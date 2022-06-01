Time to kick off the Patios Bucket List at Dugan’s Pub

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Summertime is meant for sipping outside, so June’s AY Magazine Bucket List is all about patios, starting with Dugan’s Pub in downtown Little Rock.

This capital city Irish favorite has great outdoor seating where guests check out the sights downtown or watch a match while trying classic bar food items like handmade mozzarella sticks.





Dugan’s has pub classics, like fish and chips, served up crispy and hot, and corned beef and cabbage, braised 3-4 hours until it is fork-tender and delicious. Diners can also try a full Irish breakfast all day long, complete with rashers and Irish bangers.







For those looking for more American classics, Dugan’s brings the beef with Pub Burgers, like the Hickory Barbecue Burger topped with cheddar cheese and peppered bacon, or even a lighter option such as the Steak Salad, which mixes grilled sirloin, caramelized onions and blue cheese crumbles.





And no evening at the pub would be complete without something to sip. Dugan’s Pub has 17 beers on tap and feature’s the largest Irish whisky collection in Arkansas.





