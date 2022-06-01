ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Police: Detroit mosque accidentally struck by gunfire

By Wwj Newsroom
WWJ News Radio
WWJ News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ixo8I_0fwnDrTR00

DETROIT (WWJ) -- A Detroit mosque got caught in the middle of gunfire over the weekend.

Police say the Masjid Ar-Rahma mosque, located on Southfield Road -- near the Southfield Freeway -- was hit by several bullets Sunday morning.

However, Detroit police are describing it as an accident.

According to surveillance video, bullets struck the mosque as cars were speeding by. Nobody was injured inside.

A $1,000 reward is being offered by the Michigan chapter of Council on American Islamic Relations for any information that leads to an arrest.

Comments / 0

Related
The Detroit Free Press

Suspect charged in shooting death of Oak Park jeweler

A suspect in the shooting death of a local Oak Park jeweler has been charged with first-degree murder and felony firearm, according to police.  Ray Donta Larry, 44, of Detroit, has been charged in connection with the shooting death of Daniel Hutchinson, a local jeweler with an extensive list of celebrity clients, and the owner...
OAK PARK, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Detroit man charged in fatal hit-and-run on Belle Isle beach

A Detroit man is facing felony charges in the Memorial Day Belle Isle hit-and-run crash that killed a Dearborn girl. According to a news release Friday from the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office,  Alexander Armond Smith, 23, of Detroit has been charged with open murder, leaving the scene of an accident causing death, reckless driving causing serious impairment of body function and leaving the scene of an accident causing serious impairment or death. The most serious of those charges, open murder,...
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Detroit, MI
Crime & Safety
Southfield, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Detroit, MI
City
Southfield, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
CBS Detroit

Police Seek Suspects After 3 Men Hospitalized In Detroit Shooting

(CBS DETROIT) – Police are searching for suspects connected to a triple non-fatal shooting in Detroit. On Sunday, May 29, at about 3:50 a.m. three men and two women were leaving the area of Plymouth and Littlefield in a red Dodge Charger when suspects started firing shots at the three men. The three victims were transported to a local hospital to be treated for their injuries and have been released. The two women were treated for minor injuries from the vehicle’s broken glass. If anyone has any information pertaining to this crime, please call the Detroit Police Department’s 2nd Precinct at 313-596-5240 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit man charged in fatal shooting of Hutch’s Jewelry owner

OAK PARK, Mich. – A Detroit man was charged in the fatal shooting of Hutch’s Jewelry Owner Dan Hutchinson. Roy Donta Larry, 44, was arraigned Friday (June 3) at the 45th District Court for first-degree murder and felony firearm. Larry was denied bond. The shooting happened Wednesday afternoon...
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Detroit Police#Mosque#Masjid#Violent Crime
CBS Detroit

Man, 74, Killed In Hit-And-Run Crash, Detroit Police Search For Suspect

(CBS DETROIT) — Detroit police are searching for a suspect after a 74-year-old man was killed in a hit-and-run crash. Police say at about 11:37 p.m. on May 18, an unknown suspect was driving westbound on West McNichols in a stolen Chevy Camaro. The driver ignored the traffic light and hit the 74-year-old man, who was driving a silver 2000 GMC Sierra pickup traveling southbound on Telegraph Road. Video of the incident below: The suspect ran from the scene, police say. The victim was transported to a hospital and died from his injuries a few days later. Police believe clothing left inside the Camaro belongs...
DETROIT, MI
WNEM

Police: 1 person injured after more than 100 shots fired during shooting

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - An overnight shooting between two groups of people in Saginaw left one person injured, according to Michigan State Police. Saginaw police officers and Michigan State Police troopers responded to the scene on Hamilton Street at Court Street about 1:10 a.m. on Friday, June 3. One person...
SAGINAW, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
deadlinedetroit.com

Detroit Police arrest Ypsilanti man in hit-and-run on Belle Isle beach

Police have a 23-year-old man in custody following a hit-and-run on Belle Isle that killed Gadir Saleh, 12, and injured her older sister on Memorial Day. The unidentified Ypsilanti resident allegedly drove onto the crowded island beach. The Detroit News reports:. The driver of a Mercury four-door car left the...
DETROIT, MI
WWJ News Radio

WWJ News Radio

Detroit, MI
24K+
Followers
9K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Detroit.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwjnewsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy