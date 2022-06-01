ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Lower Unemployment for Most of Iowa this April

By Sam McIntosh
kciiradio.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe unemployment rate dropped below 2.5% for most of Iowa’s counties this April, including the KCII-listening area. Unemployment decreased from 3.3% in March to 1.8% in April for Washington County,...

www.kciiradio.com

Comments / 2

Iowa Capital Dispatch

Resident-care issues scuttle sale of Iowa nursing homes to East Coast developer

The planned sale of a troubled Iowa nursing home chain to an East Coast developer has been scuttled partly due to quality-of-care issues. QHC Facilities, which owns eight skilled-nursing facilities and two assisted-living centers in Iowa, filed for bankruptcy in late December. The previous owner of the company, Jerry Voyna, died last year. His wife, Nancy, took […] The post Resident-care issues scuttle sale of Iowa nursing homes to East Coast developer appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
kciiradio.com

Free Fishing in Iowa Today Through Sunday

Iowa residents can try fishing without buying a license on June 3, 4 and 5, as part of the Iowa Department of Natural Resources’ Free Fishing Weekend. Community Fishing Biologist for Iowa Department of Natural Resources Tyler Stubbs shares what Free Fishing Weekend is about, “Free Fishing Weekend is always the first full weekend in June. It’s a good time to get out and enjoy the outdoors whether you’ve fished in the past or are learning how to fish or have never fished before. This is the opportunity to get out and do that and it’s also the opportunity to take somebody with you that hasn’t been before as well.”
K92.3

Iowans Warned About “Rolling Blackouts” This Summer

Demand could exceed supply when it comes to energy this summer, and therefore experts are warning residents in Iowa and 14 other states to expect "rolling blackouts". It feels like we've barely had a taste of spring in the Hawkeye state and now, here comes summer. According to the Des Moines Register, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) says we are in for "above average" temperatures this summer, meaning our air conditioners could be getting used A LOT.
iheart.com

11 Iowa Counties Report Invasive Species of Jumping Worms

(Iowa) -- 11 Iowa counties are reporting an invasive species of jumping worms. Iowa State University Entomologist Donald Lewis says the worms get their name by the way they jump when they're disturbed. He says, over time, the species will eat enough organic matter to change soil composition, leading to erosion and other problems. The worms originated in East Asia were noticed in Illinois and Wisconsin first but have been spreading in Iowa in recent years, first detected in 2017. Iowa counties that have reported jumping worms include:
IOWA STATE
bleedingheartland.com

Welcome to Iowa, land of entrapment

Carl Olsen is the founder of Iowans for Medical Marijuana. If you have travel plans this summer, you might want to consider a route that avoids Iowa. Last week, the Iowa Supreme Court denied protection for an out-of-state medical marijuana patient. William Morris covered the ruling for the Des Moines...
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa teacher faces allegations tied to Costa Rica trip and student he kissed in 2014

An Iowa high school teacher accused of inappropriate conduct with students on a trip to Costa Rica is now fighting allegations that he kissed an 18-year-old student in 2014. Chad Wieland of Oxford has filed a court petition seeking judicial review of an April decision by the Iowa Board of Educational Examiners. He alleges that […] The post Iowa teacher faces allegations tied to Costa Rica trip and student he kissed in 2014 appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
iheart.com

Iowa is in a High Risk region for power blackouts this Summer

(Des Moines, IA) -- A new report puts Iowa and several other Midwest states at High Risk for electric blackouts this summer. The Iowa Utilities Board is requiring utility companies to present plans for dealing with an increase in electric demand and a decrease in supply at a meeting scheduled for Tuesday, May 31st.
1230kfjb.com

Free Fishing Weekend in Iowa

Iowa residents can try fishing without buying a license on June 3rd, 4th, and 5th as part of the Iowa Department of Natural Resources’ “Free Fishing Weekend.”. Mike Stegmann, Marshall County Conservation Board Director, says the event is a great opportunity for both the young and old alike to get out and experience first-hand what fishing is all about.
MARSHALL COUNTY, IA
Lincoln Report

3 Picturesque Small Towns in Iowa

Iowa is home to a number of charming small towns, such as the Amana Colonies, Wilton, and many more (see below). Taking the time to visit these towns will give you a chance to learn about the history and the character of each town.
IOWA STATE
K92.3

Iowans, Was This The Biggest Waste of Money of all Time?

This might be one of the most ridiculously cool things I've ever bought. I had to promise my fiance I wouldn't complain about anything she buys for one month. We are both very different when it comes to money and how we spend it. I'm frugal and she loves spending money. It's possible I've found the biggest thing I've ever wasted money on.
WATERLOO, IA
kciiradio.com

Keep Cool this Heat Awareness Day in Iowa

Warmer temperatures may come as a comfort to some Iowans this week, but agencies stress how to enjoy these conditions safely during Heat Awareness Day in Iowa. The National Weather Service designates this day every June, as heat is one of the leading weather-related killers in the United States, resulting in hundreds of fatalities each year. High temperatures combined with humidity can lead to heat exhaustion if you are among higher risk groups like young children and infants, older adults, pregnant women, and those with chronic medical conditions.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Daylight reveals Iowa storm damage

AUDUBON, Iowa — Memorial Day storms brought damage to parts of Iowa. KCCI is getting several reports of damage to power lines and cattle barns. KCCI'S Nicole Tam reports from Audubon, where a farm was hit hard by some wind.
KIMT

Rochester man is final defendant sentenced for large meth operation in southern Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. – A Rochester man is the ninth person sentenced for a drug ring that sold meth in southern Minnesota. Nicholas John Hanson, 38, has been ordered to spend 15 years in federal prison, to be followed by five years of supervised release. Hanson pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine in August 2020. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the State of Minnesota says Hanson is the final defendant to be sentenced for being part of a drug ring run by John Willis Netherton, also known as “Big John,” and “Wicked One.”
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Alleged whistleblower sues Iowa nursing home for wrongful discharge

An Iowa woman who alleges she was fired for blowing the whistle on poor resident care at a nursing home is suing the facility for wrongful discharge. Denise Brooks of Madison County is suing Windsor Manor, an Indianola nursing home, in Warren County District Court. The facility, which has a memory care unit and is […] The post Alleged whistleblower sues Iowa nursing home for wrongful discharge appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.

