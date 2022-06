EWING — A driver was killed in a fiery crash early Wednesday morning on the property of the Marie Katzenbach School for the Deaf. A driver on Stuyvesant Avenue did not stop at the stop sign for Lower Ferry Road just before 2 a.m. and crashed through the fence surrounding the property of the school, according to police Lt. Glenn Tettemer. The vehicle came to a stop in the woods and caught fire.

