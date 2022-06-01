ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jesse Ventura turns to Substack

By Torey Van Oot
Axios Twin Cities
Axios Twin Cities
 3 days ago
Former Minnesota Gov. Jesse Ventura has a new gig: Newsletter scribe.

What's new: Ventura is launching a Substack featuring "brand new original articles, exclusive podcasts, and video commentary" on current events, philosophy and his own life.

Driving the debut: The pro-wrestling alum, who most recently hosted a show called "The World According to Jesse" on the now-defunct RT America , said he picked the platform because it's "one of the few places left where free speech still reigns supreme."

What he's saying: Ventura vowed to produce content that's "uncut, unfiltered and unleashed" for subscribers.

  • "My pledge to you dear subscriber, is that here you will always get my honest truth. I will call it as I see it and say whatever is on my mind, just like I did all those years ago sitting ringside with Gorilla Monsoon," Ventura writes in his debut issue today. "And if I change my mind or am proven wrong? I will be the first to admit it."

What's next: The newsletter is free for now. A spokesperson said subscriptions will likely cost $5 a month, or $50 a year, in the future.

