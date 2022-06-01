Ohio Governor candidate to propose giving money to those in Ohio struggling with increased costs

Later this morning, Democratic gubernatorial nominee Nan Whaley will hold a virtual press conference to announce her plans to help Ohioans struggling with increased costs by sending an inflation rebate of $350 to every middle-class Ohioan.

Whaley says Ohioans are seeing the cost of nearly everything increase – from record-high gas prices to increasing costs for groceries and other necessities like baby formula .

As Governor, Whaley says she would fight to make Ohioans’ bills go down and their pay goes up, and this inflation rebate is just the latest example of her plan to do just that.

The press conference is scheduled for 11:00 AM

Whaley will face off against Ohio Governor Mike DeWine in the November election.

