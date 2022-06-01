ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington Chamber Popping the Champagne to Ridiculous Day Tomorrow

By Zach Ulin
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWashington businesses are raising a glass to celebrate the 75th anniversary of Washington’s Ridiculous Day and kick off the annual Summer Classic. A “Ridiculously Bubbly” sip and shop event will last from 4-7 p.m. Thursday in downtown Washington, where participants 21...

Comments / 0

Ridiculous/Ag Day, Flightline Live on Washington Square Tomorrow

Saturday is the final day of the Washington Summer Classic and Ridiculous Day, which celebrates its 75th anniversary this year, the longest running in the state. Residents can check out sidewalk sales and other deals from businesses around the downtown square, enjoy food trucks and the modern ag display, as well as other traditions like the Ridiculous Princess and Superhero contests, and kiddie tractor pull. The Ridiculous/Tractor parade will then cruise through downtown at 5:30 p.m., which Washington Chamber of Commerce Event Coordinator Alisha Davis says is a can’t miss, “This year I anticipate it being a pretty big parade. We’ve already had a lot of people sign up and get excited about it and we are also honoring some of those ‘Ridiculous Honorees’ is what we call them. Some of the past business owners that have been around for a long time. So they’ll be wearing sashes to show that we honor them and that they’ve been here for a long time in our community and all that they’ve done.”
Washington Cemetery Cleanup Later in June

The City of Washington is reminding residents that summer cleanup at Elm Grove and Woodlawn Cemeteries is planned for later this month. Any decorations left up after Tuesday, June 14th will be picked up and disposed of. Exceptions include: Shepherd’s hooks, military markers, monument toppers, planted and potted flowers and vase flowers. All decorations must be off the ground and placed on monument stones or foundations. For more information call the City of Washington at 319-653-3927.
Family Day Tomorrow for Washington’s Summer Classic

Day two of the Washington Summer Classic has a plethora of activities for kids to enjoy as part of Family Day. Events Friday include free swim at the Washington Steele Family Aquatic Center from 1-5 p.m., and Washington Chamber of Commerce Event Coordinator Alisha Davis says kids can then head to Central Park for activities and games, a photo booth, face art, pony rides, a bounce house and “touch a truck” including emergency vehicles, construction trucks, and tractors, “We’ll have live music and entertainment from 5-8, leading up to the movie in the park which would be ‘Encanto,’ which is one of my personal favorites.”
Colett D. McConnell

Family of 61-year-old Colett D. McConnell of Washington will greet friends Saturday, June 4th from 2-5p.m. at the Beatty Funeral Home in Washington. Following the visitation a celebration of life and potluck will be held at the Wagon Wheel in Washington. A memorial fund has been established.
Karen Beth Dillon

A celebration of life for 60-year-old Karen Beth Dillon service will be held at 1:30 pm Tuesday, June 7 at the United Presbyterian Church in Washington with desserts to follow. Visitation will be held Monday, June, 6, 2022, from 2:00 to 6:30 pm at the United Presbyterian Church in Washington with the family present from 4:00 to 6:30 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials have been established for the Karen Dillon memorial to be directed to the United Presbyterian Local Mission Fund & Pancreatic Cancer Foundation.
Van Duyn Elected to Vice President Post

Last month, the Iowa Osteopathic Medical Association (IOMA) held their annual Upper Midwest Osteopathic Health Conference. During the proceedings, members of the organization decided on officers for the group. Washington doctor Lindsey Van Duyn was elected to serve as the groups vice president for the 2022-23 fiscal year. Van Duyn is a family physician who practices at Washington County Hospital and Clinics. She is a 2015 graduate of the Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine in Spartanburg, South Carolina. She completed an internship at UH Regoinal Hospitals in Richmond Heights, Ohio in 2016 and her residency at Community Memorial Hospital in Ventura, California in 2018.
Washington Airport’s Fly-In Breakfast this Sunday

The annual fly-in breakfast returns this Sunday to the Washington Municipal Airport. Weather permitting, the airport anticipates several aircraft will arrive for the pancake breakfast with pilots in command eating for free. Otherwise breakfast is $7 for adults, $3 for those five to 10 years old, with those under five eating for free. Airport Commission Chair Joe Harvey shares some projects that the proceeds will help support, “We have a major runway relighting project going on. We’re looking to improve our green footprint, we’re applying for some grants for some solar panels and things like that at the airport. So as a member of the airport commission we’re just looking to constantly improve whatever we can out there. So we’re looking for the next thing to make it better.”
Reynolds Holds Primary Event Saturday in Washington

Governor Kim Reynolds is hitting the road ahead of the Republican primary on June 7th. On Saturday, June 4th, Governor Reynolds will hold a Get Out The Vote rally in Washington with House District 92 Candidate Heather Hora at the Washington County Fairgrounds Pavilion. The rally will begin at 1:45 p.m.
Kalona Farmers Market Returns Saturday

Local vendors will take over the streetscape of downtown Kalona Saturday, June 4th, with the first Farmers Market of the season. Produce, homemade crafts, food, live music and more will greet shoppers in this weekend’s kickoff to year three of the weekly event. Market Director Krista Hershberger spoke with KCII News about what patrons can expect to see this year, “We’ve got lots of good things coming this summer. We have a flower farm close to Wellman, Iowa called, Under a Tin Roof, they’ll have beautiful wildflower bouquets. Miller Family Homestead, they raise their own beef in a special, healthy way. They sample their products by selling grilled hamburgers and hot dogs and then if you like what you have you can order from them. We’re going to have some Amish baking here again. Cookies, breads, pies. This year for the music we’re also going to have more of a variety so from Saturday to Saturday, the style of music will likely be quite different. We’ll have some jazz, we’ll have some bluegrass. I’m excited for that as well.”
Swedish American Museum to Celebrate 30th Anniversary

The Swedish Heritage Society will be celebrating the 30th anniversary of the Swedish American Museum, June 17 & 18, in Swedesburg. Swedish American Museum Vice President Trish Woepking, shares what’s coming up, “On June 17 and 18 we’re going to celebrate our 30th Anniversary Celebration, Midsommer. In Sweden they celebrate the beginning of summer and we have a group of five accomplished musicians, they’re called J-A-E-R-V, Jaerv, they were here three years ago, and they were just outstanding so we invited them back. They’re coming straight from Sweden and then they go to Minneapolis to the Swedish Institute the next day.”
The Tractorcade Rolls into Kalona

The Kalona Tractorcade returns Saturday. The parade starts at 5 pm and Dean Miller explains how the event came to be as well as Saturday’s route, “What it is, is a couple of years ago with Covid, the Mayor of Kalona decided to have a car parade and so I decided to have a tractor parade. And, so what it is, is just a little parade of tractors that’s starting out at the Sinclair John Deere Tractor Dealership in Kalona and we’ll drive around Kalona, in Kalona only, and go through Pleasantview Home, the nursing home, and end up at the Kalona Sale Barn. It’s just something different to go out and have some fun some evening, driving the old tractors.”
News Break
Politics
Primary Election Day Tuesday

With the primary election next week, there are still several ways that local voters can participate. The Washington County Auditor’s Office will be open this Saturday for those wishing to register or vote by absentee ballot. The office located at the courthouse will be open from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. where voters can drop off mailed absentee ballots or vote via absentee in person. The last day to vote via absentee at the auditor’s office is Monday, June 6th, and County Auditor Dan Widmer reminds the public that due to changes in Iowa’s voting laws, absentee ballots must be in hand at the auditor’s office by 8 p.m. Tuesday in order to be counted. Mailed ballots that are received after that time cannot be counted.
Keep Cool this Heat Awareness Day in Iowa

Warmer temperatures may come as a comfort to some Iowans this week, but agencies stress how to enjoy these conditions safely during Heat Awareness Day in Iowa. The National Weather Service designates this day every June, as heat is one of the leading weather-related killers in the United States, resulting in hundreds of fatalities each year. High temperatures combined with humidity can lead to heat exhaustion if you are among higher risk groups like young children and infants, older adults, pregnant women, and those with chronic medical conditions.
Washington County Board of Health Modifies Staff COVID Policy

Some modifications to the Washington County Board of Health’s COVID-19 mitigation policy were approved at their May meeting. Public Health Director Emily Tokheim shared that the proposed language changes reflected feedback she received from the Lee County Public Health Department who was recently surveyed by Medicare on their mitigation strategies. Some additions Tokheim shared are that the policy does not include any voluntary booster COVID-19 vaccine doses, and that there may be circumstances which require an employee to temporarily delay vaccination, such as a written recommendation from a physician. There is also added language that mask usage “may” be required during direct patient care, which WCPH will base on COVID-19 cases in the community as well as community transmission levels provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Another addition is that WCPH reserves the right to require additional mitigation measures at its discretion and without advance notice. The board approved a COVID-19 mitigation policy last February in order to be compliant with the Centers for Medicaid and Medicare Services, which requires daily self-screening for symptoms and weekly certification that they have not been experiencing two or more symptoms listed, regardless of vaccine status.
Washington Baseball Split with Rival Panthers

The second Southeast Conference opponent in as many days resulted in a doubleheader split on Thursday for the Washington baseball team when they welcomed Mount Pleasant to Dick Sojka Memorial Field. It was another tough defensive outing in game one with the Demons committing five errors and falling 11-5. The...
Robert “Bob” Duncan

Celebration of Life for 89-year-old Robert “Bob” Duncan of Ainsworth will be held Sunday, June 19th at the Youth Building on the Louisa County Fairgrounds in Columbus Junction. Visitation will be from 1-2:30p.m. with a small service at 2:30p.m. followed by time with family and friends. Memorials may be directed to United Presbyterian Church of Columbus Junction or Hospice of Washington County.
James A. “Jim” McCreedy

Funeral services for 84-year-old James A. “Jim” McCreedy of West Liberty, formerly of Ainsworth will be at 10:30a.m. Tuesday, June 7th at the Ainsworth Community Church. Family will be present to receive friends from 5-6:30p.m. Monday, June 6th at the Jones Eden Funeral Home in Washington. Interment with military honors will take place at the Oregon Township Cemetery in Ainsworth. Memorials have been established for the Ainsworth Community Church and Ainsworth Opera House.
Washington Softball Drops Two to Knoxville, Dual Mount Pleasant Tonight

After a couple rainouts last week, the Washington softball team had their first road trip of the summer on Wednesday traveling to Knoxville and the home Panthers walked away with a sweep. Game one saw the Panthers take an early 1-0 lead in the first and three more runs in...

