'Buy AR-15' Searches Surge After Uvalde Sparks Gun Control Debate

But not AR-15s Texas GOP to attend NRA convention in Houston in wake of school shooting | May 25. Having lived in Texas for 22 years, I understand Texas culture and the undeniable fact that the overwhelming majority of gun owners are law-abiding citizens exercising a constitutional right. However, I thought Texas Gov. Greg Abbott was disingenuous to assert in Uvalde that because it has been legal in Texas for 18-year-olds to purchase long guns for 60 years, recent school shootings are simply the result of mental health problems. But AR-15s with large magazines have not been available for teenagers to purchase for the past 60 years.

TEXAS STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO