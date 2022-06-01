ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Ohio Governor candidate to propose giving money to those in Ohio struggling with increased costs

By John Lynch
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 3 days ago

Later this morning, Democratic gubernatorial nominee Nan Whaley will hold a virtual press conference to announce her plans to help Ohioans struggling with increased costs by sending an inflation rebate of $350 to every middle-class Ohioan.

Whaley says Ohioans are seeing the cost of nearly everything increase – from record-high gas prices to increasing costs for groceries and other necessities like baby formula .

As Governor, Whaley says she would fight to make Ohioans’ bills go down and their pay goes up, and this inflation rebate is just the latest example of her plan to do just that.

The press conference is scheduled for 11:00 AM

Whaley will face off against Ohio Governor Mike DeWine in the November election.

debbie
3d ago

One would think they would learn..Biden promised a 1400 check and he delivered..he also delivered higher gas prices..higher food prices..an inflation rate never seen in 40 years, a bungled withdrawal from Afghanistan..a cooling of relations with the Saudis over OPEC..a justice department that declares parents as terrorists and we have over two years to go. The government can keep their money..it comes with too many strings attached..

Paula Johnson
3d ago

I’ll believe this when I see it in my hands or bank account. Dewine hasn’t helped us at all. He won’t be getting my vote in November. He helps everyone else but his citizens.

Superman717
3d ago

Great, a governor who will destroy what’s left of Ohio’s economy by giving handouts to people who won’t work. Just what we need. WTF

