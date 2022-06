Philadelphia Phillies star outfielder Bryce Harper had to adjust to a new role in the 2022 season, that of a designated hitter. Harper, who is forbidden from throwing or playing in the field thanks to a slight UCL tear in his elbow, has been relegated to a hitting role for the past few weeks. Given the uncertainty of the injury, a slow start at the dish and the new reality of not playing in the field, the Phillies star’s morale was pretty low.

