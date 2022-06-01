New York suspends gas tax. New Jersey residents now wonder when they will find relief

New York state has suspended its gas tax temporarily, and many in New Jersey wonder when they will find relief.

The news comes as the national average for gas broke another record today. New Jersey is well above the national average.

New York officially suspended its gas tax through the end of 2022. It is expected to save driers about 16 cents per gallon. New York legislators say that this will lead to $600 million in savings for New York residents. The legislation also allows individual New York counties to reduce their local gas taxes.

Rockland County – just a mile or two from New Jersey's border – has capped the local sales tax at $2. This means that only the first two dollars of gas going into a vehicle's tank will be taxed at the county level. This will run through February.

News 12 reached out to Gov. Phil Murphy's office to see if there is a chance the Garden State might suspend the gas tax.

The Murphy administration pointed to a proposed state budget that prioritizes affordability for residents in other ways, including property tax relief programs and increased funding to schools.

The governor's office responded in a statement, "While the state is currently reviewing options to provide relief for residents facing rising inflation, [Gov. Murphy] continues to support federal action to temporarily waive the gas tax."