Thomas Sherman Smith

Camille Isabelle Harrington (nee Potenzo) of Cedarburg passed away peacefully at home on Friday, May 27, 2022, at the age of 88. Camille was preceded in death by her loving husband, James B. Harrington. Married 60 years, they met while students at Clarke and Loras college in Dubuque, IA. She was also preceded in death by loving parents Rocco and Nancy, in-laws Russell and Inez Harrington, beloved son Stephen and beloved grandson Anthony. She is survived by her sister Francine (Ed) Brown; beloved children Michael (Sue) Harrington, Mara (Steve) Roberts, Jeff (Margaret) Harrington, Tim (Andrea) Harrington, and Daniel (Laurel) Harrington. She is further survived by seven grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, numerous friends and relatives. Camille loved being surrounded by her family, especially during the holidays. She will be greatly missed and forever in our hearts.
