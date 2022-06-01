3 positions Cardinals could address after June 1

The Arizona Cardinals will gain some salary cap relief Thursday when the contract of defensive tackle Jordan Phillips, whom they released on March, comes off the books.

With that cap space, there are areas on the roster perhaps the team will try to address with veteran players. We saw the Tampa Bay Buccaneers sign veteran defensive lineman Akiem Hicks. He would have made a nice addition.

Three positions in particular make sense for the Cardinals to address still before the season.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:

and

Cornerback

(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

The tragic death of Jeff Gladney leaves the Cardinals needing a starting cornerback. The options available are mostly aging players or those with injury and durability concerns, but it might be their most pressing need at the moment.

Nose tackle

The Cardinals have a decent defensive line room. J.J. Watt and Zach Allen lead the way. Young players like Rashard Lawrence, Michael Dogbe and Leki Fotu are promising. They added Kingsley Keke.

Lawrence is currently slated to be the starting nose tackle.

It is the position where adding a proven veteran might make sense.

Outside linebacker

(AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

The Cardinals have Markus Golden starting on one side. They have Devon Kennard and Dennis Gardeck returning. They drafted Cameron Thomas and Myjai Sanders.

However, they don’t have any proven production to start opposite Golden. Kennard is a solid base down option for run defense and Gardeck has only really played in certain sub packages. Adding some veteran experience seems like something the Cardinals should do.