Lynbrook Man Asleep On Shoulder Of Parkway Nabbed With Loaded Gun, Police Say

By Zak Failla
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XnnMv_0fwnE7Qp00
On May 29, 2022, State Police arrested Lynbrook Man for criminal possession of a firearm. Photo Credit: New York State Police

New York State Police troopers busted a 31-year-old man with an illegal weapon while asleep at the wheel on the Southern State Parkway in Nassau County, officials said.

A trooper on patrol shortly after 11 p.m. on Sunday, May 29 in Hempstead found Lynbrook resident Mark Campbell asleep in his vehicle on the shoulder of the parkway, allegedly under the influence.

According to a state police spokesperson, while interviewing Campbell, the trooper determined he was allegedly intoxicated, and the driver proceeded to fail multiple Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, at which point he was taken into custody.

Further investigation found that Campbell was in possession of a .22 caliber handgun, which he did not have a permit for, and he was arrested and charged with:

  • Criminal possession of a weapon;
  • Aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle;
  • Driving while intoxicated.

He was arraigned on Monday, May 30. No return court date has been announced by state police.

Daily Voice

Daily Voice

News 12

Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Daily Voice

