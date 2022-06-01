Lower Unemployment for Most of Iowa this April

Warmer temperatures may come as a comfort to some Iowans this week, but agencies stress how to enjoy these conditions safely during Heat Awareness Day in Iowa. The National Weather Service designates this day every June, as heat is one of the leading weather-related killers in the United States, resulting in hundreds of fatalities each year. High temperatures combined with humidity can lead to heat exhaustion if you are among higher risk groups like young children and infants, older adults, pregnant women, and those with chronic medical conditions.
