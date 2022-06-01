ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Man rapes, robs woman at knifepoint in Bronx park after lying in wait outside her home

By 1010 Wins Newsroom
1010WINS
1010WINS
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BhLek_0fwnBwxU00

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) – A man waited for a woman to leave her Bronx home Tuesday morning and then forced her at knifepoint to a nearby park, where he raped and robbed her, police said.

The NYPD released footage Wednesday showing the suspect in the Mott Haven attack.

The 38-year-old woman left her home near Beech Terrace and Beekman Avenue at 8:30 a.m. She was immediately approached by the man, who'd been "waiting" for her, police said. He pulled out a knife and demanded that she follow him.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RsTyu_0fwnBwxU00
Police released images of the suspected rapist on Wednesday. Photo credit NYPD

The man led the woman about a block away to St. Mary’s Park, where he raped her at knifepoint, police said.

He then stole the woman’s debit card and fled down East 141st Street, according to police, who said he made a $3 charge on the card at a nearby deli.

The woman was taken to an area hospital, where she was in stable condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LrGXI_0fwnBwxU00
The man raped the woman in St. Mary’s Park, near St. Mary's Street and Beekman Avenue, on Tuesday morning, police said. Photo credit Google Street View

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bronx, NY
Crime & Safety
County
Bronx, NY
City
Bronx, NY
PIX11

Woman, 68, punched unprovoked inside Queens station: NYPD

FOREST HILLS, Queens (PIX11) — A woman who just got off the train in a subway station in Queens was punched unprovoked on Saturday, police said. The 68-year-old victim was on her way to a staircase inside the Forest Hills-71st Avenue subway station when the suspect punched her on the back of her head at […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Bronx Park#Nypd#Mott Street#Violent Crime#38 Yo#Nypdtips#Glennschuck
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Google
fox5ny.com

Exclusive: Bronx subway stabbing victim shares his story

NEW YORK - UPDATE: Late Friday evening, the NYPD announced that they arrested 52-year-old Runadieo Jordan of Brooklyn in connection with the stabbing attack on a Bronx subway platform. Jordan is facing two charges of assault as a cate crime, criminal possession of a weapon, and aggravated harassment as a...
BRONX, NY
fox5ny.com

Duane Reade robbery and assault

The NYPD released this security camera video showing a man using a chain to attack two workers at a Duane Reade store in Manhattan on May 31, 2022. WARNING: DISTURBING VIDEO.
MANHATTAN, NY
1010WINS

1010WINS

New York City, NY
30K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from NYC.

 https://www.audacy.com/1010wins

Comments / 0

Community Policy