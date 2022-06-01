'Buy AR-15' Searches Surge After Uvalde Sparks Gun Control Debate
Google Trends show spike on people looking to purchase firearm after latest school shooting in the...www.newsweek.com
I never wanted an AR 15 . There are FAR BETTER firearms out there….. but I bought one finally in 2014….. The Obama/biden administration sold me my first one…..they have been the best salesman for the ArmaLite company Ever!
I’m pretty sure that some Democrats are silent partners with AR-style gun manufactures. Why else would they create headlines that cause gun enthusiasts to run our a buy more firearms? Lol. Democrats are the best salesmen the gun industry could hope for.
No free man shall ever be debarred the use of arms." "I prefer dangerous freedom over peaceful slavery." "What country can preserve its liberties if their rulers are not warned from time to time that their people preserve the spirit of resistance. Let them take arms."Thomas Jefferson
