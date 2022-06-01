ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Scattered showers and cooler temperatures tonight

By Scripps National Desk
WKBW-TV
 3 days ago

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Scattered storms across the S.Tier this evening. Few showers overnight and...

www.wkbw.com

WKBW-TV

Mix of sun and clouds with rain to wrap up the weekend

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Tonight we'll see party cloudy skies as temperatures dip to the lower 50s. Sunday will bring a mix of sun and clouds. Rain showers move into the southwestern portion of the area by mid-morning, central WNY by mid-afternoon, and the north towns through the late afternoon and evening. Scattered showers will continue overnight.
BUFFALO, NY
WKBW-TV

Seasonably cool Saturday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Sunny and cool start to Saturday with temperatures remaining 5-10 degrees below normal for the afternoon as highs rise into the low-mid 60s. Some clouds build back in on Sunday but temperatures move closer to normal levels in the lower 70s. The next chance of rain arrives later Monday as temperatures bump to 80.
BUFFALO, NY
WKBW-TV

Cool and sunny start to Friday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — It'll be a cool and sunny start to Friday with pleasant temperatures for the afternoon near 70. A stray shower along the Niagara peninsula possible late in the afternoon. The weather will be quiet with temperatures slightly below normal through the weekend. Next chance for measurable rain is Monday.
BUFFALO, NY
City
Buffalo, NY
WKBW-TV

7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: June 3 - June 5

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — There are plenty of family-friendly events taking place this weekend if you're looking to get out and enjoy the nice weather. The Pride Parade and Pride Festival will take place in Buffalo on Sunday. The parade is scheduled for 11 a.m. and will begin at the corner of Elmwood and Forest Avenues and end near Allen Street. The festival is scheduled for 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Canalside and "is a vibrant celebration of Western New York's LGBTQ+ community that features entertainment, family-friendly activities, food and beverages, live performances and nonprofit and retail vendors," a release says. You can find more information here.
BUFFALO, NY
WKBW-TV

Buffalo Bandits beat Mammoth 15-14 to win Game 1 of the NLL Finals

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bandits are one win away from an NLL title! With Banditland behind them, John Tavares and company beat the Colorado Mammoth 15-14 in a game that came down to the wire. Three Bandits hat tricks from Tehoka Nanticoke, Josh Byrne, and Dhane Smith...
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

A Familiar Face Is Saying Good Bye To Buffalo

This Friday will be the last on-air for a very familiar face of Buffalo television. Channel 4 wake-up anchor Mel Orlins announced that Friday will be her last day at WIVB. She posted a message on her Twitter page letting her viewers know that is she departing the station. Before...
News 4 Buffalo

Rochester man dies in Amherst crash

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Amherst Police Department has reported a 39-year-old man from Rochester has died following a crash early Saturday morning. Around 12:35 a.m., the man’s 2019 Chevrolet reportedly left the road and crashed into a tree on Lawrence Bell Drive, near Earhart Drive. The man suffered serious injuries and died at the […]
AMHERST, NY
#Wkbw
News 4 Buffalo

Child hit by vehicle in Buffalo, injuries appear serious

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — According to city officials, a 2-year-old boy was hit by a vehicle on Trowbridge Street, near the intersection of Hopkins Street on Friday around 8 p.m. The boy was taken by ambulance to Oishei Children’s Hospital to be treated for injuries that reportedly appear serious in nature. The boy is continuing […]
BUFFALO, NY
WKBW-TV

Salsa in the Park

Emily and Mercedes were live at Delware Park this morning. Joining them is Sarah Haykel, who is the instructor, and she is also a life coach. It is wonderful that this event is able to come back year after year. She says Salsa in the Park started in 2012. It is the ninth season. Sarah says, “My vision for ‘Salsa for the Soul,’ when I moved back to Buffalo, which is my hometown area, was partner dancing for healthy relationships to help couples in particular, have their healthier relationships through the art and beauty of Latin partner dancing. It took many roads, as life usually does. When I started the business to now and it’s become an offering of many different things to help us all connect with ourselves in healthy ways, to connect with each other in healthy ways, to understand different cultures and how things were created. You know a lot of people love hip hop music but hey have no idea where it comes from, or they love Latin music but they think it comes from Mexico. It actually comes from the Latin Caribbean, and they say when you get bit by the salsa bug you get bit and I got bit in 2000, I was just out of college living in Denver, Colorado and I was like, I’m am going to learn this dance and it’s just become a love of mine and it’s helped me heal and grow so much as a human being, mentally, emotionally, physically spiritually so it’s an all encompassing holistic experience.
BUFFALO, NY
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WKBW-TV

Colton RV Show at Batavia Downs

Emily Lampa and Mercedes Wilson are at Batavia Downs for the Colton RV Show which is happening this weekend. You can see all the bells and whistles and what you can get these days. KC Colton, director of operations at Colton RV joins them to tell us more. Colton RV...
BATAVIA, NY
rochesterfirst.com

Man injured in Wednesday morning shooting on Remington St. in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police officials say a man is in stable condition after being shot Wednesday morning on the city’s northeast side. Authorities say officers responded to the 400 block of Remington Street for the report of a shooting around 10:45 a.m. Once on scene, officers...
ROCHESTER, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Enormous House Fire On Buffalo’s West Side [VIDEO]

There was a three alarm blaze early Tuesday in Buffalo. Fire crews were sent out and as soon as they arrived the house was fully engulfed in flames and smoke. If you are traveling in and around the West Side of Buffalo today, watch for road closures and delays as it will take time for the investigation to take place.
News 4 Buffalo

Power restored in Lockport after outage affected over 4,000 customers

Note: This story has been updated LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) – New York State Electric & Gas reported a power outage Tuesday afternoon that affected more than 4,400 customers in Lockport. NYSEG said a problem at a substation caused the outage. Power was restored before 4:30 p.m. You can view the NYSEG outage website here.
WKBW-TV

Canisius Baseball falls to Miami 11-6 in NCAA Tournament

Canisius baseball came out swinging on Saturday evening— literally. The Golden Griffins jumped out to a 2-0 lead after the top of the first inning, and took a 4-1 lead into the third. But Miami— the sixth overall seed— came back to win 11-6 on their home diamond.
MIAMI, FL

