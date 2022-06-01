ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elgin, ND

Elgin City Council Proceedings

Regular MeetingMay 5, 2022The Regular City Council Meeting was called to order at 6:30 on May...

School board elections June 7

School board elections in Hettinger County are scheduled for June 7. Mott/Regent School DistrictIn the Mott/Regent School District, two incumbents have filed for reelection. Jeremy Ottmar did not file for reelection. With three positions open, a write-in candidate will be needed to fill the third position in the Mott district. Filing ...
HETTINGER COUNTY, ND
Group hosting drive-through petition signing events to get marijuana on the November ballot

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A group called New Approach North Dakota is hoping you’ll drive-through to sign their petitions this weekend. The goal is to get 15,582 signatures supporting the legalization of marijuana. If they get enough signatures and the petitions are approved by the Secretary of State, North Dakotans would be voting in November on whether or not to legalize marijuana.
FARGO, ND
Closure announcement shocks community

The recent announcement that Good Samaritan Society-Mott would be closed effective July 22 shocked the community of Mott, with many voicing emotions ranging from frustration and anger to sadness.On Tuesday, May 24, The Evangelical Lutheran Good Samaritan Society announced to staff, families and residents that it would be closing the ...
MOTT, ND
A look at the Bismarck School Board candidates

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - We continue our series on candidates running for local elections in Bismarck-Mandan. The Bismack School Board has five members, and three of those seats are on the ballot this year. For those three seats, there are ten candidates running. Here’s a look at each of them.
BISMARCK, ND
City
Elgin, ND
Mandan Highway Being Permanently Reduced From Four Lanes To Two.

There's the "road diet" on West Main Street! There's the roundabout on Collins!. Mandan's going to bear the brunt of some major road work this summer. Memorial Highway (The Strip) is going to begin a years-long project starting in 2022. You can peek at the apocalyptic story I wrote about that by clicking here.
MANDAN, ND
Bismarck non-profit will spend $28,000 to oust Fargo City Commissioner

BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR) – The head of a Bismarck-based non-profit says the organization plans to spend $28,000 to help eliminate Fargo City Commissioner Dave Piepkorn in the upcoming election. Brighter Future Alliance has been sending a series of mailers that target City Commissioner Dave Piepkorn. One of the postcards...
FARGO, ND
New Mandan high school construction underway

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Students are looking toward to the end of classes and the beginning of summer, but in Mandan many students, teachers and parents are looking toward the 2024 school year. Ground for the new Mandan high school was broken in Sept. and excavation of the new facility...
MANDAN, ND
Above and beyond in a blizzard

Local Highway Patrol Trooper Craig Tuhy recently presented Reeder resident Mike Mellmer the North Dakota Highway Patrol Colonel's Award of Excellence for his assistance during Adams County's recent historic blizzard in late April. The Colonel's Award of Excellence award is given to civilians who go “above and beyond” during an ...
ADAMS COUNTY, ND
Bismarck pools reduce hours

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Deep beneath the floor of the Hillside Aquatic Complex, Bismarck Parks and Recreation operations superintendent, Dan Sedevie is opening the values that will fill one of Bismarck’s pools. It will take a couple of days to top off all areas of the facility. But while...
BISMARCK, ND
Pioneer Trails Regional Museum to host Paleontology Tours

The Pioneer Trails Regional Museum invites you to join one of our Paleontology Tours! Join our talented staff on a fossil road trip where you will travel to dig sites right in the backyard of Bowman! Here in western North Dakota, we are privileged to be the site of a ...
BOWMAN, ND
Bismarck “Dumpster Diving” – Are There Ways To Stop It?

Well, it's Friday, I have wracked my tiny brain all day long trying to find something intelligent to write about...I may have failed with this attempt. Have you ever had one of those days where your brain just fails to get the memo? One of our jobs here at work is to engage our community with local articles. I love to look for human interest stories, and one of my favorite resources is the Bismarck People Reporting News Group page on Facebook. The range of topics that BisMan residents post on here is amazing. Lost pets, people looking for work, AND advice ( these are usually the most informative, or in this case entertaining.
BISMARCK, ND
There’s A New Retail Store On The Strip In Mandan

I was strolling down the strip in Mandan the other day when I noticed a store with a new sign. "BisMan Binz" is located at 3613 Memorial Highway in Mandan. I stopped inside to check it out for the first time. I spoke with one of the owners Rich Dunka...
MANDAN, ND
6th Annual Carz-N-Cures Car Show Is Coming This Weekend!

The six annual Carz-N-Cures Car show is coming up this Saturday, June 4th from 10 am to 2 pm. This event will take place at the northwest parking lot of the North Dakota State Capitol. Lot, 600 East Boulevard Avenue in Bismarck, North Dakota. Car and truck entries are accepted with free-will donations. This car show is free and open to the public.
BISMARCK, ND
North Dakota AG calls man ‘dirtbag’ during Twitter feud

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley is locked in a Twitter feud with a retiree who questioned how the Republican’s daughter landed an internship in U.S. Sen. John Hoeven’s office. Henry Lebak, a 71-year-old retiree, raised questions about how Wrigley’s daughter got the...
UPDATE: Crews in Dickinson respond to structure fire

DICKINSON, N.D. (KFYR) - Fire crews in Dickinson responded to a structure fire Thursday night. Dickinson Fire Chief Jeremy Presnell says the Fire Department responded to a house fire with an occupant trapped in the basement on the 100 block of Fourth Street E at 8:54pm. Firefighters quickly arrived on-scene...
DICKINSON, ND
See Bismarck – There Are People That Want To Work

It's happened quite often over the last year or so, almost surprisingly hard to believe. I forgot how long ago it was, but on the very same day here in Bismarck, I came across two local businesses that were extremely understaffed. Now I already know from personal experience the frustration of when your favorite place to eat either closes early or just shuts down - due to a lack of employees that WANT to work. So when I came across this post on Bismarck People Reporting News my hope for all of humanity ( or at least here in Bismarck/Mandan ) has been restored.
BISMARCK, ND

