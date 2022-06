MOLINE, ILLINOIS (June 1, 2022) — After two years without their elite volunteer corps due to COVID, WQPT welcomes the 2022 WQPT/PBS Ambassadors. Ambassadors are a more highly-trained extension of the WQPT volunteer force representing the station at fairs, community and fundraising events, and on television. It is also a way for students to fulfill their school’s volunteerism requirements while making a difference in the community. This year, WQPT will be bringing Molly of Denali in to appear throughout the WQPT viewing area.

