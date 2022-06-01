ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Affimed: Q1 Earnings Insights

By Benzinga Insights
Benzinga
Benzinga
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rx6l8_0fwnJwFA00

Affimed AFMD reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 at 06:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Affimed beat estimated earnings by 15.79%, reporting an EPS of $-0.16 versus an estimate of $-0.19.

Revenue was down $5.07 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 7.32% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Affimed's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021

EPS Estimate -0.17 -0.15 -0.08 -0.120

EPS Actual -0.22 -0.17 -0.19 0.012

Revenue Estimate 8.57M 9.64M 7.67M 9.57M

Revenue Actual 11.82M 10.21M 11.69M 14.06M

To track all earnings releases for Affimed visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

3 Stocks Under $3 Insiders Are Aggressively Buying

US crude oil futures traded lower this morning on Friday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
STOCKS
Benzinga

NVIDIA And 4 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling

Gold futures traded higher this morning on Thursday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Overview Of Value Stocks In The Energy Sector

YPF YPF - P/E: 7.17. Peabody Energy has reported Q1 earnings per share at $-0.87, which has decreased by 122.31% compared to Q4, which was 3.9. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 3.67%, which has increased by 0.67% from 3.0% last quarter. This quarter, YPF experienced a decrease...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Insiders Buy More Than $41M Of 2 Penny Stocks

US crude oil futures traded lower this morning on Thursday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eps
Benzinga

Blackhawk Growth Files Quarter Ended March 31, 2022 Financials and Reports Increase in Value of its Portfolio by 8.8% Quarter Over Quarter

Vancouver, British Columbia – TheNewswire - May 30, 2022 – Blackhawk Growth Corp. BLR; BLR; BLRZF; (Frankfurt:0JJ) (the "Company"), is pleased to announce that the financial statements and MD&A for its first quarter ended March 31, 2022 have been filed on Sedar. Highlights for the quarter ended March...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Jim Cramer Recommends Buying This Stock

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said The Trade Desk, Inc. TTD is too expensive. When asked about Rocket Lab USA, Inc. RKLB, he said, "I see your aerospace and I give you Raytheon Technologies Corporation RTX, which makes money and does good things." He recommended buying...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

Palantir To Help Ukraine's Army Resist Russian Invasion, CEO Meets Zelenskyy

Data analytics company Palantir Technologies, Inc. PLTR has pledged support to help war-torn Ukraine as it continues to fight the ongoing Russian invasion. What Happened: Palantir CEO Alex Karp visited Ukraine on Thursday and met President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, vice premier and Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov said in a tweet.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday

During Friday's trading, 69 companies set new 52-week lows. SL Green Realty SLG was the largest firm on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low. Acorda Therapeutics ACOR was the smallest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week low. Bit Origin BTOG's stock traded down...
STOCKS
Benzinga

What's Going On With Boeing Stock?

Boeing Co BA shares are trading significantly higher Thursday on above-average volume. On Wednesday, Boeing announced that the German government selected its CH-47F Chinook for its heavy-lift helicopter requirements for the German Bundeswehr. Boeing did not disclose terms of the deal. "We look forward to working with the U.S. and...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Benzinga

Shakira Confirms Split With Longtime Partner And Footballer Gerard Piqué: Why They Broke Up

Colombian singer Shakira confirmed that she has split with Spanish professional footballer Gerard Piqué, who plays for Barcelona. "We regret to confirm that we are parting ways. For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect their privacy. Thank you for your understanding," she said in a statement released by her agency, reports said.
CELEBRITIES
Benzinga

Amazon Set To Split 20:1 - What Does A Close Historical Comparison Say Will Happen Next?

(NASDAQ: AMZN) is ready to split their shares on June 3rd, 2022. Amazon’s stock prices have risen about 16% in the week leading up to the split. Even if you know nothing about the intricacies of how a split works, this feels significant. Any bit of news Jeff Bezos is attached to these days feels like it should be common knowledge. So, what do you, and the man with hundreds of billions of dollars stand to gain (or lose) from the split?
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
47K+
Followers
138K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy