Police: Detroit mosque accidentally struck by gunfire

DETROIT (WWJ) -- A Detroit mosque got caught in the middle of gunfire over the weekend.

Police say the Masjid Ar-Rahma mosque, located on Southfield Road -- near the Southfield Freeway -- was hit by several bullets Sunday morning.

However, Detroit police are describing it as an accident.

According to surveillance video, bullets struck the mosque as cars were speeding by. Nobody was injured inside.

A $1,000 reward is being offered by the Michigan chapter of Council on American Islamic Relations for any information that leads to an arrest.