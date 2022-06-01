ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Dominic Raab just accidentally made the case for a Labour government

By Harry Fletcher
 3 days ago

Dominic Raab was on media duties on Wednesday morning, and he inadvertently seemed to make the case for the Labour government in an interview.

The Deputy Prime Minister was speaking during an interview with LBC when he was asked about the threat of a no confidence vote, which could see Boris Johnson removed from his post.

Raab warned against a vote of no confidence, saying that the public does not want the "months-long Westminster navel-gazing" that a Tory leadership contest would bring.

As some social media users have pointed out, he’s absolutely right – many would prefer a different Government altogether.

Discussing the chances of a leadership contest, Raab said he thinks the prospect of a vote is "unlikely". He did however admit that there were "challenges" for the party to face at the top level.

He also said it is easy to forget "the overwhelming number" of Tory MPs who want Johnson to stay on as PM.

"I speak to them daily... and they say to me what their constituents want, and what I suspect your listeners want, is us to get the distractions to one side, not re-engage in months-long Westminster navel-gazing which inevitably a leadership contest would bring into play," he said.

As social media user Otto English put it, Raab is absolutely right – but his comments might let on more than he realises.

“Going by the polls this is spot on. It wants a different government altogether.”

The latest polling from Savanta ComRes seems to back this up. It suggests that the Conservatives are down three points in the polls with the support of 31 per cent of people polled.

According to the polling, Labour would get 42 per cent of the vote if there was a general election today.It comes after 30 Tory MPs said they had either submitted a letter of no confidence or publicly called for Johnson to resign.

A total of 54 letters of no confidence are needed to trigger a no confidence vote.

Wednesday morning also saw Raab appear on the Today programme, where he was asked by Nick Robinson: “Do you believe this PM in this government maintains the highest possible standards in public life?”

He replied: "What happened in No.10 was wrong... but if you ask me whether I maintain the highest standards of integrity in public office, absolutely yes."

To finish off his morning, Raab also had an interview with Sky News , where he was asked by Kay Burley about Number 10's ethics adviser Christopher Geidt.

Geidt hit out Johnson in a scathing public rebuke, saying there were “legitimate” questions over whether Johnson had breached ministerial standards.

Raab said that Johnson “didn't intentionally break the law”, before Burley hit back that breaking the law also breaks the ministerial code.

Indy100

Indy100

