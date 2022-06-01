ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

‘Sea forest’ would be better name than seaweed, says UN food adviser

By Lucy Knight
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1O0fFH_0fwnJQC200
All of the approximately 12,000 known varieties of seaweed are edible.

Seaweed could help feed the world and reduce the impact of the climate emergency, a UN adviser on food has suggested.

Speaking at the Hay festival in Wales, Vincent Doumeizel suggested that the term “sea forest”, which is how seaweed is referred to in Norway, would be more appropriate, “because we would understand that we need to protect and preserve them as we do with all the land forests”.

All of the approximately 12,000 known varieties of seaweed are edible, says Doumeizel, whose book The Seaweed Revolution is currently out in French. If we used all of these varieties of seaweed more effectively, Doumeizel believes, we could “feed the entire world” sustainably, while “repairing the climate”, “mitigating biodiversity loss” and “alleviating poverty”.

Many are so nutritious that studies have estimated that 2% of the ocean would be sufficient to feed 12 billion people, without using any animal or vegetable resources. And unlike some other plants, it retains all of its nutrients when dried.

Seaweed also releases much less carbon than land plants, and it was possible for the carbon it does produce to be sedimented and put “back where it used to be before we started to take it out of the soil”, he said.

Production of nori, the kind of seaweed used in sushi, was already a hugely profitable business worldwide, but there was so much more that could be done with the resource, said Doumeizel. There would always be people who say “I want my T-bone steak!” he said. “So let’s feed our livestock with seaweed.”

Seaweed’s high protein content and immune-boosting properties makes it a great animal feed, and as a side benefit, feeding livestock seaweed also “cuts methane emissions”, said Doumeizel. If every cow was fed just 100 grams of seaweed a day, he said, it would suppress their wind enough that “the impact on climate change would be equivalent to stopping each and every car and truck on the planet”.

Seaweed, he said, could also be used as a biodegradable substitute for plastic, citing the London startup Skipping Rocks Lab, which has provided seaweed water pods to the London marathon.

Sign up to First Edition, our free daily newsletter – every weekday morning at 7am BST

There is “unlimited potential for innovation” when it comes to seaweed, according to Doumeizel. But currently pioneers are working “in isolation” around the world and “need to get together to attract investors, accelerate change, accelerate science”.

Another barrier to seaweed becoming the solution to global problems, of course, is that many people simply do not like the taste of it. Doumeizel suggested using a small amount “like pepper or salt” to get used to the taste. “Let’s start with this,” he said, and “we may be remembered as the first generation on this planet” that solved issues of global heating and hunger. “I really think we can do it,” he said, “but it will have to be all together.”

Comments / 0

Related
yankodesign.com

Plastplan uses recycled plastic materials, transforms them into useful everyday objects

The Plastplan is a design studio that focuses on using recycled materials that are mainly plastic. The company has developed machines that can be used for recycling. The design studio based in Iceland aims to help make a sustainable planet by resolving society’s excessive use of plastic. It may not achieve the ultimate solution but every little effort matters when it comes to the planet’s future. With the idea that recycled plastic has potential, Plasplan combines the concepts of product designers Björn Steinar and Brynjólfur. With the latter’s background in mechanical engineering and computer science, the pair can work on a collection of household goods and furniture items made solely made from recycled plastic.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seaweed#Food Industry#Innovation#Poverty#Un
The Independent

The power of seaweed

Seaweed is one of those ingredients where there are a lot of uses for it, but a lot of people don’t understand it,” says Michael Caines. The celebrity chef needs little introduction. A regular on Saturday Kitchen, he led the team at the two Michelin-starred Gidleigh Park for over 20 years before leaving to open his own hotel, Lympstone Manor in Devon. It’s from here that the veteran chef, who recently became head of the UK delegation for Relais and Châteaux, is now leading a campaign with fellow members to raise awareness for seaweed as part of the UN’s World Oceans...
AGRICULTURE
The Guardian

Arms sent to Ukraine will end up in criminal hands, says Interpol chief

Weapons sent to Ukraine after Russia’s invasion in February will end up in the global hidden economy and in the hands of criminals, the head of Interpol has said. Jürgen Stock says once the conflict ends, a wave of guns and heavy arms will flood the international market and he urged Interpol’s member states, especially those supplying weapons, to cooperate on arms tracing.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
Country
Norway
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Climate Change
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
United Nations
Popculture

Tuna Recalled, Could 'Contain Pieces of Metal'

A popular tuna is being pulled from store shelves after it was found to pose a potential hazard. The UK Food Standards Agency alerted consumers in a May 31 notice that Co-op recalled two different tuna products after it was discovered that they may contain pieces of metal, making them unsafe for consumers to eat.
FOOD SAFETY
The Guardian

The Guardian

299K+
Followers
75K+
Post
118M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy