World

Diana Gifted Royal Correspondent Accessory Key to Her 'Great Legs'

By James Crawford-Smith
Newsweek
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Former royal correspondent for the BBC, Jennie Bond, has revealed that the princess made her a special gift after complimenting her famous...

www.newsweek.com

Hello Magazine

Happy 1st birthday Lilibet Diana! A look at her first year in the Sussex family

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcomed their daughter Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor into the world on 4 June 2021 and while the royal couple have kept her out of the limelight for the most part, we have been treated to the odd glimpse of Lili's first year. Here are Lilibet's biggest milestones…
Daily Mail

Queen's aides have formed a 'ring of steel' around the monarch to prevent Harry and Meghan using her as a source of content for their Netflix show during Jubilee celebrations, royal expert claims

The Queen has a 'ring of steel' around her to protect the monarch from appearing in Harry and Meghan's Netflix documentary, a royal expert has claimed. Royal commentator Russell Myers mades the comments during an interview with Australian news programme Today, while discussing whether any footage from the upcoming Platinum Jubilee celebrations could end up in the Sussex's film.
People

Kate Middleton Wears Her Boldest Hat Yet for Garden Party at Buckingham Palace

Kate Middleton and Prince William are stepping in for Queen Elizabeth for a party at the palace. The royal couple led other members of the royal family in hosting the third garden party of the season at Buckingham Palace in London on Wednesday. Kate, 40, and Prince William, 39, greeted many of the thousands of guests who were invited to the royal residence's gardens in recognition of their public service.
People

Prince Charles Shows Off His Moves on the Dance Floor at a Pre-Platinum Jubilee Tea Party

Prince Charles is getting a head start on the Platinum Jubilee party!. Queen Elizabeth's eldest son and heir, 73, surprised guests at a tea party hosted by The Prince's Foundation at Highgrove on Tuesday. The gathering, just ahead of the four days of events marking the monarch's Platinum Jubilee, was held as a way combat loneliness, with the local community getting together to enjoy live music, finger sandwiches and Highgrove prosecco.
THEATER & DANCE
Daily Mail

No military dress for Harry at Jubilee: Proud war veteran prince does NOT wear ceremonial uniform at Trooping the Colour after being stripped of his beloved titles in wake of Megxit

Prince Harry has been pictured at Buckingham Palace in a smart dark suit - after having to give up his military titles and uniform after stepping down as a working Royal. Harry leaving the spotlight meant he was stripped of his honorary royal titles including Honorary Air Commandant of RAF Honington in Suffolk and Commodore-in-Chief, Small Ships and Diving, Royal Naval Command.
POLITICS
The Independent

Harry and Meghan reunited with royal family for jubilee at Madame Tussauds

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have rejoined the royal family at Madame Tussauds to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.Waxwork figures of the main family members have received a black tie makeover in preparation for the event marking the monarch’s 70-year reign on June 5.The reunion at the London attraction brings the Sussexes back together publicly with the family for the first time since their move to the US in 2020.Meghan’s waxwork has been dressed in a red, caped Safiyaa gown, which she wore on one of her last royal engagements at the Mountbatten Festival of Music at the Royal...
Daily Mail

'I can still remember the gasps': Queen left the whole room in shock after delivering a speech in Gaelic at Dublin Castle in 2011, David Cameron recalls, as Edna Kenny claims Prince Philip made 'massive effort' to get visit right

The Queen left the whole room in shock when she delivered a speech in Gaelic during a historic visit to Ireland in 2011, David Cameron has revealed. The former Prime Minster had joined Her Majesty and Irish Taoiseach Enda Kenny during a visit to Dublin Castle, which Prince Philip helped her to prepared for 'astutely'.
Marie Claire

Princess Diana’s Personal Trainer Spent Four Years Unaware She Was Required to Curtsy to Her

The relationship between personal trainer Jenni Rivett and the most famous woman in the world (Princess Diana, of course) began in the early 1990s with a phone call from the princess’ butler, Paul Burrell. At the time, reports Insider, the South African fitness coach was based in the U.K. and was training one of Diana’s best friends, Julia Samuel; the princess had heard Rivett’s name mentioned at three different dinner parties before deciding to reach out to see what the fuss was about.
People

Princess Beatrice Wears Statement Headband Fit for a Royal at Buckingham Palace Garden Party

No Buckingham Palace garden party is complete without some fabulous headpieces, as Princess Beatrice knows. Queen Elizabeth's granddaughter, 33, joined Kate Middleton, Prince William, Prince Edward, Sophie, Countess of Wessex for the Buckingham Palace garden party on Thursday. They greeted many of the thousands of guests who were invited to the royal residence's gardens in recognition of their public service.
Marie Claire

It Reportedly Wasn’t the Queen Who Pushed for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Balcony Exclusion

The statement from Buckingham Palace read “After careful consideration, The Queen has decided…” to limit those on the Buckingham Palace balcony at Trooping the Colour to only working royals. But, according to the Star, via OK!, though the official statement read it was Her Majesty’s decision, it was actually two other senior royals who put their foot down for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s balcony exclusion—Prince Charles and Prince William.
Hello Magazine

Kate Middleton wows in bold bardot gown for glamorous red carpet with Prince William

On Thursday evening, the Duchess of Cambridge had a show-stopping fashion moment at the premiere of Top Gun: Maverick in Leicester Square, London. Looking positively glorious alongside husband Prince William, the mother-of-three wore a glamorous Roland Mouret dress with a bardot neckline - a favourite of sister-in-law Meghan Markle. The dress was a black column style with a white band across the top that showed off her collarbones.
extratv

Johnny Depp Reunites with Ex Kate Moss Amid Amber Heard Trial

Johnny Depp and his ex-girlfriend Kate Moss reunited in London, just days after she testified in his defamation case against Amber Heard. The meetup took place at Royal Albert Hall, where Johnny was performing with rocker Jeff Beck. Kate attended the show, and the exes reportedly reunited backstage. Kate, 48,...
