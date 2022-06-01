ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Bend, WI

Thomas Sherman Smith

Greater Milwaukee Today
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAug. 4, 1941 - May 28, 2022. Thomas Sherman Smith, 80, of West Bend died peacefully on Saturday, May 28, 2022, after a sudden terminal illness. Born to Helen Weber Smith and Sherman Edward Smith, family lore has it that “Tom,” “Boppa,” “Uncle Tom” arrived in this world on August 4,...

www.gmtoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
Greater Milwaukee Today

Charles Brate Bryant

C. Brate Bryant passed away peacefully at the Avalon Square in Waukesha on May 12, 2022, at the age of 96. Brate was born in Biloxi, Mississippi, on February 21, 1926, while his family was wintering in the area. He was raised in Waukesha at the Bryant home on North Barstow Street, which has been in the family for more than a century, and where his father, Henry, founded the Century Fence Company. A graduate of the Lawrenceville School in New Jersey, Brate served in the United States Navy for two years prior to attending Cornell University in Ithaca, New York, where he was a member of Sigma Phi fraternity and sang tenor in the Cornell Glee Club. In 1950, he earned a degree in Electrical Engineering.
WAUKESHA, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Benjamin David ‘Benny’ Boesch, 37

Benjamin David Boesch “Benny” of Grafton passed away peacefully surrounded by the love of his family on Friday, May 27, 2022 at the age of 37. Ben was born on September 19, 1984, in Menomonee Falls. He married the love of his life, Sara Schanen-Boesch, on December 11,...
GRAFTON, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Warren Jay ‘Hans’ Herbrand

Aug. 5, 1940 - April 29, 2022. Warren Jay (“Hans”) Herbrand, lifelong Waukesha resident, died Thursday, April 29, 2022, at Aurora at Home Zilber Family Hospice in Wauwatosa at the age of 81. He was born on August 5, 1940, in Waukesha, the son of Edward and Edna...
WAUKESHA, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Woodrow W. Wilch

Woodrow W. Wilch of Waukesha passed away on May 31, 2022, at the age of 62. Woody is survived by his mother, Nadine Wilch; siblings Amy (David) Teske and Dan (Patricia) Wilch; children Corey (Taylor) Wilch, Tyler Wilch, and Kelsey Wilch; his nieces Katie (Chris) Hatch and Keri (Lee) Fry; his nephew Sam (Jodie) Wilch and great-nephew and -niece Axel and Ava Fry; as well as other extended family members.
WAUKESHA, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
La Crosse, WI
City
West Bend, WI
City
Madison, WI
West Bend, WI
Obituaries
City
Wauwatosa, WI
State
Florida State
Wisconsin State
Wisconsin Obituaries
Greater Milwaukee Today

Dale A. Noll, 63

Dale Noll, of the Town of Port Washington, passed away on Saturday, May 28, 2022, due to complications of an automobile accident. He was 63 years old. Dale was born on April 8, 1959, in Port Washington, son of Robert Noll and Carol Ruffing Noll. He grew up in the Town of Port Washington and attended Port Washington High School. Dale worked as a maintenance manager for Newcastle Place in Mequon. On June 28, 1989, he married Jeannie Bartz in Port Washington.
PORT WASHINGTON, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Karen R. Weber, 72

Karen Ruth Weber of Grafton passed away unexpectedly from a brain hemorrhage on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at Froedtert Medical Center in Milwaukee surrounded by her three daughters and husband. Karen was born in Danville, IL, on August 23, 1949, daughter of Albert and Betty Weidenburner. Karen was a very...
PORT WASHINGTON, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Mavis M. Scheel

Mavis M. Scheel passed away peacefully at the home she shared with her daughter in North Prairie. Mavis was preceded in death by her parents, Jack and Mable Schneible; loving siblings Beatrice Hughes and Bill Schneible; and beloved husband of 64 years, Gary. Mavis is survived by her daughter, Penny Dierksen, and her brother Richard Schneible; many nieces, nephews and good friends.
NORTH PRAIRIE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Sharon A. Gibb

Sharon A. Gibb was born into eternal life May 9, 2022, at the age of 79. She is survived by sons Daniel (Jill) Neilson and Mark (Gretchen) Gibb; stepsons Timothy Gibb and Daniel Gibb; sisters Barbra (Stuart) Wilson and Patricia Hagert; brothers Tom (Jodi) Ellner and Dennis (Patsy) Ellner; grandchildren Nicholas (Stephanie) Neilson, Jeffrey (Stephanie) Neilson and Danielle Neilson, Joshua (Sarah) Gibb, Joel (Katie) Gibb, Allysa (Chad) Schowalter and Jessie Gibb, Jodi (Jon) Salte, Tracy Gibb, Lori (Brandon) Zolp, along with fifteen great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Daniel T. Gibb; and her parents, Erving and Lea Beth Ellner.
GRAFTON, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sherman Smith
Person
St. Mary
Greater Milwaukee Today

Camille Isabelle Harrington, 88

Camille Isabelle Harrington (nee Potenzo) of Cedarburg passed away peacefully at home on Friday, May 27, 2022, at the age of 88. Camille was preceded in death by her loving husband, James B. Harrington. Married 60 years, they met while students at Clarke and Loras college in Dubuque, IA. She was also preceded in death by loving parents Rocco and Nancy, in-laws Russell and Inez Harrington, beloved son Stephen and beloved grandson Anthony. She is survived by her sister Francine (Ed) Brown; beloved children Michael (Sue) Harrington, Mara (Steve) Roberts, Jeff (Margaret) Harrington, Tim (Andrea) Harrington, and Daniel (Laurel) Harrington. She is further survived by seven grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, numerous friends and relatives. Camille loved being surrounded by her family, especially during the holidays. She will be greatly missed and forever in our hearts.
CEDARBURG, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Elaine Leona (nee Jonas) Wacha, 86

Elaine Leona (nee Jonas) Wacha was born into eternal life on Saturday, May 21, 2022, at the age of 86 years old surrounded by her loving family. Elaine was born on July 6, 1935, in Schuyler, NE, to Arnold J. Jonas and Irma C. (nee Schulte) Jonas. She grew up on a farm in Schuyler, NE, where she enjoyed the simple life with her family while attending a one-room (8 grades) country schoolhouse. She moved to town and lived with her beloved grandmother Tillie until she graduated at the age of 16, in 1952, from Schuyler High School. This is where she met the love of her life, Kennith Wacha. Elaine’s fondest memory of high school were the Saturday night dances at the local Oak Ballroom to iconic bands like Glen Miller Orchestra.
SCHUYLER, NE
Greater Milwaukee Today

John J. Hilt III

Dec. 31, 1948 - May 20, 2022. John J. Hilt III passed away on May 20, 2022, at home in Hartford. John was born on December 31, 1948, in Racine to Jack and Delores Hilt (nee Rice). He graduated in 1967 from Vermilion High School in Vermilion, Ohio, and subsequently...
HARTFORD, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

40 years of community spirits

HARTFORD — B & S Liquor owners Shirley Jost and her son Steve Jost are celebrating the establishment’s 40th year. On a day in 1982, Shirley’s husband, Bob, woke up and said he was done with semi truck driving, work he’d done for 19 years. At that time, they purchased their first liquor store and kept the original name, Erv’s Liquor. But, Steve had a different vision and that was to have his own storefront and name.
HARTFORD, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Edward Smith#Uncle Tom#Kewaskum High School
Greater Milwaukee Today

No bids received to fill Regner Park pond

WEST BEND — The West Bend Public Works Committee will meet to review Regner Park Beach renovations during their meeting in the Council Chambers at City Hall at 6:25 p.m. on Monday. According to a press release from the Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department, there have been no bids...
WEST BEND, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Measner, Schoemann earn silver on Day 1

LA CROSSE — “I knew it was going to take the fastest race run in the state this year but I was just a second off.”. Those were the thoughts of Kettle Moraine Lutheran senior distance runner Logan Measner after his epic race with Shane Griepentrog of Valders in the D2 boys 1,600-meter run final at the WIAA state track meet in La Crosse Friday afternoon.
LA CROSSE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Marjorie Pepper

Sept. 27,1924 - May 24, 2022. Marjorie Wilhelmina Pepper, 97, died May 24, 2022. She was born to Joseph and Agneta Hofmann on September 27, 1924. Her parents owned a bakery in Chicago, her father doing the baking and her mother working behind the counter. Her parents and her only sibling, an older brother, Henry Hofmann, preceded her in death.
CHICAGO, IL
Greater Milwaukee Today

The unstoppable Meghan Schultz

LA CROSSE — No matter the time of year, Meghan Schultz is thriving. Not that that’s anything new. The New Berlin West junior was already a standout middle hitter in volleyball and all-state center in basketball, playing one or the other at almost all times. This year, she...
LA CROSSE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Greater Milwaukee Today

Berg Management ‘reconsidering financials’ for downtown Waukesha apartments

WAUKESHA — Berg Management is reconsidering financials for a proposed 77-unit apartment along the Barstow Street hill next to City Hall. The proposed development went before the Redevelopment Authority in January. The plan is for a development to be located on the corner of Northwest Barstow Street and East North Street. The land is on one parcel at the top of the steep Barstow Street hill and one parcel at the bottom — an approximately 45-foot drop. The parcel on the top of the hill, which once was City Hall Parking, is excess land owned by the city. The parcel at the hill’s bottom is owned by Berg Management.
WAUKESHA, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Kewaskum Floral under new ownership

KEWASKUM — Amanda Strassburg, AIFD, CFD has been working in flower shops for over 20 years. Currently, she owns Consider the Lilies in West Bend, but come next fall she will be running two flower shops now that she owns Kewaskum Floral. “I’m really excited to build upon the...
KEWASKUM, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Harley-Davidson to restart Wisconsin, Pennsylvania plants

MILWAUKEE — Harley-Davidson is set to reopen plants in Wisconsin and Pennsylvania after sorting out issues with a supplier. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Friday that the motorcycle manufacturer plans to restart plants in Menomonee Falls, Wis., and York, Penn., on Monday. The company suspended operations at the plants...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Jilly’s Car Wash coming to Mequon

MEQUON — Jilly’s Car Wash owner Jon Zimmerman said he has never received as many emails as he did when he heard from Mequon residents when he was preparing to open his Glendale location. They wanted him to also open a Mequon site, he said. But now that...
MEQUON, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy