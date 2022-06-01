Get To Know: Olivia Angolia for Frederick County Board of Education

The state had its first heat-related death recently. Baltimore, Md. (KM) – Summer is on its way, and that means we could be experiencing hot and humid conditions on some days, making it uncomfortable to be outside. Dr. Clifford Mitchell, Director of the Environmental Health Bureau for the Maryland Department of Health, says our bodies are designed to operate at an average temperature of 98.6-degrees. “But when the body temperature gets too high, the machinery in the individual cells stop working, and that causes a whole bunch of problems that can lead to sickness and even death,” he says.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO