Fentanyl, cocaine allegedly found on Kingston pair
KINGSTON, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – On May 28, around 9:00 a.m., members of the Ulster County Sheriff's Office stopped a car on Fair Street in Kingston for a traffic infraction. After pulling over the car, deputies allegedly found both fentanyl and cocaine in it.
A 54-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman, both of Kingston, were arrested after the drugs were found. Both were charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor.
A 54-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman, both of Kingston, were arrested after the drugs were found. Both were charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor.

The two alleged criminals were then released with an appearance ticket to appear in the City of Kingston Court at a later date. Deputies were assisted at the scene by the City of Kingston Police Department.
