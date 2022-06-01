ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to be a cartoonist, with the Guardian’s Steve Bell

The Guardian
 3 days ago

The brilliance of a cartoon is that it can capture a complex issue, political argument or historical era in a single frame. Because of this, inspiration can be found virtually anywhere: from watching PMQs and reading the news, to attending a rally.

In this masterclass with Steve Bell , professional cartoonist of 45 years, you will learn the fundamentals of becoming a cartoonist – and how to make a living from it. Steve – whose political caricatures include Theresa May as a clown-cum-zombie and George W Bush as a chimpanzee – will draw on his experiences of drawing cartoons for the Guardian to provide insight into how you might build your own career in cartooning.

You will learn about the importance of finding the right idea and what to do with it, how to figure what you want to say (and how), and why deadlines – and having something to show for your work – can be one of the most rewarding things about being a cartoonist.

You will also have the opportunity to participate in a live drawing exercise with Steve, and with ongoing Q&A throughout this interactive workshop, you will gain insight into the nuts and bolts of a career in cartooning.

This course is for …

  • Anyone with an interest in political cartoons

  • Those who would like to make a career in cartooning

Course content

  • What makes a ‘good’ cartoon?

  • Tips on getting started, from sourcing ideas to preparing your materials

  • What do you want to say, and how can you say it?

  • The importance of deadlines

  • An interactive drawing exercise

  • Q&A

Tutor profile

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JlAii_0fwnMC2t00
Steve Bell Photograph: Steve Bell

Steve Bell has been drawing cartoons and comics since early childhood, and for a living since 1977. From 1981 to 2021 he wrote and drew over 8,000 If … strips daily in the Guaridan, and from 1990 to the present day has drawn large format political cartoons. His work has been described in the House of Lords as “an almost obscene series of caricatures” and the Sunday Times has called him “the finest cartoonist we have”. He has created many memorable images of British prime ministers, including Margaret Thatcher’s mad left eye, John Major with his underwear worn outside his trousers and Theresa May as an evil clown-cum-zombie. He currently draws Boris Johnson as a gigantic arse beneath a mop of white-blonde hair. His work has been published all over the world, he’s had 30 books of his work published since Maggie’s Farm in 1981, and has won many awards. Steve’s work has been exhibited in many countries, including France, Germany, Italy, Syria, Lebanon, the Palestinian Territories, the USA and Australia. He was a Hood Fellow at the University of Auckland in 2017, and he has been awarded honorary degrees by the universities of Teesside, Sussex, Loughborough, Leeds and Brighton.

Details

Date: Wednesday 20 July 2022
Time: 6.30pm-8.30pm BST
Price: £49 (plus £2.83 booking fee)

This masterclass is available globally. If you are joining us from outside the United Kingdom, please use this time zone converter to check your local live streaming time.

6.30pm BST | 7.30pm CEST | 10.30am PDT | 1.30pm EDT

You will be sent a link to the webinar 24 hours and 2 hours before the start time of 6.30pm (BST).

By enrolling on this masterclass, you’re helping to support the Guardian, and this allows us to keep our quality reporting open to all.

All Guardian Masterclasses are fully accessible - but please contact us if you have any queries or concerns.

The Guardian

Race at the Top: white and Asian Americans and the push for equity in education

Why did you want to study Asian Americans in an affluent community?. Asian Americans are doing remarkably well academically, in some instances even better than the majority group in the US, whites. Conservatives, such as those behind the SFFA v Harvard lawsuit claiming affirmative action in admissions amounts to racial discrimination toward Asian Americans, are using Asian American academic achievement to further their anti-racial justice agenda. Liberals often respond to this logic by rejecting the possibility that Asian Americans ever experience racial discrimination, as if we have to deny the possibility of anti-Asian racism in education in order to defend affirmative action. I wanted to tell a more nuanced story about Asian American academic achievement and how whites respond. I spent three years visiting a well-off suburb with a large and growing Asian American population, observing at the high school and at community events and interviewing school staff, parents and high school kids. I call the town “Woodcrest”.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Guardian

Regenesis by George Monbiot review – hungry for real change

We are farming our planet to death. Half of the world’s habitable land has already been colonised to produce our food. Nature, the many millions of other species, is forced to survive in the polluted, overhunted, degraded fragments of what remains. Extinction rates are around 1,000 times the natural background rate, largely because wild land has been lost to agriculture or polluted by it, or because of conflict with farmers. In spite of it all, around 800 million people go hungry, with 150 million children under five suffering from stunted growth.
AGRICULTURE
The Guardian

Ann Gillespie obituary

My sister Ann Gillespie, who has died aged 87, was an artist who co-founded a design studio in the 1960s and later became an art therapist. Ann was born in Poole, Dorset, to Ken Reason, who managed a printing works for Kodak, and Hilda (nee Whittlestone), a housewife and primary school teacher. After schooling at James Allen’s girls’ school in south London, at 16 she went to study at St Martin’s School of Art, and at 17 she travelled with a friend to Florence, returning with sketchbooks of ink drawings of the city which the family still treasure.
ENTERTAINMENT
