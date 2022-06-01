Joan Marie Fumall

C. Brate Bryant passed away peacefully at the Avalon Square in Waukesha on May 12, 2022, at the age of 96. Brate was born in Biloxi, Mississippi, on February 21, 1926, while his family was wintering in the area. He was raised in Waukesha at the Bryant home on North Barstow Street, which has been in the family for more than a century, and where his father, Henry, founded the Century Fence Company. A graduate of the Lawrenceville School in New Jersey, Brate served in the United States Navy for two years prior to attending Cornell University in Ithaca, New York, where he was a member of Sigma Phi fraternity and sang tenor in the Cornell Glee Club. In 1950, he earned a degree in Electrical Engineering.

WAUKESHA, WI ・ 19 HOURS AGO