubles while driving in 41 runs. Ford also has shown a knack for delivering in the clutch. In the past two spring baseball title games, Ford gave the Rebels a 2-0 lead each time with a pair of two-run doubles. His latest two-run double in the first inning gave Silo the lead for good in a 7-3 win against Oktaha, the Rebels' fifth straight spring baseball championship.