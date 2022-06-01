ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, AZ

3 positions Cardinals could address after June 1

By Jess Root
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4V6wgo_0fwnNGTA00

The Arizona Cardinals will gain some salary cap relief Thursday when the contract of defensive tackle Jordan Phillips, whom they released on March, comes off the books.

With that cap space, there are areas on the roster perhaps the team will try to address with veteran players. We saw the Tampa Bay Buccaneers sign veteran defensive lineman Akiem Hicks. He would have made a nice addition.

Three positions in particular make sense for the Cardinals to address still before the season.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:

and

Cornerback

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ADVmH_0fwnNGTA00
(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

The tragic death of Jeff Gladney leaves the Cardinals needing a starting cornerback. The options available are mostly aging players or those with injury and durability concerns, but it might be their most pressing need at the moment.

Nose tackle

The Cardinals have a decent defensive line room. J.J. Watt and Zach Allen lead the way. Young players like Rashard Lawrence, Michael Dogbe and Leki Fotu are promising. They added Kingsley Keke.

Lawrence is currently slated to be the starting nose tackle.

It is the position where adding a proven veteran might make sense.

Outside linebacker

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19raVD_0fwnNGTA00
(AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

The Cardinals have Markus Golden starting on one side. They have Devon Kennard and Dennis Gardeck returning. They drafted Cameron Thomas and Myjai Sanders.

However, they don’t have any proven production to start opposite Golden. Kennard is a solid base down option for run defense and Gardeck has only really played in certain sub packages. Adding some veteran experience seems like something the Cardinals should do.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Glendale, AZ
Local
Arizona Football
Glendale, AZ
Sports
Local
Arizona Sports
Glendale, AZ
Football
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Andrew Whitworth reveals he wrote Mike Brown a letter before split with Bengals

The mistake that was the Cincinnati Bengals letting Andrew Whitworth get away has been well-documented at this point. But Whitworth just dropped at least one new interesting detail while talking about the split all those years ago, a split that sent the Bengals into a downward spiral in the offensive trenches and Whitworth himself to multiple Super Bowls.
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cameron Thomas
Person
Akiem Hicks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veteran#American Football#The Arizona Cardinals#The Tampa Bay Buccaneers#Akiem#Cards Wire#Spotify
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

La'el Collins' release money now available but it means nothing to the Cowboys' plans

It’s pretty wild to see some of the roster-related takes on Twitter and across the internet on Thursday, at least when it comes to the Dallas Cowboys. A lot of websites have pointed out the fact that the Cowboys are the proud owners of an additional $10 million of cap space after the calendar turned the page to June 2. Right tackle La’el Collins was released early in the spring and has since signed with the Cincinnati Bengals, but the Cowboys designated their former starter as a June-1 release.
ARLINGTON, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

117K+
Followers
161K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy