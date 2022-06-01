Welcome to Hurricane Season 2022

It's here: today begins the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season.

And it's another forecast of a busy season. Local officials like Jefferson Parish president Cynthia Lee Sheng says now is when you need to be ready:

"Every storm is unpredictable, every storm is different. It's important for us to prepare ahead of time," said Sheng.

The memories of last year's Hurricane Ida are still fresh, and that's not all, says Lafourche parish president Archie Chaisson. He says a lot of Ida damage is still fresh, and that poses risks if a storm hits the area this year.

"We still have a lot of roofs that have temporary roofs or tarped roofs," said Chaisson. He also said people living in temporary housing better be ready to bug out even for a small storm.

"We're gonna have to get out of there for a tropical storm," Chaisson said. "We're note even talking a category one, two, or three, these things aren't rated for really even tropical storms."