Man Who Stabbed His Dog Multiple Times and Left Her To Die on Beach Jailed

By Anders Anglesey
 3 days ago
Police in northeast England said Luke Proffit, 22, had been going through a mental health crisis when he attacked his German shepherd,...

Guest
3d ago

Ain’t nothing mental about him , for him to comment to the officers 👮‍♀️ about it not being illegal to kill his dog . Says to me he can rationalize, that’s why he knew it wasn’t illegal. Crazy 😜 people doesn’t rationalize, because they don’t know how to. For that being said he should be punished to the full extent, he’s lucky 🍀 that I have no power , because I would end his life , like he ended the dogs 🐕 life. Case closed 🤬🤬!!

Michelle Maldonado-Lewis
3d ago

He needs to be in an institution for the rest of his life if he can do this to a defenseless dog think about what he can do to a human

Michele Rokes
3d ago

This is a person who should be flagged for life from ever owning a weapon. He could be our next mass murderer.

IN THIS ARTICLE
