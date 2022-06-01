ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman bit, scratched Asian man, 65, in bias attack in Brooklyn: NYPD

By Mira Wassef
NEW YORK (PIX11)– Police are searching for a woman who allegedly attacked a 65-year-old Asian man on a subway train in Brooklyn Sunday, authorities said.

The unidentified woman hurled anti-Asian comments at the victim before proceeding to bite him on the back and scratch his arms, police said. The incident occurred on the southbound A train that was running on the F line at around 5:20 p.m., police said.

The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

The NYPD Hate Crime Unit is investigating this incident. Police released photos of the woman sought in the incident.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org , downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

