Get To Know: Olivia Angolia for Frederick County Board of Education

It’s aim is to reduce high ozone levels in the summer. Frederick, Md. (KM) – The annual open burning ban is now in effect until August 31st. The Frederick County Health Department says open burning permits will not be issued during that time.. The prohibition does not apply to small recreational fires such as campfires, barbecues and gas grills.
Road will reopen around July 1. Frederick, Md. (NS) – A portion of Rocky Springs Road between Fountain Drive and Bluegrass Way in Frederick has been closed for the construction of a new road alignment since April 25, but work is running behind schedule. Although it was originally scheduled...
Shipping/Receiving Clerk/Assembler (1591930) The Shipping Receiving Clerk (SRC) is responsible for facilitating shipping and receiving of incoming and outgoing materials and products utilizing UPS World Ship as well as other shipping methods. Requires basic work skills, understanding of the shipping and receiving process, and product packaging. The SRC must be capable of physically performing shipping and receiving duties, including lifting heavy (75lbs) boxes, packaging, labeling, computer entry into UPS World Ship and other shipping applications. In addition to these responsibilities, the SRC will also help with several manual tasks associated with the manufacture of custom and standard products manufactured within the shop, including parts assembly, screen printing, inking, and cleanup. Will be trained in ISO 9001:2015 Quality Policy. SRC reports directly to the VP of Operations.
They can operate in more places and more hours. Frederick, Md. (KM) – In a unanimous vote on Thursday, the Frederick Board of Aldermen approved an amendment to the city’s ordinance covering food trucks. Economic Development Director Richard Griffin says the amendment allows food tucks to operate on non-residential property from 9:00 AM until 9:00 PM each day with the owner’s permission.
The state had its first heat-related death recently. Baltimore, Md. (KM) – Summer is on its way, and that means we could be experiencing hot and humid conditions on some days, making it uncomfortable to be outside. Dr. Clifford Mitchell, Director of the Environmental Health Bureau for the Maryland Department of Health, says our bodies are designed to operate at an average temperature of 98.6-degrees. “But when the body temperature gets too high, the machinery in the individual cells stop working, and that causes a whole bunch of problems that can lead to sickness and even death,” he says.
Mount Airy, Md. (NS) – An elderly Mount Airy Man was killed in a lawn mower accident Wednesday night in Frederick County. At around 8:30 p.m. June 1, Deputies with the Sheriff’s Office responded to the 5300 block of Sidney Road for the incident. After arriving, they found...
A woman was found dead; the suspect fatally shot by police in Va. Chambersburg, Pa. (KM) Pennsylvania State Police in Chambersburg are investigating a homicide in Franklin County. On Wednesday, June 1st, just after 6:00 PM, troopers were dispatched to a residence in Lugen Township in the 8900 block of...
The US Marshals assisted in the apprehension of Bennie Hampton Jr. Frederick, Md (NS) – An investigation from a shots fired incident in Frederick has led to an arrest in Gaithersburg. Frederick Police say Bennie Hampton Jr. was arrested by United States Marshals and Montgomery County Police on June...
