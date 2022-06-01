Man shot in head during Hillsdale County neighbor dispute, MSP investigating

(CBS DETROIT) – An 18-year-old man has been arrested after pointing a laser at a Michigan State Police helicopter on Friday. At about 12:10 a.m. Trooper 2 was on air patrol over Wayne County when they were struck by a green laser. Police say the laser was coming from a black BMW occupied by two people. The helicopter then advised troopers on the ground that the suspect, who was driving the vehicle, pointed the laser several times from a parking lot located near Davison and Conant in Hamtramck. Trooper 2 watched the suspect’s vehicle drive away from the parking lot. According to police, troopers conducted a traffic stop and pulled over the driver of the BMW, and he had a laser device in his possession The suspect was arrested and the vehicle was released to the passenger. In Michigan, it is a five-ear felony to point a laser device at an aircraft. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO