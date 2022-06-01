Scattered showers and cooler temperatures tonight

Emily and Mercedes were live at Delware Park this morning. Joining them is Sarah Haykel, who is the instructor, and she is also a life coach. It is wonderful that this event is able to come back year after year. She says Salsa in the Park started in 2012. It is the ninth season. Sarah says, “My vision for ‘Salsa for the Soul,’ when I moved back to Buffalo, which is my hometown area, was partner dancing for healthy relationships to help couples in particular, have their healthier relationships through the art and beauty of Latin partner dancing. It took many roads, as life usually does. When I started the business to now and it’s become an offering of many different things to help us all connect with ourselves in healthy ways, to connect with each other in healthy ways, to understand different cultures and how things were created. You know a lot of people love hip hop music but hey have no idea where it comes from, or they love Latin music but they think it comes from Mexico. It actually comes from the Latin Caribbean, and they say when you get bit by the salsa bug you get bit and I got bit in 2000, I was just out of college living in Denver, Colorado and I was like, I’m am going to learn this dance and it’s just become a love of mine and it’s helped me heal and grow so much as a human being, mentally, emotionally, physically spiritually so it’s an all encompassing holistic experience.

