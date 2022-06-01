ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Officials Announce Name Of New LIRR Terminal In Manhattan Set To Open This Year

By Nicole Valinote
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
New York State officials have announced the name of the new 700,000-square-foot Long Island Rail Road terminal in Manhattan that is nearing its completion. Photo Credit: By Bebo2good1 - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=70339492

New York State officials have announced the name of the new 700,000-square-foot Long Island Rail Road terminal in Manhattan that is nearing its completion.

The new terminal, which will be located below Grand Central Terminal and Madison Avenue from 43rd Street to 48th Street, is named Grand Central Madison, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced on Tuesday, May 31.

Grand Central Madison is expected to begin service before the end of the year.

The $11.1 billion infrastructure project connects the LIRR to the East Side.

"This is an exciting, historic moment for New York State, Long Island, and the MTA as New Yorkers are just months away from being able to seamlessly ride a train between East Midtown and Long Island," Hochul said. "Grand Central Madison - the largest new passenger rail terminal built since the 1950's - will be a game-changer for Long Island, allowing the LIRR to dramatically expand service and operate more reliably for commuters, and reducing overcrowding at Penn Station."

The LIRR is set to release draft timetables this week that show proposed systemwide service after the Grand Central Madison terminal opens, officials said.

