Washington Chamber Popping the Champagne to Ridiculous Day Tomorrow

Local vendors will take over the streetscape of downtown Kalona Saturday, June 4th, with the first Farmers Market of the season. Produce, homemade crafts, food, live music and more will greet shoppers in this weekend’s kickoff to year three of the weekly event. Market Director Krista Hershberger spoke with KCII News about what patrons can expect to see this year, “We’ve got lots of good things coming this summer. We have a flower farm close to Wellman, Iowa called, Under a Tin Roof, they’ll have beautiful wildflower bouquets. Miller Family Homestead, they raise their own beef in a special, healthy way. They sample their products by selling grilled hamburgers and hot dogs and then if you like what you have you can order from them. We’re going to have some Amish baking here again. Cookies, breads, pies. This year for the music we’re also going to have more of a variety so from Saturday to Saturday, the style of music will likely be quite different. We’ll have some jazz, we’ll have some bluegrass. I’m excited for that as well.”

KALONA, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO