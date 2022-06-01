ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

New York suspends gas tax. New Jersey residents now wonder when they will find relief

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

New York state has suspended its gas tax temporarily, and many in New Jersey wonder when they will find relief.

The news comes as the national average for gas broke another record today. New Jersey is well above the national average.

New York officially suspended its gas tax through the end of 2022. It is expected to save driers about 16 cents per gallon. New York legislators say that this will lead to $600 million in savings for New York residents. The legislation also allows individual New York counties to reduce their local gas taxes.

Rockland County – just a mile or two from New Jersey's border – has capped the local sales tax at $2. This means that only the first two dollars of gas going into a vehicle's tank will be taxed at the county level. This will run through February.

News 12 reached out to Gov. Phil Murphy's office to see if there is a chance the Garden State might suspend the gas tax.

The Murphy administration pointed to a proposed state budget that prioritizes affordability for residents in other ways, including property tax relief programs and increased funding to schools.

The governor's office responded in a statement, "While the state is currently reviewing options to provide relief for residents facing rising inflation, [Gov. Murphy] continues to support federal action to temporarily waive the gas tax."

Comments / 13

Ruserious
3d ago

he got away with murder and is now caught out there for sending millions to illegals but god forbid he helps legal nj residents with some extra help .he should be in prison

Reply
4
Patriot One
3d ago

Come on Murph ! Match NY repeal of Sales Tax on gas ! Its only pennies and not a fix to Biden’s Agenda but a proper gesture for all of us !

Reply(1)
2
Chris Geeeeee
3d ago

New Jersey has a budget surplus. Gov Murphy is too woke to give any relief to state because he is saving the planet NOT.

Reply
2
