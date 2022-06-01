ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Entering the summer weather pattern this month

 3 days ago

It is June and we begin to enter the official summer-weather pattern of heat and humidity.

“Upper ridging will keep us mostly dry and hot for much of the week. Spotty to scattered showers/storms are possible Wednesday, around 30%, then rain chances hover around 20% with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s on Thursday,” says WWLTV Meteorologist Payton Malone.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. 30% spotty to scattered showers/storms. Hot and humid. High: 90. Winds: SE/E 6-12.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. 30% spotty to scattered showers/storms.  Hot and humid. Low: S 76, N 73. High: 90.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. 40-50% scattered showers and storms. Hot and humid. Low: S 75, N 72.
High: 92.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. 20% stray shower/storms. Hot and humid. Low: S 74, N 71. High: 93.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Stray shower. Hot and humid. Low: S 74, N 71. High: 94.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Stray shower. Hot and humid. Low: S 75, N 71. High: 94.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Stray shower. Hot and humid. Low: S 75, N 71. High: 93.

