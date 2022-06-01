Lower Unemployment for Most of Iowa this April

Iowa residents can try fishing without buying a license on June 3, 4 and 5, as part of the Iowa Department of Natural Resources’ Free Fishing Weekend. Community Fishing Biologist for Iowa Department of Natural Resources Tyler Stubbs shares what Free Fishing Weekend is about, “Free Fishing Weekend is always the first full weekend in June. It’s a good time to get out and enjoy the outdoors whether you’ve fished in the past or are learning how to fish or have never fished before. This is the opportunity to get out and do that and it’s also the opportunity to take somebody with you that hasn’t been before as well.”

