Cobb County issued the following notice about a hand recount of the Vinings cityhood vote:. On Monday, June 6 at 4:00 p.m., Cobb Elections will conduct a hand-count of ballots cast in the Vinings 04 polling place. The results recorded on the election day scanner will be compared to the hand-count in order to verify accuracy of the scanned tally. Only one race, the Vinings cityhood referendum, will be hand-counted.The public is welcome to observe at 736 Whitlock Ave., Marietta 30064, in the West Park Conference Room.

VININGS, GA ・ 19 HOURS AGO