ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guilford County, NC

Guilford County Schools chooses North Carolina based firm for superintendent search

By Lauren Crawford
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xQIbB_0fwnIExB00

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Guilford County School leaders have selected a search firm to help hire a new superintendent.

Sharon Contreras is leaving the position at the end of the school year and the school board has selected Summit Search Solutions to help find her replacement. Summit Search Solutions is a woman-owned firm based out of Asheville.

Summit Search Solution has experience in searching for college-level leaders, but this will be their first time searching for a public school system superintendent. They’re known to bring diversity to the table in recruiting for higher education and non-profits.

Guilford County Schools construction bond approved; 2 board candidates chosen

Of nearly 200 placements made since 2017, nearly 70% were women or people of color.

During Tuesday’s meeting, Guilford County School leaders made a motion in favor of Summit Search Solution, saying they believe the firm’s background is hiring candidates better aligns with what the district is looking for in a replacement for Contreras.

“Number one, Summit is local. Number two, I believe they will bring us a larger, more diverse pool of candidates,” Anita Sharpe said.

Beginning July 11, Dr. Whitney Oakley will take over as acting superintendent and interim superintendent for the 2022-2023 school year beginning in September if a new superintendent hasn’t been selected.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 1

Sandra Isley
3d ago

sheer ignorance that we can't find our own replacement... By now we ought to know what we are looking for in a superintendent... But whatever is clever.... More wasted funds...

Reply
2
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Guilford County, NC
Government
City
Asheville, NC
Guilford County, NC
Sports
County
Guilford County, NC
FOX8 News

Guilford County leaders declare gun violence public health issue

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Gun violence is now being treated as a public health issue in Guilford County after county commissioners made the declaration on Thursday to combat an issue that has become an almost daily occurrence for the county.   The declaration was introduced by Commissioner Carly Cooke after she witnessed firsthand an active […]
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

NCCU announces sudden passing of dean of School of Law

Leaders at North Carolina Central University shared the sad news on Friday that Attorney Browne C. Lewis, dean of the NCCU School of Law, died Thursday while attending a conference in Colorado. Chancellor Johnson O. Akinleye, Ph.D., wrote, "It is with profound sadness that I announce the sudden passing of...
DURHAM, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guilford County Schools#School Board#Recruiting#Wghp#Summit Search Solutions#Nexstar Media Inc
WXII 12

Foxes spotted in Piedmont Triad neighborhoods

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Chances are good this time of year that you might see a fox in your neighborhood, so WXII 12's Bill O'Neil asked the experts what to do if you encounter one and if they pose a threat to people or pets. While foxes are nocturnal, people...
alamancenews.com

Legal Notices, Thursday, June 2, 2022

Notice is hereby given that the City Council of the City of Graham, NC will hold a public hearing in the Council Chamber at Graham City Hall, 201 S. Main Street, Graham NC 27253 on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at 6:00 pm. Meeting details may be found at https://www.cityofgraham.com/agendas-minutes/ . The Council will consider the following applications:
GRAHAM, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX8 News

US-421 closed by car crash in Forsyth County

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A car crash has closed all of US-421 in Forsyth County, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT). The crash occurred at Mile Marker 242 near Lewisville heading North into Forsyth County. The closure began at 6:37 p.m. and NCDOT expects for it to last until around 9:37 […]
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Forsyth County’s COVID-19 level upgraded to high

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — The Forsyth County Health Department said the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) has raised its COVID-19 Community Level for Forsyth County to high. The levels are determined by looking at hospital beds being used, hospital admissions, and the total number of new COVID-19 cases in an area. Health leaders said the level can be high, medium or low. They said previously the level was low from March 10 until May 26, when it was upgraded to medium.
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC
wfdd.org

Guilford County leaders unite against gun violence

Guilford County leaders have passed a resolution declaring gun violence a public health crisis. The move comes in the wake of the recent deadly school shooting in Texas. The resolution was paired with a unity statement that outlines how community partners are working together to protect students and residents from gun violence by focusing on safety planning, training, and facility design, and they extend to coordinating mental health services and support. The statement was presented by Guilford County schools, the government, the cities of Greensboro and High Point, and the city's law enforcement agencies.
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

I-85/40 fast lane closes due to disabled vehicle in Burlington

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — The left lane of Interstate 85 South/Interstate 40 West was closed due to a disabled vehicle, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT). The vehicle was disabled at Mile Marker 143 near Exit 143 for NC-62/Alamance Road. The closure lasted from 2:24 p.m. to 2:49 p.m. and NCDOT estimates […]
BURLINGTON, NC
FOX8 News

Black bear sightings reported in Kernersville

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — There has been a number of reported black bear sightings in the Kernersville area, according to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office. The sightings have been ironically all reported on Saturday, which is National Black Bear Day. The sheriff’s office wants the community to know that it is not necessary to notify […]
KERNERSVILLE, NC
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
38K+
Followers
9K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy