Phoenix, AZ

Diamondbacks' Keynan Middleton: Scheduled for rehab appearance

 3 days ago

Middleton (elbow) will throw one inning in a rehab appearance for Triple-A Reno on...

Phillies fire Joe Girardi: Six potential candidates Philadelphia might consider for managerial vacancy

The Philadelphia Phillies fired manager Joe Girardi on Friday, severing a relationship that began with the 2020 season. In the two-plus years since, Girardi had accumulated a 132-141 record, including a disappointing 22-29 mark in 2022. The Phillies, who had entered the spring with aspirations of making the playoffs for the first time in a decade, now find themselves 5 1/2 games out in the race for the National League's third wild card spot.
Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Serving as DH in nightcap

Ohtani is serving as the designated hitter in the second game of Thursday's doubleheader against the Yankees. Ohtani was the starting pitcher during Thursday's matinee, and he allowed four runs on eight hits and a walk while striking out two in three innings to take the loss. He also went 1-for-5 with two strikeouts at the plate, and he'll remain in the lineup as the designated hitter and bat second during the second game of the twin bill. Ohtani's usage during the doubleheader marks the first time since 1945 that a player has served as the starting pitcher in a matinee before starting the second game of a twin bill as a non-pitcher.
Rockies' Austin Gomber: Roughed up by Braves on Thursday

Gomber (2-6) took the loss against Atlanta on Thursday, allowing nine runs on 10 hits and two walks while striking out five over five innings. Gomber got out of the first inning allowing only a walk, but the Braves got to him for four runs over the next two frames. He hurled a scoreless fourth before serving up a grand slam to Travis d'Arnaud in the fifth that sealed his fate. Gomber recently had a promising month-long run, tossing five quality starts across six appearances between April 23 and May 22. His past two outings have been disastrous, however, as he's allowed a combined 17 runs over 6.1 innings. That has pushed his season ERA up to 6.54 and removed him from fantasy consideration in almost every format. Gomber is slated to next take the mound in San Francisco next week.
Marlins' Jacob Stallings: Sitting Friday

Stallings is not in the starting lineup for Friday's contest versus the Giants. Stallings will take a rest Friday after going 1-for-3 with an RBI in Thursday's game. Nick Fortes will start behind the plate and bat ninth.
Marlins' Garrett Cooper: Ready to go Friday

Cooper is starting at designated hitter and batting second in Friday's matchup with the Giants. Cooper will return to the lineup after missing Thursday's contest with a side injury. He's produced at least one hit in seven of his last eight games, going 12-for-31 with a homer, seven RBI and three runs over that stretch.
Giants' Wilmer Flores: Swats sixth homer

Flores went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Wednesday's 6-5 loss to the Phillies. He took Aaron Nola deep in the sixth inning, providing the Giants with a 5-2 lead, but it was the last gasp of the team's offense on the night. Flores has gone yard in two of the last three games to give him six homers on the year, and he's slashing .255/.311/.430 with 26 runs and 30 RBI through 45 contests.
Orioles' Ramon Urias: Out of Friday's lineup

Urias is not in Friday's lineup against the Guardians, Zachary Silver of MLB.com reports. He has been hot at the dish, hitting .314/.352/.588 with three home runs in his last 51 at-bats. However, Tyler Nevin will start at third base while Rougned Odor starts at second base in this one.
Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Excellent in rehab start

Strasburg (neck) tossed six scoreless innings for Triple-A Rochester on Friday, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports. He gave up one hit and one walk while striking out four and throwing 83 pitches. He was also excellent in his prior rehab start, so it's fair to wonder if his next start might come in the big leagues.
Diamondbacks' Carson Kelly: Heads out on rehab

Kelly (oblique) took live batting practice Thursday and was scheduled to join Triple-A Reno to be the designated hitter Saturday, Jose M. Romero of the Arizona Republic reports. This is first positive news coming out of Kelly's recovery from a strained oblique that first surfaced May 6. The length of...
Marlins' Elieser Hernandez: Available behind opener

Hernandez will be available out of the bullpen for Friday's game against the Giants, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Hernandez was listed as the starting pitcher for Friday's matchup, but Richard Bleier will serve as the opener against San Francisco. However, Hernandez will be available to serve as a bulk reliever since he isn't dealing with an injury.
Diamondbacks' Alek Thomas: Beats shift twice

Thomas went 2-for-4 with two home runs and three RBI in Friday's 8-6 win over the Pirates. The lefty-batting Thomas found a way to beat the shift. He pulled both homers over the right-center field fence, including the longest of five blasts hit by the Diamondbacks, a 432-footer that tied the game in the third inning. The rookie entered the contest on a 4-for-31 (.129) run, as opponents found success when deploying shifts against him, after Thomas opened his MLB career with a .963 OPS over 14 games.
Padres' Jurickson Profar: Three hits, two RBI in win

Profar went 3-for-5 with two RBI and a run scored in Friday's 7-0 win over the Brewers. Profar notched RBI singles in the second and fifth innings. He saw a six-game hitting streak end Thursday, but he's now 12-for-35 (.343) over his last eight contests. The 29-year-old has lifted his season slash line to .236/.332/.398 with six home runs, 25 RBI, 26 runs scored, four stolen bases, 11 doubles and a triple in 220 plate appearances. He's settled into a near-everyday role in left field as the Padres' leadoff hitter.
Cubs' Willson Contreras: Dealing with ankle injury

Contreras exited Thursday's game against the Cardinals after being hit by a pitch in the ankle, Tony Andracki of Marquee Sports Network reports. X-rays showed no structural damage, so Contreras can be considered day-to-day for the time being. The Cubs have a short turnaround before a day game on Friday, so it's likely that Contreras won't be in the lineup. P.J. Higgins would take over as the primary catcher if Contreras is in for a lengthy absence, as Yan Gomes (oblique) is also sidelined.
Rays' Matt Wisler: Earns extra-inning save

Wisler struck out one in a scoreless 11th inning to earn the save Wednesday against the Rangers. Wisler was inserted into a tricky save situation, as he was tasked with protecting a one-run lead in extra innings. However, he didn't allow the runner on second base to advance in the clean frame and picked up his first save of the season. Wisler has maintained a 2.45 ERA and 1.09 WHIP with a 20:7 K:BB across 25.2 innings to begin the campaign, though his save came after each of J.P. Feyereisen, Brooks Raley and Colin Poche had entered the game.
Rockies' Sam Hilliard: Still not starting

Hilliard (head) isn't starting Saturday against Atlanta. Hilliard entered the concussion protocol after making a diving catch in the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Marlins, and he'll be out of the lineup for a fourth consecutive game Saturday. He remains day-to-day for now, but Connor Joe, Yonathan Daza and Randal Grichuk will start in the outfield from left to right during Saturday's matchup.
Rockies' Daniel Bard: Collects win despite shaky control

Bard (3-2) allowed an unearned run on four walks and no hits across two scoreless innings to earn the win in the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Marlins. Bard entered the game with the score tied at 11 in the ninth inning. He surrendered a pair of walks in each frame but allowed only a sacrifice fly to avoid any significant damage. Bard began the season without allowing a walk across his first 10 innings, but in 9.1 frames since he's handed out 10 free passes. His 2.79 ERA and 1.09 WHIP for the campaign still look good, but he'll need to find the strike zone more consistently to remain effective in the long term.
Orioles' Chris Owings: Placed on bereavement list

Owings was placed on the bereavement list Friday. Since players are required to spend between three and seven days on the bereavement list, the 30-year-old will be unavailable for the Orioles' weekend series against the Guardians. Tyler Nevin should see a slight uptick in playing time while Owings is away from the team.
