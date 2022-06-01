ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elon Musk To Tesla Employees Who Want To Stay Remote: 'Pretend To Work Somewhere Else'

By Rachit Vats
Benzinga
 3 days ago
Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk on Wednesday said employees who believe working from the office is old-fashioned could "pretend to work somewhere else" after the electric vehicle maker said remote working is no longer acceptable.

What Happened: The billionaire entrepreneur, responding to a tweet, confirmed an email doing the rounds that he asked employees to either clock a minimum of forty hours per week or leave Tesla if they wish to work remotely.

The email sent by Musk to employees adds that the world’s richest person will personally review and approve exceptional cases. The memo also says employees would have to be present at the “office” where they are assigned duties and not a branch office.

Why It Matters: 50-year-old Musk had at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020 heavily criticized coronavirus-linked lockdowns and called them ineffective in saving lives.

Tesla at the time reopened its Fremont factory in violation of local government's pandemic-related orders and Musk threatened to move the electric vehicle maker's headquarters out of California.

Musk later announced Tesla had moved its corporate headquarters to Austin, Texas.

Price Action: Tesla stock closed 0.2% lower at $758.3 on Tuesday, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Photo: Courtesy of Nvidia Corp. via Flickr

Comments / 51

jgregory1012
3d ago

Get ready for the media attack, employees needing grief counselors and crying on the job. Get back to work everyone. If your company doesn't make it, you won't be able to work from home anyway.

Reply
23
Helen B
3d ago

He has a work ethic. obviously he got it from his mom who worked 3 jobs to raise her kids. No help from his rich dad.

Reply(1)
23
girltalk
3d ago

not this new generation of do nothing, hide from everything, change your gender frequently, and expect extreme salaries

Reply(2)
21
