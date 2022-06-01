Man rapes, robs woman at knifepoint in Bronx park after lying in wait outside her home

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) – A man waited for a woman to leave her Bronx home Tuesday morning and then forced her at knifepoint to a nearby park, where he raped and robbed her, police said.

The NYPD released footage Wednesday showing the suspect in the Mott Haven attack.

The 38-year-old woman left her home near Beech Terrace and Beekman Avenue at 8:30 a.m. She was immediately approached by the man, who'd been "waiting" for her, police said. He pulled out a knife and demanded that she follow him.

Police released images of the suspected rapist on Wednesday. Photo credit NYPD

The man led the woman about a block away to St. Mary’s Park, where he raped her at knifepoint, police said.

He then stole the woman’s debit card and fled down East 141st Street, according to police, who said he made a $3 charge on the card at a nearby deli.

The woman was taken to an area hospital, where she was in stable condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.