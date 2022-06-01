ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

'Buy AR-15' Searches Surge After Uvalde Sparks Gun Control Debate

By Ewan Palmer
Newsweek
 3 days ago
Google Trends show spike on people looking to purchase firearm after latest school shooting in the...

Comments / 117

the1uwishuknew
2d ago

I never wanted an AR 15 . There are FAR BETTER firearms out there….. but I bought one finally in 2014….. The Obama/biden administration sold me my first one…..they have been the best salesman for the ArmaLite company Ever!

Reply(11)
17
Last Man Standing
3d ago

I’m pretty sure that some Democrats are silent partners with AR-style gun manufactures. Why else would they create headlines that cause gun enthusiasts to run our a buy more firearms? Lol. Democrats are the best salesmen the gun industry could hope for.

Reply(5)
16
James Crawford
3d ago

No free man shall ever be debarred the use of arms." "I prefer dangerous freedom over peaceful slavery." "What country can preserve its liberties if their rulers are not warned from time to time that their people preserve the spirit of resistance. Let them take arms."Thomas Jefferson

Reply(13)
11
SFGate

Ted Cruz Storms Off After Interviewer Asks: ‘Why Do Shootings Only Happen in America?’

Ted Cruz attended a vigil for the murder victims of the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde, Texas and was confronted by Sky News reporter Mark Stone, who grilled the senator on why frequent mass shootings only happen in America. Cruz tried to spin the mass shooting in Uvalde as having nothing to do with gun laws and cut the interview short because of what he viewed as Stone’s “political agenda.” Twenty one people died at Robb Elementary after an 18-year-old gunman opened fire. Nineteen of the victims were children.
UVALDE, TX
Tampa Bay Times

Fact-checking Marco Rubio claim that no guns used in mass shootings were bought online

U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio said stringent gun regulations would not prevent crimes like the May 24 shooting in Uvalde, Texas. “There hasn’t been a single of these mass shootings that have been purchased at a gun show or on the internet,” Rubio said on May 25. “If people want to do it, we can have that debate, but don’t link it to these horrible events. They have nothing to do with it.”
UVALDE, TX
MarketRealist

How Many Mass Shootings Happened Under Trump?

While many are struggling for answers as yet another mass shooting in the U.S. took the lives of at least 21 people, this time mainly children, some Trump supporters claim that there weren't any mass shootings in the years that he was president, which is false. How many mass shootings happened under Trump?
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox News

Biden slammed for claiming there's 'no rational basis' for 9mm bullets: ‘We’re banning handguns now?’

President Biden faced a new round of backlash on Twitter for his comments on gun control legislation and 9mm ammo on Memorial Day. Speaking with reporters outside the White House, Biden told about his efforts to work on gun control legislation with Republicans in Congress following the deadly Uvalde school shooting. While Biden admitted that his executive options are limited, he suggested that 9mm bullets have no "rational basis" to be used for self-defense.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
CNN

States with the most gun violence share one trait

There's one thing that is indisputable in the available data on gun violence: Where there are more guns, there are more gun deaths. This is true despite Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's attempt to explain away gun deaths by comparing them to gun violence in Chicago.
TEXAS STATE
Tampa Bay Times

I understand Texas culture, but AR-15s haven’t been available to teens for 60 years | Letters

But not AR-15s Texas GOP to attend NRA convention in Houston in wake of school shooting | May 25. Having lived in Texas for 22 years, I understand Texas culture and the undeniable fact that the overwhelming majority of gun owners are law-abiding citizens exercising a constitutional right. However, I thought Texas Gov. Greg Abbott was disingenuous to assert in Uvalde that because it has been legal in Texas for 18-year-olds to purchase long guns for 60 years, recent school shootings are simply the result of mental health problems. But AR-15s with large magazines have not been available for teenagers to purchase for the past 60 years.
TEXAS STATE
NewsBreak
Technology
News Break
Politics
Salon

Fox News host "goes rogue" — calls for gun control live on-air

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Following the massacre at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas — an attack that left 19 children and two teachers dead — Fox News and other right-wing media outlets have been pushing a Democrats-want-to-take-your-guns narrative. But Fox News host Arthel Neville had a different tone when, on Sunday, May 29, she covered President Joe Biden's visit to Uvalde and called for gun law reform.
UVALDE, TX
Axios Denver

Denver just cracked down on concealed-carry rights

Denver is tightening its gun laws amid surging crime and ahead of what some local leaders predict will be a violent summer. Driving the news: Denver leaders on Monday passed Mayor Michael Hancock's plan to ban concealed-carry weapons in any building or portion of a building that is owned, leased by or to the city — in the name of public safety.The ordinance, which goes into effect upon Hancock's expected signature, also prohibits permit holders from carrying guns in Denver's urban and mountain parks. Enforcement of the ordinance will begin after signage is posted at public entrances of buildings and...
DENVER, CO
