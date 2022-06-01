ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elgin, ND

Elgin Rodeo continues 60 year tradition

gspublishing.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCelebrating 60 years of rodeo, the tradition continues at the Elgin Rodeo Saturday and Sunday, June 4...

www.gspublishing.net

Comments / 0

Related
kxnet.com

A day at Raging Rivers Waterpark in Mandan

Correction: An earlier version of this story left the ‘s’ off of ‘Rivers’ in the Raging Rivers Waterpark name. This story has been updated to reflect this. If you want a little bit of summer fun this weekend, Raging Rivers Waterpark in Mandan is back open for all ages.
MANDAN, ND
SuperTalk 1270

6th Annual Carz-N-Cures Car Show Is Coming This Weekend!

The six annual Carz-N-Cures Car show is coming up this Saturday, June 4th from 10 am to 2 pm. This event will take place at the northwest parking lot of the North Dakota State Capitol. Lot, 600 East Boulevard Avenue in Bismarck, North Dakota. Car and truck entries are accepted with free-will donations. This car show is free and open to the public.
BISMARCK, ND
gspublishing.net

Pioneer Trails Regional Museum to host Paleontology Tours

The Pioneer Trails Regional Museum invites you to join one of our Paleontology Tours! Join our talented staff on a fossil road trip where you will travel to dig sites right in the backyard of Bowman! Here in western North Dakota, we are privileged to be the site of a ...
BOWMAN, ND
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Elgin, ND
96-5 The Fox

The Medora, North Dakota Musical & Pitchfork Fondue Set To Open

One of my fondest childhood memories is when my father took the family out west to see the Medora Musical. I was pretty young at the time and to be honest, I wasn't all that thrilled about going to a musical. Wow, was I wrong? Even at a young age, I remember the thrill of watching the very talented singers and performers.
gspublishing.net

Hettinger County Weather Outlook

The week ahead: A calmer week is in store. I am expecting precipitation chances to mainly stay confined to the start of next week, but at this time totals look mostly light. Temperatures will struggle to reach seasonal averages which are in the 70s this time of year. Most days ...
HETTINGER COUNTY, ND
gspublishing.net

Closure announcement shocks community

The recent announcement that Good Samaritan Society-Mott would be closed effective July 22 shocked the community of Mott, with many voicing emotions ranging from frustration and anger to sadness.On Tuesday, May 24, The Evangelical Lutheran Good Samaritan Society announced to staff, families and residents that it would be closing the ...
MOTT, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elgin Rodeo#Bluestems
Hot 97-5

Mandan Highway Being Permanently Reduced From Four Lanes To Two.

There's the "road diet" on West Main Street! There's the roundabout on Collins!. Mandan's going to bear the brunt of some major road work this summer. Memorial Highway (The Strip) is going to begin a years-long project starting in 2022. You can peek at the apocalyptic story I wrote about that by clicking here.
MANDAN, ND
Hot 97-5

New Shoe Store Opens In Bismarck

Earlier this week on Wednesday, June 1st, a new store opened in North Bismarck. SoleMate Shoes now sits at 1118 N. 3rd St. in the Arrowhead Plaza, right next to the Uniform Center. According to the store's Facebook page, they celebrated the opening with a ribbon-cutting event and even had shoe-shaped cookies. --How cute is that?
KFYR-TV

New Mandan high school construction underway

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Students are looking toward to the end of classes and the beginning of summer, but in Mandan many students, teachers and parents are looking toward the 2024 school year. Ground for the new Mandan high school was broken in Sept. and excavation of the new facility...
MANDAN, ND
Cool 98.7

There’s A New Retail Store On The Strip In Mandan

I was strolling down the strip in Mandan the other day when I noticed a store with a new sign. "BisMan Binz" is located at 3613 Memorial Highway in Mandan. I stopped inside to check it out for the first time. I spoke with one of the owners Rich Dunka...
MANDAN, ND
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Cool 98.7

Mandan’s Classic Car Auction – Your Dream Car Awaits

I love this, Mandan is getting ready for a terrific event that could put you behind the wheel of your dream car. Take a couple of seconds, and just stare at the cover picture of this story. Now when you are done foaming at the mouth, this beautiful 1970 Dodge Challenger 340 six-pack could be yours - IF you out-bid everyone else! Louis Haldorson owner of Northland Auction at 2100 3rd St SE here in Mandan is hosting an auction on June 10th at his business. Gates open at 3 and let the games begin ( Auction ) at 5. There will be free food there and a fleet of cars on display.
gspublishing.net

Above and beyond in a blizzard

Local Highway Patrol Trooper Craig Tuhy recently presented Reeder resident Mike Mellmer the North Dakota Highway Patrol Colonel's Award of Excellence for his assistance during Adams County's recent historic blizzard in late April. The Colonel's Award of Excellence award is given to civilians who go “above and beyond” during an ...
ADAMS COUNTY, ND
valleynewslive.com

Group hosting drive-through petition signing events to get marijuana on the November ballot

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A group called New Approach North Dakota is hoping you’ll drive-through to sign their petitions this weekend. The goal is to get 15,582 signatures supporting the legalization of marijuana. If they get enough signatures and the petitions are approved by the Secretary of State, North Dakotans would be voting in November on whether or not to legalize marijuana.
FARGO, ND
KFYR-TV

A look at the Bismarck School Board candidates

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - We continue our series on candidates running for local elections in Bismarck-Mandan. The Bismack School Board has five members, and three of those seats are on the ballot this year. For those three seats, there are ten candidates running. Here’s a look at each of them.
BISMARCK, ND
gspublishing.net

School board elections June 7

School board elections in Hettinger County are scheduled for June 7. Mott/Regent School DistrictIn the Mott/Regent School District, two incumbents have filed for reelection. Jeremy Ottmar did not file for reelection. With three positions open, a write-in candidate will be needed to fill the third position in the Mott district. Filing ...
HETTINGER COUNTY, ND
Hot 97-5

Bismarck “Dumpster Diving” – Are There Ways To Stop It?

Well, it's Friday, I have wracked my tiny brain all day long trying to find something intelligent to write about...I may have failed with this attempt. Have you ever had one of those days where your brain just fails to get the memo? One of our jobs here at work is to engage our community with local articles. I love to look for human interest stories, and one of my favorite resources is the Bismarck People Reporting News Group page on Facebook. The range of topics that BisMan residents post on here is amazing. Lost pets, people looking for work, AND advice ( these are usually the most informative, or in this case entertaining.
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

North Dakota’s Cara Mund graduates from Harvard Law

Cambridge, MASS. – Cara Mund can now add law school graduate to her list of accomplishments. Mund, who was the first and only woman from North Dakota to earn the title of Miss America in 2018, graduated Cum Laude from Harvard Law School. During her time as Miss America,...
EDUCATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy